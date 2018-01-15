“Herrmann
Robert Cray, Three Dog Night and David Cook coming to Rams Head On Stage

| January 15, 2018
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Dean Rosenthal’s Acoustic/Electric Racket Show

Tuesday, February 6

8pm | $20

 

An Afternoon with Mary Gauthier

Sunday, February 11

12:30pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

 

Three Dog Night

Monday, February 12

7:30pm | $95

 

Rubix Kube

Friday, February 16

8pm | $29.50

 

David Cook

Monday, February 19

8pm | $29.50

 

Marc Broussard

Wednesday, March 21

8pm | $42.50

 

Hawktail

Sunday, April 22

1pm | $18.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Taj Mahal Trio

Tuesday, May 29

8pm | $75

 

Robert Cray Band

Monday & Tuesday, June 18 & 19

8pm | $72.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

01/10 + 11 Brian McKnight

01/12 Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL

01/13 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/14 + 15 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

01/17 John Sebastian

01/18 Junior Brown

01/19 & 01/20 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

01/21 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Presents Legends of Rock *All Ages Matinee

01/21 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

01/21 Cowboy Mouth

01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players

01/24 Gaelic Storm

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book

01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/27 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee

01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)

01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR

02/01 G. Love & Special Sauce w. The Ries Brothers

02/02 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/03 Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive) & Vilray *All Ages Matinee

02/03 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/06 Dean Rosenthal’s Acoustic/Electric Racket Show

02/08 Walter Beasley w. Unit 3 Deep

02/09 The Capitol Steps

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/11 An Afternoon with Mary Gauthier *All Ages Matinee

02/11 Trouble Funk

02/12 Three Dog Night

02/14 Melanie Fiona

02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin

02/16 Rubix Kube

02/17 The Association

02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates

02/19 David Cook

02/20 Jefferson Starship

02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes

02/22 Parsonsfield

02/23 Nick Moss Band

02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee

02/24 Keiko Matsui

02/25 Oleta Adams

02/26 Uriah Heep

02/27 + 28 Graham Nash

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Severn Bank

 

 

