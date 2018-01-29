Homicide Shooting near Village of Waugh Chapel

UPDATE: From Anne Arundel County Police:

On January 28, 2018 at approximately 11:35 p.m., officers responded for a shooting in the parking lot of 1435 South Main Chapel Way in Gambrills. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim, a 28 year old male from Gambrills, was transported to BWMC where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim’s identity will be released upon next-of-kin notification. No additional information is available at this time. Additional details will be provided as they become available for release.

A man was discovered with a gunshot wound in the parking lot between the Village of Waugh Chapel and the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills shortly before midnight.

Limited details are available at this time and will be updated as they become available. What is known is that a male was found in the 1400 block of South Main Chapel Way. This location is near The Beacon Apartments on the road that connects the Village of Waugh Chapel with the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre.

The victim was transported by ground to the local trauma center in Prince George’s County with life threatening injuries.

Police do not know the circumstances surrounding the incident at this point.

We will update the story as more information is released.

