Seawolf Brewery to release 2nd beer on Friday!

Annapolis-based Seawolf Brewery will roll out its 2nd military themed craft beer – LEATHERNECK RED ALE – to the public on Friday, January 26th with a draft tasting event from 5pm-9pm at historic Peabody Heights Brewery in Baltimore. LEATHERNECK RED ALE is Seawolf Brewery’s salute to the US Marine Corp.

National recording artist Janine Stang will open the event by singing the National Anthem. Stang is known for her tireless work in support of our nation’s Veterans and for singing the National Anthem at events in all 50 States.

Attendees will get to taste 2 different Seawolf Brewery Red Ale recipes and fill out rating cards on each style. The best overall rated style will be used in Seawolf Brewery’s bottled and canned product.

There will also be a charity auction to benefit the renowned Semper Fi Fund. The Semper Fi Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to post 9/11 combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the military. Jarhead Java, Janine Stang, the Bowie Baysox, Seawolf Brewery, and Signature Teamwear of Annapolis have all donated items for the auction.

Seawolf Brewery is actively seeking a location in downtown Annapolis for their restaurant concept. The company also plans on opening restaurants in Baltimore, Chicago, Jacksonville, and San Diego in the future.

