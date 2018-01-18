“Herrmann
Prostitution arrest at Nurturing Hanz massage parlor in Glen Burnie

| January 18, 2018
During the month of January 2018, the Narcotics & Special Investigations Section’s Vice Unit conducted an investigation of Nurturing Hanz Therapeutic Massage located at 7954 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Suite 2L, Glen Burnie.

On January 17, 2018, detectives concluded their investigation and arrested two female suspects in the business. Both suspects were charged with prostitution and performing massage therapy without a license.

Suspects:

  • Huazi Jin | 56 | Brooklyn, NY
  • Young Jo Truman | 53 | Silver Spring, MD
