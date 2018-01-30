Schuh and Pugh to lead Baltimore Metropolitan Council

The Baltimore Metropolitan Council (BMC) hosted a meeting of its Board of Directors on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. at the House Office Building in Annapolis. The BMC Board of Directors unanimously approved Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh as its chair and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh as its vice-chair for calendar year 2018.

“Our residents’ lives do not stop at our county or city lines. We must remember that we are all in this together, as our strengths – and weaknesses – can be felt across the region,” Schuh said. “As the incoming chair of the BMC Board of Directors, I look forward to working with my elected and appointed colleagues from each of our member jurisdictions to enhance our region’s quality of life and economic vitality.”

Michael Kelly, BMC executive director, said that he looks forward to working closely with Schuh throughout the year.

“County Executive Schuh is a leader whose years of experience representing Anne Arundel County will be an invaluable resource to our organization,” Kelly said. “We look forward to working with him to advance the common priorities of the Baltimore region.”

