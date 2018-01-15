Schuh announces $48 million upgrade to public radio safety system

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced a $48.4 million capital construction contract to replace and improve the public safety radio system in the County.

“Three years ago, Anne Arundel County began undertaking the largest public safety infrastructure upgrade in its history,” said Schuh. “This public safety radio system upgrade is crucial to those efforts. In any emergency, effective communications between first responders is critical.”

The project will replace all first responder mobile, portable and network radio equipment and comply with P25 public safety radio industry standards, providing improved interoperability between the County and its neighboring jurisdictions.

The new radio system will address many current system radio coverage issues and will provide improved radio coverage inside of structures throughout Anne Arundel County. Once the project begins, the County anticipates the system will be built in 36 months.

In addition to improvements to voice dispatch radio performance, the new system will include state-of-the-art technology to enhance the safety and efficiency of first responders in Anne Arundel County, including real-time GPS location of first responders when they are away from their vehicles.

The contract with Motorola Solutions, Inc. requires guaranteed reliable in-building portable radio coverage inside of 196 critical buildings throughout Anne Arundel County. These buildings include schools, hospitals, police stations, fire stations, and government buildings.

The capital project was made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical public safety, school, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB