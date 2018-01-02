Recycle your lights with Annapolis Green

Want to make the holidays a little less wasteful? Help Annapolis Green recycle the beautiful lit garlands now on Main Street businesses.

On Saturday, January 6, the Annapolis Jaycees will work on the “Downing of the Browns,” taking down the Holiday Lights the group put up on Main Street businesses. The Jaycees will deliver the garlands to Annapolis Green at 92 Maryland Avenue, where a jolly team of volunteers (that’s YOU!) will separate out the lights from the greens (or browns) so that it all doesn’t end up in the landfill.

Help rescue, recycle, and repurpose these materials

The lights will be recycled, thanks to Annapolis Green’s partnership with MOM’s Organic Market. MOM’s gets the lights to Capitol Asset Recycling who then breaks them down through smelting or shredding to recover raw commodities. These raw commodities are then used to create roofing and construction materials, piping, car batteries, other electronics, lead wheel weights, flatware, jewelry, and more!

The greens will be picked up by Public Works to be turned into mulch.

The work will go quickly with a BIG group of volunteers, and Annapolis Green will provide hot drinks and a place to take warm-up breaks. Dress warmly and bring wire cutters and gloves.

If interested, please send an email to [email protected] to let us know you’re coming so we can stock up on coffee, tea and hot chocolate. The more the merrier!

And Annapolis Green is taking any holiday lights anybody wants to recycle — whether they work or not. Drop them off anytime before January 31. See annapolisgreen.com for details.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB