Police make arrest in death of Jose Portillo whose remains were discovered in Quiet Waters Park

This is an update to previous stories here and here.

BACKGROUND:

On Monday, August 28, 2017 at approximately 11:00 a.m., acting on a tip, members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department located human skeletal remains. The remains were located in a wooded area of Quiet Waters Park located in the 600 block of Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit Detectives responded to the scene and assumed command of the investigation.

The skeletal remains were recovered and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore. Preliminary examination by the OCME indicates the remains are that of a young adult male with evidence of trauma and the manner of death being homicide. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is working with the OCME and neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to positively identify the remains. At this time, it cannot be positively determined how long the remains had been there, however the condition of the remains suggest the person’s death was not recent.

Over the last several weeks the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit has been working on getting the recovered remains from Quiet Waters Park positively identified. In expediting Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing the remains were identified as Jose Hernandez-Portillo, a twenty-two year old male from the Annapolis area. The Anne Arundel County Police had been investigating his disappearance since March 11, 2016 when he was initially reported missing.

Since the discovery of the remains homicide detectives have been working with the OCME and States Attorney’s Office in regards to the trauma received by Mr. Hernandez-Portillo and the ruling of homicide. Evidence leads homicide detectives to believe that he was murdered around the time of his disappearance. Homicide detectives are confident that this was a targeted gang related crime and not a random act of violence.

UPDATE:

The Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit has been actively involved in the Jose Portillo missing person/homicide investigation since he originally went missing in March 2016. As a result of their investigation, detectives positively identified David Enrique Diaz Alvarado as being involved in the murder of Jose Portillo. David Alvarado was arrested on January 17, 2018 and charged with the First Degree Murder of Jose Portillo and is currently being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the 24 hour Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

David Enrique Diaz Alvarado | 20 | 1200 Block Graff Court, Annapolis, MD

