Rams Head On Stage bringing the Australian Bee Gees to town

| January 1, 2018
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Walter Beasley

Thursday, February 8

8pm | $39.50

 

The Association (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Saturday, February 17

5pm | $39.50

 

Hil St Soul

Tuesday, April 3

8pm | $35

 

Janiva Magness

Wednesday, April 18

8pm | $25

 

Hayley Orrantia

Saturday, April 21

1pm | $21.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

The Australian Bee Gees

Tuesday, May 15

8pm | $45

 

Hiroshima

Friday, September 28

8pm | $39.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

01/04 The Levin Brothers

01/05 + 06 Bruce In the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

01/07 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone & Robin Bullock

01/10 + 11 Brian McKnight

01/12 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL

01/13 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/14 + 15 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

01/17 John Sebastian

01/18 Junior Brown

01/19 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

01/20 The Smithereens

01/21 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Presents Legends of Rock *All Ages Matinee

01/21 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

01/21 Cowboy Mouth

01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players

01/24 Gaelic Storm

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book

01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/27 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee

01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)

01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

