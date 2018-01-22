Rams Head On Stage–Al Jardine, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and Delta Rae along with AMFM’s ITVO Stevie Wonder
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Danny Burns with special guest Áine O’Doherty
Monday, February 5
8pm | $20
Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians Presents
In The Vane Of…Stevie Wonder: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Stevie Wonder Inspired Originals
Monday, March 19
7pm | $30
Die Laughing Productions Presents
Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel
Tuesday, March 20
8pm | $22.50
The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Sunday, March 25
8pm | $45
Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys
Tuesday, March 27
8pm | $65
Delta Rae
Sunday, April 22
8pm | $32.50
Kat Edmonson
Wednesday, May 9
8pm | $25
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players
01/24 Gaelic Storm
01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book
01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/27 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee
01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)
01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR
02/01 G. Love & Special Sauce w. The Ries Brothers
02/02 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan
02/03 Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive) & Vilray *All Ages Matinee
02/03 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/05 Danny Burns with special guest Áine O’Doherty
02/06 Dean Rosenthal’s Acoustic/Electric Racket Show
02/08 Walter Beasley w. Unit 3 Deep
02/09 The Capitol Steps
02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit
02/11 An Afternoon with Mary Gauthier *All Ages Matinee
02/11 Trouble Funk
02/12 Three Dog Night
02/14 Melanie Fiona
02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin
02/16 Rubix Kube
02/17 The Association
02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates
02/19 David Cook
02/20 Jefferson Starship
02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes
02/22 Parsonsfield
02/23 Nick Moss Band
02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee
02/24 Keiko Matsui
02/25 Oleta Adams
02/26 Uriah Heep
02/27 + 28 Graham Nash
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
