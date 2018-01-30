Police identify Gambrills homicide victim, ask for public’s help

This is an update to a story published yesterday.

On Sunday, January 28, 2018 at approximately 11:36 p.m., Anne Arundel County Western District officers responded to the 1400 block of South Main Chapel Way, Gambrills Maryland for a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers located an injured adult male lying next to a vehicle in the parking lot. The male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Fire department personnel rendered medical aid to the victim and transported him to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was positively identified as Andrew Samir Mehany Kolta, a twenty-eight year old male who resided in the 1400 block of South Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, Maryland. According to Kolta’s Facebook page, he was a Pharmacist at Rite Aid.

Homicide detectives arrived on scene and worked with Evidence Technicians in collecting numerous items of evidentiary value. A canvass of the area was completed where several witnesses were identified and interviewed. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) where an autopsy was completed. The OCME ruled Mr. Kolta’s cause of death as gunshot wound(s) with the manner being homicide.

As the investigation continues to develop the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murder of Andrew Kolta to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers

