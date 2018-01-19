SHARE: Police seek help in locating missing Annapolis teen

The Annapolis Police Department is seeking help locating a missing juvenile.

Danela Rodriquez, (Hispanic female, 14yo, 5’02”, 130 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes), is a runaway who has been reported missing by her relatives.

She was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, grey sweatshirt, khaki shorts, and brown flipflops. Danela may be in Boston, MA or Baltimore.

Missing from the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

Contact: Detective Tavel at 410-260-3439 or Latino Liaison Joe Hudson at 410-858-0759.

