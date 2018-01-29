“Herrmann
Rams Head On Stage–Robin Hitchcock, Billy Price and Three Dog Night!

| January 29, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

 

 

White Ford Bronco

Friday, March 2

9pm | $22.50

*Dance Floor

 

Luke Pell

Sunday, March 18

1pm | $21

*All Ages Matinee

 

Sweet Crude

Saturday, March 31

1pm | $15

*All Ages Matinee

 

Robyn Hitchcock

Thursday, April 5

8pm | $23.50

 

Billy Price Band feat. special guest Johnny Rawls: Soul Blues Summit Tour

Sunday, April 8

1pm | $27.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Peter & Brendan Mayer: The Long Story Short Tour

Friday, May 4

8pm | $23.50

 

Southern Culture On The Skids

Thursday, June 21

8pm | $35

 

Sergio Mendes

Wednesday, June 27

8pm | $85

 

The Quebe Sisters

Thursday, July 26

8pm | $22.50

 

Three Dog Night (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand)

Thursday, October 11

8pm | $95

 

01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR

02/01 G. Love & Special Sauce w. The Ries Brothers

02/02 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/03 Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive) & Vilray *All Ages Matinee

02/03 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/05 Danny Burns with special guest Áine O’Doherty

02/06 Dean Rosenthal’s Acoustic/Electric Racket Show

02/08 Walter Beasley w. Unit 3 Deep

02/09 The Capitol Steps

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/11 An Afternoon with Mary Gauthier *All Ages Matinee

02/11 Trouble Funk

02/12 Three Dog Night (2nd show added on 10/11/18)

02/14 Melanie Fiona

02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin

02/16 Rubix Kube

02/17 The Association

02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates

02/19 David Cook

02/20 Jefferson Starship

02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes

02/22 Parsonsfield

02/23 Nick Moss Band

02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee

02/24 Keiko Matsui

02/25 Oleta Adams

02/26 Uriah Heep

02/27 + 28 Graham Nash

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Severn Bank

 

 

