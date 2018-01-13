Ralph Crosby to teach class at AACC on writing and publishing a book

Local author Ralph Crosby will conduct a college course to inspire writers on how to “Write a Book and Get it Published: The Reality.” It begins on Wed., January 31, 2018, and will be offered over six weeks at Anne Arundel Community College (AACC), 101 College Parkway, Arnold, Md., through its School of Continuing Education and Workforce Development.

The non-credit course will explore potential genres and research recommendations to write a book. Students will learn strategic methods to choose a topic and develop a concept. They will also discuss various publishing options and develop a plan to market a book to a publisher.

Crosby, a successful marketer who founded Crosby Marketing Communications, has had three books published. Two of them, “Person-to-Person Management” and “It’s the Customer, Stupid! Lessons Learned in a Lifetime of Marketing,” have been on business topics. His most recent one, “Memoirs of a Main Street Boy: Growing Up in America’s Ancient City,” is a Pushcart Prize Book Nominee about Crosby’s recollections of being raised in Historic Annapolis during the 1930s-50s.

“I’m flattered that the college asked me to share my knowledge and experience with future authors,” said Crosby. “I hope my insights will help them write a book that grabs the attention of a publisher and inspires readers.”

Registration for the AACC course, WRI 363, is now open. The non-credit course runs six Wednesday evenings, starting January 31 through March 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. It will held at room CALT 130 on the college campus. The cost is $103 for the course and materials. To register, go online at www.aacc.edu/apply-and-register or call 410-777-2325.

Crosby’s career spans success as a journalist, businessman, marketer and author. After graduating from the University of Maryland College of Journalism, he worked as a newspaperman, Washington correspondent and magazine writer. Currently, he is chairman of Crosby Marketing, the award-winning advertising and public relations firm that he founded in his hometown of Annapolis.

