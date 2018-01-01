Rams Head On Stage bringing the Australian Bee Gees to town
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Walter Beasley
Thursday, February 8
8pm | $39.50
The Association (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)
Saturday, February 17
5pm | $39.50
Hil St Soul
Tuesday, April 3
8pm | $35
Janiva Magness
Wednesday, April 18
8pm | $25
Hayley Orrantia
Saturday, April 21
1pm | $21.50
*All Ages Matinee
The Australian Bee Gees
Tuesday, May 15
8pm | $45
Hiroshima
Friday, September 28
8pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/04 The Levin Brothers
01/05 + 06 Bruce In the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
01/07 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone & Robin Bullock
01/10 + 11 Brian McKnight
01/12 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL
01/13 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
01/14 + 15 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
01/17 John Sebastian
01/18 Junior Brown
01/19 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
01/20 The Smithereens
01/21 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Presents Legends of Rock *All Ages Matinee
01/21 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall
01/21 Cowboy Mouth
01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players
01/24 Gaelic Storm
01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book
01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/27 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee
01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)
01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB