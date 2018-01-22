Rams Head On Stage–Al Jardine, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, and Delta Rae along with AMFM’s ITVO Stevie Wonder

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Danny Burns with special guest Áine O’Doherty

Monday, February 5

8pm | $20

Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians Presents

In The Vane Of…Stevie Wonder: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Stevie Wonder Inspired Originals

Monday, March 19

7pm | $30

Die Laughing Productions Presents

Smooth Criminal: A Murder Mystery Musical Tribute feat. 98 Rock’s Justin Schlegel

Tuesday, March 20

8pm | $22.50

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Sunday, March 25

8pm | $45

Al Jardine: A Postcard From California From the Very First Song with a Founding Member of the Beach Boys

Tuesday, March 27

8pm | $65

Delta Rae

Sunday, April 22

8pm | $32.50

Kat Edmonson

Wednesday, May 9

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players

01/24 Gaelic Storm

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book

01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/27 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee

01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)

01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR

02/01 G. Love & Special Sauce w. The Ries Brothers

02/02 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/03 Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive) & Vilray *All Ages Matinee

02/03 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/06 Dean Rosenthal’s Acoustic/Electric Racket Show

02/08 Walter Beasley w. Unit 3 Deep

02/09 The Capitol Steps

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/11 An Afternoon with Mary Gauthier *All Ages Matinee

02/11 Trouble Funk

02/12 Three Dog Night

02/14 Melanie Fiona

02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin

02/16 Rubix Kube

02/17 The Association

02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates

02/19 David Cook

02/20 Jefferson Starship

02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour w. I Am Strikes

02/22 Parsonsfield

02/23 Nick Moss Band

02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee

02/24 Keiko Matsui

02/25 Oleta Adams

02/26 Uriah Heep

02/27 + 28 Graham Nash

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

