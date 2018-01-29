Rams Head On Stage–Robin Hitchcock, Billy Price and Three Dog Night!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
White Ford Bronco
Friday, March 2
9pm | $22.50
*Dance Floor
Luke Pell
Sunday, March 18
1pm | $21
*All Ages Matinee
Sweet Crude
Saturday, March 31
1pm | $15
*All Ages Matinee
Robyn Hitchcock
Thursday, April 5
8pm | $23.50
Billy Price Band feat. special guest Johnny Rawls: Soul Blues Summit Tour
Sunday, April 8
1pm | $27.50
*All Ages Matinee
Peter & Brendan Mayer: The Long Story Short Tour
Friday, May 4
8pm | $23.50
Southern Culture On The Skids
Thursday, June 21
8pm | $35
Sergio Mendes
Wednesday, June 27
8pm | $85
The Quebe Sisters
Thursday, July 26
8pm | $22.50
Three Dog Night (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand)
Thursday, October 11
8pm | $95
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR
02/01 G. Love & Special Sauce w. The Ries Brothers
02/02 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan
02/03 Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive) & Vilray *All Ages Matinee
02/03 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/05 Danny Burns with special guest Áine O’Doherty
02/06 Dean Rosenthal’s Acoustic/Electric Racket Show
02/08 Walter Beasley w. Unit 3 Deep
02/09 The Capitol Steps
02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit
02/11 An Afternoon with Mary Gauthier *All Ages Matinee
02/11 Trouble Funk
02/12 Three Dog Night (2nd show added on 10/11/18)
02/14 Melanie Fiona
02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin
02/16 Rubix Kube
02/17 The Association
02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates
02/19 David Cook
02/20 Jefferson Starship
02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes
02/22 Parsonsfield
02/23 Nick Moss Band
02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee
02/24 Keiko Matsui
02/25 Oleta Adams
02/26 Uriah Heep
02/27 + 28 Graham Nash
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
