Plan your 2018 courtesy of VisitAnnapolis

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) wants to make it easy for visitors and area residents to enjoy the many exciting events and activities that will be taking place in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County throughout 2018. To assist individuals who are making advance plans for business or vacation travel, the AAACCVB has put together a 2018 Major Events Calendar. For a more comprehensive overview of events large and small, visit http://www.visitannapolis.org/. Events are subject to change without notice. Please call ahead to verify dates and times.

JANUARY

Fiddler on the Roof

Thursdays through Sundays, January 4-21

Thursday, 7:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Compass Rose Theater, 1623 Forest Drive, Annapolis 21401

http://www.compassrosetheater.org/

410-980-6662

Winner of nine Tony awards, the musical play tells the story of the village of Anatevka, a Jewish settlement in Czarist Russia. Though poor in possessions, the family of Tevye, a milkman, is rich in daughters and happiness. Traditional values face changing social mores and growing anti-Semitism as the daughters fall in love and marry.

Blues @ Home: Mississippi’s Living Blues Legends by H.C. Porter

Monday, January 8 to Saturday, March 3

Gallery reception, Thursday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. Meet the artist and living Blues legends; 8:00 p.m., performance by Bobby Rush and Company

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Chaney and Martino Galleries, 2nd Floor, 108 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free for exhibit. Visit website for concert prices.

https://marylandhall.org/

410-263-5544, 410-280-5640

The exhibit provides a glimpse into America’s music and the unique cultural heritage of Mississippi’s blues legends. Thirty-one portraits created by internationally known artist H.C. Porter are paired with the music and oral histories of the legends to create a multimedia experience. Hear the Blues. See the Blues.

Blues legend Bobby Rush headlines a special performance following the January 18 gallery reception. Fellow blues legends Vasti Jackson and Eden Brent join Rush in concert. Rush is a 2017 Grammy award winner for his latest album, Porcupine Meat. A Blues Hall of Famer and ten-time winner of the Blues Music Award, Rush was named B.B. King Entertainer of the Year. He has a 50+ year career as a musician, composer and singer.

Annapolis Maritime Museum Winter Lecture Series

Thursdays, January 11, 18, 25 and every Thursday through March 1

7:00 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $10; free for AMM members First Mate and above

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-0104

Engaging speakers on eight diverse topics will challenge you to question and learn. Topics include: maritime history, local history, science and maritime art. For a complete lineup, visit www.amaritime.org.

Henry the VIII

Thursday, January 11 and Fridays-Saturdays, January 12-13 and 19-20

8:00 p.m.

West Arundel Creative Arts, 1788 Dorsey Road, Hanover, MD 21076

Admission: Visit website

https://www.wacarts.com/

443-827-1359

A chance meeting, a single dance, can change a man’s life – what he believes, who his friends are, whose advice he listens to. If the man happens to be a king, his country is swept along with his passions, leaving his courtiers, his archbishops and his queens to maneuver the unstable political landscape. This rarely performed Shakespearean play is infamous for excessive pageantry and pandering to royalty. Strip away the glitz, and what’s left is a very human drama of intrigue and duty, ambition and love. Presented by the Rude Mechanicals.

About Prints: The Legacy of Stanley William Hayter

Tuesdays-Sundays, January 11 to February 25

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

Stanley William Hayter (1901-1988) was a preeminent, influential printmaker and founder of Atelier 17. He was a strong advocate for experimentation and development of new printing techniques as a tool for artistic ideas. The 58-work exhibition highlights Hayter’s personal checklist of distinctive prints and their importance to the understanding of 20th Century graphic arts. Included are etchings, lithographs and other printmaking techniques by Picasso, Marc Chagall, Henry Moore and other visionaries and technical innovators, including Andre Masson, Max Ernst, Joan Miro, Karl Schrag, and Mauricio Lasansky.

Beauty and the Beast

Fridays-Sundays, January 12-28

Fridays, January 12, 19, 26, 7:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 13, 20, 27, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Sundays, January 14, 21, 28, 2:00 p.m.

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis, 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis 21409

Admission: $15, adults; $12, seniors, kids 12 and under, and military

www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org

410-757-2281

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis presents a musical production of Beauty and the Beast, an adaptation of the beloved Disney movie, featuring talented local teen performers.

Quartet

Friday, January 12 through Sunday, February 4

Thursdays-Saturdays, 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 2:00 p.m.

Colonial Players, 108 East Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Adults, $23; Seniors, Students and Military, $18

http://thecolonialplayers.org/

410-268-7373

Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred live in a home for retired opera singers in Kent, England. Each year, on October 10th, there’s a concert to celebrate the birthday of Giuseppe Verdi. Their equilibrium is disrupted when Jean, previously married to Reggie, arrives at the home. Jean is invited by the others to sing the quartet from Rigoletto for the gala. Ever the diva, she refuses to sing. But the show must go on in this funny and poignant play! Written by Ronald Harwood; directed by Darice Clewell; produced by Kaelynn Miller.

Martin Luther King Celebration

Saturday, January 13

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Join artist/performer Culture Queen as she hosts a “Happy Birthday Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” celebration that honors Dr. King’s life and legacy with an interactive civil rights-themed show and crafts. Afternoon includes activities for families with children of all ages that celebrate the legacies of other African American Kings and Queens of Social Justice from the State of Maryland. Museum guided tours and scavenger hunt will also be available. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Let the Spirit Sing: A Martin Luther King Celebration

Sunday, January 14

Concert, 3:00 p.m.; Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, Francis Scott Key Auditorium, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

Ramocille Johnson leads the non-denominational “Extensions of Faith Praise Choir” of more than 30 voices accompanied by bass guitar, drums, percussions, and keyboard. Performing throughout Maryland, the group is known for its vibrant interpretation of Gospel music, as well as traditional spirituals and hymns. The encore concert is back due to the enthusiastic response the group received for its 2017 Martin Luther King concert held during the Mitchell Gallery’s Ruth Starr Rose exhibition. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

The Skin You Live In

Monday, January 15

10:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, 21403

Admission: $10 per child; Group rate of $8 per child for five or more. Free for accompanying adults

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

Honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with hands-on activities addressing the simple yet complex topic of skin color. What does the sun have to do with it? How are people like potatoes? For ages 6 to 12 years. Must pre-register. Includes museum admission. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Blind Love

Thursday-Sunday, January 18-21

Thursday-Saturday, 7:00 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

Chesapeake Arts Center, Hammonds Lane Theatre, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park 21225

Admission: Visit website

http://www.jmichaelsolutions.com/productions/

What do you do when just as you prepare for life to take off, you are blinded by circumstances that you can’t control?

Annapolis Shakespeare Company Concert and Cabaret Series presents: From Jazz to Broadway featuring Rachelle Fleming

Monday January 22

7:30 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis

Admission: $30 to $48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Rachelle Fleming has touched audiences with a wide variety of styles from cabaret to classical. A versatile performer and recording artist, Ms. Fleming’s featured vocal, “After the Love Has Gone,” garnered praise from Jazz Weekly for a voice “as agonizingly penetrating as a Dear John letter.” Ms. Fleming has collaborated with Cuban ensemble Tiempo Libre; multiple Grammy-winning opera star Renée Fleming; and international jazz pianist and composer Fred Hersch. Her love of the American Songbook has led her to perform with world-class jazz pianist and award-winning educator Shelly Berg at the Rochester International Jazz Festival and with the Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra.

Captain Avery Museum Winter Luncheon Series

Wednesdays, January 24 and 31 and every Wednesday through February 28

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Captain Avery Museum, 1418 East West Shady Side Road, Shady Side

Admission: $95 for six-part series for members; $100 for non-members; $22 for individual luncheons for members; $25 for non-members. Reservations required.

http://www.captainaverymuseum.org/

410-867-4486

Beat the winter blues by participating in a six-part luncheon series featuring engaging speakers on a variety of topics. Programs are followed by luncheons of homemade soups, specialty breads, dessert and beverages. Presentation begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. January 24: Bert Drake, Ph.D., Evolution of the Wood and Canvas Canoe. January 31: Author Andrew Och, Unusual for their time – On the Road with America’s First Ladies.

22nd Annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge

Thursday to Saturday, January 25-27

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on-site registration; First plunge, 1:00 p.m.; Second plunge, 3:00 p.m.

Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis

Admission: Free to spectators. Plungers must raise $75 or more in pledges.

www.plungemd.com

410-242-1515

Experience the coolest event of the year. For just $75 in donations, plunge participants take a chilly dip in the Chesapeake Bay to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland. Not ready to bare it all? Join in the festivities—fully clothed—in the Rams Head Ice Lodge that includes vendor booths, live entertainment, zoo animals, food court, carnival amusements, sandcastle building, a “kids’ zone” and more. Come celebrate Maryland’s largest winter festival. The event typically attracts more than 10,000 courageous plungers to benefit more than 7,500 athletes of Special Olympics Maryland. Sponsored by the Maryland State Police.

Midshipman Classical Recital by Naval Academy Symphony Orchestra

Friday, January 26

7:30 p.m.

U.S. Naval Academy Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: $16. Tickets on sale January 9

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

Tickets: 410-293-8497

The Brigade of Midshipmen possesses a vast number of talented instrumentalists who come from disciplined backgrounds from early childhood. There are a variety of solo performance opportunities as well as ensembles, including the Midshipmen String Quartet, among others. For years, midshipmen have been actively honing their instrumental skills and talents and have performed on a variety of levels from recitals to the concert stage.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents BLITHE SPIRIT

January 26 to February 25: Fridays, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis

Admission: $30 to $48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

A smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of PRIVATE LIVES offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira, who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati. BLITHE SPIRIT is Noël Coward’s comic masterpiece! Directed by Sally Boyett.

The Billy Goats Gruff: A children’s Opera

Saturday, January 27

11:00 a.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

http://annapolisopera.org/

410-267-8135

Set to favorite opera arias, this exciting adaptation of a classic fairy tale is the perfect way to share the magic of live opera with the children in your life! Presented by Annapolis Opera in partnership with Towson University’s Opera in a Can.

Having Difficult Conversations about Race: Part I

Saturday, January 27

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Latisha Monique Jones facilitates the first in a two-part series of highly interactive workshops around anti-racism. Part 1 focuses on developing conversation skills, including active listening; compassionate confrontation; and clarifying complex terms such as racism, prejudice, and discrimination. The workshop includes games, visual arts, theatre, and conversations aimed at developing the communication skills essential to managing difficult conversations in everyday settings. Open to individuals 18 years old and above. Registration is required. Maximum available seating is 30. Please register by emailing: [email protected] or calling 410- 216-6180. Conversations about Race Part II takes place on Saturday, February 10th. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

U.S. Army Field Concert Band

Saturday, January 27

7:30 p.m.

North County High School, 10 East First Avenue, Glen Burnie 21061

Admission: Free

www.mdconcertseries.org

410-768-1854

The Concert Band is the oldest and largest of the Field Band’s four performing components. Founded in 1946, the elite 65-member instrumental ensemble has performed in all 50 states and 25 foreign countries for audiences totaling more than 100 million. Tours have taken the band throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, the Far East, and India. The group has appeared in a wide variety of settings, from world-famous concert halls, such as the Berlin Philharmonie and Carnegie Hall, to state fairgrounds and high school gymnasiums. The Concert Band presents a diverse program of marches, overtures, popular music and patriotic selections.

2nd Annual Pass, Pick & Play Collection Drive

Sunday, January 28 through Friday, March 2 (Collection Drive)

Various Collections Sites in and around Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.facebook.com/passpickplayannapolis/

410-263-7958

Annapolis Recreation and Parks, in partnership with the Armstrong Family, is hosting the 2nd annual Pass, Pick & Play sporting goods collection and distribution event. It provides Annapolis area children with free, gently-used sporting goods. Individuals are invited to bring their used sporting goods to one of the designated collection sites: “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, Key School, Calvary United Methodist Church, Historic London Town and Gardens, Anne Arundel Medical Center. The free sports equipment will be distributed to kids at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis 21403 on Saturday, April 7.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company Concert and Cabaret Series presents Tumbledown Dreams: An Actor’s Journey by Terrence Currier

Monday January 29

7:30 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $30 to $48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Spend a musical evening of song and dance with Broadway veteran Terrence Currier (Damn Yankees).

FEBRUARY

Annapolis Maritime Museum Winter Lecture Series

Thursdays, February 1, 8, 15, 22 and every Thursday through March 1

7:00 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Eastport, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $10; free for AMM members First Mate and above

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-0104

Engaging speakers on eight diverse topics will challenge you to question and learn. Topics include: maritime history, local history, science and maritime art. For a complete lineup visit www.amaritime.org.

Live Arts Maryland presents Thursday Concerts at St. Anne’s Church

Thursdays, February 1,8, 15, 22

6:15 p.m.

St. Anne’s Church, Church Circle, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free. Donations welcome.

https://stannes-annapolis.org/music/

410-263-1906

The series brings together the best musicians in the region to perform in an acoustically appealing church featuring one of the finest pipe organs. Make rush hour a relaxing hour with some live music. No tickets required. Come as you are. Pay as you can. February 1: Bach+ Cantata Series: Cantata VI from the Christmas Oratorio. February 8: Guitarist Peter Griggs. February 15: Con Brio! February 22: Barclay Brass. Sponsored by Live Arts Maryland.

Quartet

Thursday-Sunday, February 1-4

Thursday-Saturday, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Colonial Players, 108 East Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Adults, $23; Seniors, Students and Military, $18

http://thecolonialplayers.org/

410-268-7373

Cecily, Reggie and Wilfred live in a home for retired opera singers in Kent, England. Each year, on October 10th, there’s a concert to celebrate the birthday of Giuseppe Verdi. Their equilibrium is disrupted when Jean, previously married to Reggie, arrives at the home. Jean is invited by the others to sing the quartet from Rigoletto for the gala. Ever the diva, she refuses to sing. But the show must go on in this funny and poignant play! Written by Ronald Harwood; directed by Darice Clewell; produced by Kaelynn Miller.

About Prints: The Legacy of Stanley William Hayter

Tuesday-Sunday, February 1-25

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

Stanley William Hayter (1901-1988), was a preeminent, influential printmaker, and founder of Atelier 17. He was a strong advocate for experimentation and development of new printing techniques as a tool for artistic ideas. The 58-work exhibition highlights Hayter’s personal checklist of distinctive prints and their importance to the understanding of 20th Century graphic arts. Included are etchings, lithographs and other printmaking techniques by Picasso, Marc Chagall, Henry Moore and other visionaries and technical innovators, including Andre Masson, Max Ernst, Joan Miro, Karl Schrag, and Mauricio Lasansky.

2nd Annual Pass, Pick & Play Collection Drive

Thursday, February 1 through Friday, March 2 (Collection Drive)

Various locations in and around Annapolis Admission: Free

www.facebook.com/passpickplayannapolis/

410-263-7958

Annapolis Recreation and Parks, in partnership with the Armstrong Family, is hosting the 2nd annual Pass, Pick & Play sporting goods collection and distribution event. It provides Annapolis area children with free, gently-used sporting goods. Individuals are invited to bring their used sporting goods to one of the designated collection sites: “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, Key School, Calvary United Methodist Church, Historic London Town and Gardens, Anne Arundel Medical Center. The free sports equipment will be distributed to kids at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis 21403 on Saturday, April 7.

Blues @ Home: Mississippi’s Living Blues Legends by H.C. Porter

Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, March 3

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Chaney and Martino Galleries, 2nd Floor, 108 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

https://marylandhall.org/

410-263-5544, 410-280-5640

The exhibit provides a glimpse into America’s music and the unique cultural heritage of Mississippi’s blues legends. Thirty-one portraits created by internationally known artist H.C. Porter are paired with the music and oral histories of the legends to create a multimedia experience. Hear the Blues. See the Blues.

Brooklyn Park Middle School Art Show

Friday, February 2

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Arts Center, Hal Gomer Gallery, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

Admission: Free

http://chesapeakearts.org/

410-636 6597

The Brooklyn Park Middle School Performing Visual Arts Program (PVA) hosts a free art show in the Hal Gomer Gallery. The pieces represent the collective thoughts, beliefs and feelings of these extremely talented young men and women.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents BLITHE SPIRIT

Friday, February 2 to Sunday, February 25

Fridays, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis

Admission: $30 to $48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

A smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of PRIVATE LIVES offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira, who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati. BLITHE SPIRIT is Noël Coward’s comic masterpiece! Directed by Sally Boyett.

20th Annual Mardi Gras

Saturday, February 3

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Opportunity Builders, 8855 Veterans Highway, Millersville 21108

Admission: $75

www.obiworks.org

410-787-0700, ext. 204

The 20th Annual Mardi Gras is Opportunity Builders’ major gala fundraising event. The group transforms its Millersville warehouse facility into a New Orleans street scene complete with street performers, live dance band, New Orleans themed food with beer and wine, games of chance, raffles and silent and live auctions. Funds raised provide for programs, activities and training to enrich the lives of Opportunity Builders’ clients.

World Wetlands Day

Saturday-Sunday, February 3-4

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $10 per child; One adult free for every five children. Extra adults, $4 each. http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

Celebrate international World Wetlands Day with indoor and outdoor activities. Girl Scouts can earn the Water Drop Patch developed by the Environmental Protection Agency. For ages 5 to 13. Must pre-register.

Winter Lecture Series: Addictive Pleasures

Saturdays, February 3, 10, 17, 24

10:00 a.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors; free for members

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Learn more about addictive pleasures in colonial times – including taverns, alcohol consumption and other early delights.

Captain Avery Museum Winter Luncheon Series

Wednesdays, February 7, 14, 21, 28

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Captain Avery Museum, 1418 East West Shady Side Road, Shady Side

Admission: $95 for six-part series for members; $100 for non-members. $22 for individual luncheons for members; $25 for non-members. Reservations required.

http://www.captainaverymuseum.org/

410-867-4486

Beat the winter blues by participating in a six-part luncheon series featuring engaging speakers on a variety of topics. Programs are followed by luncheons of homemade soups, specialty breads, dessert and beverages. Presentation begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. February 7: Sandra Olivetti Martin, Bay Weekly Editor and Publisher – Telling Legacy Stories. February 14: Susan Proctor, Program Director, Surratt House Museum – The People and Events Surrounding the Conspiracy to Assassinate an American President. February 21: Zoe Johnson, Ph.D., NOAA – Sea Level Rise and the Chesapeake Bay. February 28: Authors Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie – America’s First Daughter.

Broadway in Annapolis: The Secret Garden+

Friday-Saturday, February 9-10

8:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $17 to $50

http://liveartsmaryland.org/?p=5889

410-280-5640

Based on one of the best loved books of all time, the show is filled with beautiful music, wonderful characters and a story that you’ll carry with you long after the last notes have sounded. This multiple Tony Award-winner, with script and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, is a perfect show for families! Presented by Live Arts Maryland.

Having Difficult Conversations about Race: Part II

Saturday, February 10

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

In the spirit of Frederick Douglass’ fight for equality, the Banneker-Douglass Museum is hosting a series of interactive workshops addressing anti-racism. Part 2 delves deeper into aspects of ally ship, coalition building and advocacy and features role playing. Participants practice conversation skills, including level-headed confrontation, de-escalation, and self-management. Facilitated by Latisha Monique Jones, the workshop includes games, visual arts, theatre and conversations that provide the tools needed to navigate through difficult conversations in everyday settings. The workshop is open to individuals age 18 and above. Registration required. Maximum seating capacity is 30. Register at [email protected] or by calling 410-216-6180. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Emancipation Proclamation

Saturday, February 10

1:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Arts Center, Hammonds Lane Theatre, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park 21225

Admission: Free

http://chesapeakearts.org/

410-636-6597

Northern Arundel Cultural Preservation Society uses story and song to present a lively account of the significant events and personalities involved in the African American struggle for equality. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Soar, Slither & Scamper

Saturday, February 10

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

Admission: $5 donation benefits Friends of Jug Bay

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Meet Maryland State Park Rangers and some of their favorite birds of prey and reptiles. Special guest Rick Feeney, the former Official White House Squirrel Feeder, will share his charming story and fun facts about squirrels.

U.S. Naval Academy Gospel Choir Black History Month Concert

Sunday, February 11

3:00 p.m.

USNA Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: $19. Tickets on sale January 23

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

Tickets: 410-293-8497

The U.S. Naval Academy Gospel Choir is an upbeat, inspirational musical ensemble. Comprised of midshipmen from various places, races, and creeds, the Gospel Choir reflects the diverse interests and ethnicities within the Brigade of Midshipmen. Their common bond is musical talent and a passion to give praise through song.

Take a Chance on Love

Sunday, February 11

3:00 p.m.

Rams Head Center Stage at Live! Casino, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover

Admission: Adult/$45; Student/$25

http://annapolisopera.org/

410-267-8135

Take a chance, feel the love, and join Annapolis Opera in celebrating Valentine’s Day! Enjoy a concert of the greatest love songs from opera, Broadway and popular music, performed by four incredibly talented singers.

Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, February 11

1:00 p.m.

Gordon Center for the Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills 21117

Admission: Adult, $22; Child, $15

http://balletmaryland.org/Performances/BeautyandtheBeast/tabid/115/Default.aspx

410-224-5644

Experience the magic, the metaphor, the symbolism, the humor and the romance, when Ballet Theatre of Maryland (BTM) presents the hauntingly transformative retelling of the classic fairytale: Beauty and the Beast. Enter an enchanted castle where Beauty discovers nothing is what it seems. Help her tame a Beast through the power of love and become a part of the magic that unravels the hideous spell that’s kept the Beast captive.

13th Annual GumboFest

Sunday, February 11

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

DoubleTree Hotel Annapolis, 210 Holiday Court, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $25 in advance; $30 at door; Children under ten, $10

www.friendslhs.org

443-569-4209

Presented by Friends of The Light House, GumboFest is a charity gumbo cook-off featuring chefs, restaurants and caterers from Annapolis and the surrounding area.

Trophies are presented in the Judges Choice and Peoples’ Choice categories for Best Gumbo. An award for Best Booth Display is also presented. Enjoy live music by the local band, The Stragglers. Proceeds benefit The Light House: A Homeless Prevention Support Center in Annapolis.

Bent but not Broken – Art Exhibit

Tuesday, February 13 to Saturday, May 19; Opening reception, Saturday, February 17

Tuesday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Opening Reception, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Maryland artist Ulysses Marshall captures Frederick Douglass’ spirit through highly expressive mixed media compositions – colorful and poetic collages delivered with blunt sincerity. Marshall’s work talks of the glory, pain and hope in Douglass’ life and in the African-American experience. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Disgraced

Thursdays through Sundays, February 16 to March 18

Thursday, 7:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Compass Rose Theater, 1623 Forest Drive, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

http://www.compassrosetheater.org/

410-980-6662

Set in a spacious apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the play explores the inner passions and beliefs of five Americans from different cultures. Ultimately, we are who we are. We act on our values and clash with opposing beliefs. That’s how wars begin. Intense and mesmerizing, the story explodes on the stage. Winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize. Adult themes and language.

Ambassador’s Other Ball & Mardi Gras Party

Saturday, February 17

7:00 p.m.

Eastport Democratic Club, 525 State Street, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $25

https://squareup.com/store/the-mre/

[email protected]

Sponsored by the Maritime Republic of Eastport, many consider the event to be the hottest party of the winter season. It will feature live Zydeco and New Orleans funk music as well as New Orleans cuisine.

African American Heritage Tour

Saturdays, February 17, July 7, August 4

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tour departs from Information Booth at City Dock

Admission: $20, $10

http://annapolistours.com/our-tours/african-american-heritage

410-268-7601

Explore the history and culture of African-Americans. Tour includes visits to the Thurgood Marshall and Alex Haley Memorials. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

“Remember Yesterday”

Sunday, February 18

4:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Arts Center, Studio 194 Theatre, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

6:00 p.m.

Admission: $10.00

www.theangelwingproject.org

Presented by The AngelWing Project, this Black History Month living storybook presentation is designed to be interactive, fun and educational. The storyteller presents extraordinary African American heroes from the past, and the audience watches the characters come to life and share their stories in rhythmic prose, poetry, dance and song. (AWP) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit performing arts organization in Glen Burnie, MD that promotes development of the performing arts in the local community. AWP is a theater-in-residence program at Chesapeake Arts Center. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Aladdin

Friday-Sunday, February 23-25

Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Adult, $52; Child/Student, $30; Senior, $43; RUSH (day of): $15; MHCA member, $47

http://balletmaryland.org/Performances/Aladdin/tabid/118/Default.aspx

Tickets: 410-280-5640. General Information: 410-224-5644

Mystery, intrigue, dark desert nights, and magic all come together in Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s powerful retelling of this classic tale from the Arabian Nights. Set to the colorful music of Rimsky Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Borodin’s Prince Igor, you’ll find adventure with Aladdin and his Genie from the Lamp of Wonders as they seek to overthrow the dark and sinister plot of the Wizard Jamal.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Friday-Sunday, February 23-25 and March 2-4

Friday-Saturday, 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

U.S. Naval Academy’s Mahan Hall, Maryland Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: $19. Tickets on sale January 30

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

410-293-8497

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber’s creation is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son. Produced in true Broadway style, it’s a fully-staged, costumed, and choreographed production with a live pit orchestra.

10th Annual Annapolis Restaurant Week

Friday, February 23 to Saturday, March 3

Annapolis area restaurants

http://www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/restaurant-week

[email protected]

More than 40 restaurants in downtown Annapolis and Anne Arundel County are expected to participate in the event that offers price fixed meals, including two-course lunches at $15.95 and three-course dinners at $34.95. Some restaurants will also be offering two-course breakfasts at $12.95. It’s a great opportunity to visit your favorite restaurants and to explore those you haven’t yet had an opportunity to enjoy. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your friends to delicious meals at reasonable prices! Sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

Saturday Family Day: Celebrating Frederick Douglass!

Saturday, February 24

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Come celebrate the Banneker-Douglass Museum’s 34th Birthday/Anniversary as we honor our namesake, Frederick Douglass. Families with children of all ages are invited to stop by the museum to celebrate the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass through fun, guided tours, and arts & crafts activities. Snacks will be provided. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Maryland Concert Series presents: Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra directed by Anna Binneweg

Saturday, February 24

7:30 p.m.

North County High School, 10 East First Avenue, Glen Burnie 21061

Admission: Adults, $25; Under 18 years, $10

www.mdconcertseries.org

410-768-1854

Maestro Anna Binneweg returns to the Maryland Concert Series stage to take us on a musical journey through works from beloved symphonic repertoire, along with favorites from Pops and Broadway show tunes. Anna Binneweg is music director/conductor of the AACC Symphony Orchestra, an associate professor of Music at Anne Arundel Community College, and the music director/conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra in Annapolis. She has conducted a variety of orchestral performances in some of the nation’s most reputable concert halls, including the Kennedy Center Concert Hall and Terrace Theater in Washington, D.C., the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Arias & Shanties: A Musical Tapestry Celebrating Black History Month

Sunday, February 25

4:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

http://annapolisopera.org/

410-267-8135

CAAPA and the Annapolis Opera celebrate Black History Month by presenting a powerful concert with selections from operas and spirituals, woven together by a poignant historical narrative. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Welcome the Year of the Dog – Chinese New Year Celebration

Sunday, February 25

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $5 per person, ages one and up. Free for museum members.

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

Come dressed in red to bring good fortune in the new year. Make a Chinese yo-yo. Take part in the folktale: Rikki Tikki Tembo. Fold paper to make this year’s special animal, the dog. All ages. Includes museum admission.

MARCH

Annapolis Maritime Museum Winter Lecture Series

Thursday, March 1

7:00 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Eastport, Annapolis

Admission: $10; free for AMM members First Mate and above

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-0104

In this final AMM winter lecture of the season, an engaging speaker will challenge you to question and learn. Topics covered in the eight-lecture series have included: maritime history, local history, science and maritime art. For a complete lineup visit www.amaritime.org.

Live Arts Maryland presents Thursday Concerts at St. Anne’s Church

Thursdays, March 1, 15, 22

6:15 p.m.

St. Anne’s Church, Church Circle, Annapolis

Admission: Free. Donations welcome.

https://stannes-annapolis.org/music/

410-263-1906

The series brings together the best musicians in the region to perform in an acoustically appealing church featuring one of the finest pipe organs. Make rush hour a relaxing hour with live music. No tickets required. Come as you are. Pay as you can. March 1: Beau Soir. March 15: Bellini Ensemble. March 22: District5 Woodwind Quintet. Sponsored by Live Arts Maryland.

2nd Annual Pass, Pick & Play Collection Drive

Thursday-Friday, March 1-2 (Collection Drive)

Various Collections Sites in and around Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.facebook.com/passpickplayannapolis/

410-263-7958

Annapolis Recreation and Parks, in partnership with the Armstrong Family, is hosting the 2nd annual Pass, Pick & Play sporting goods collection and distribution event. It provides Annapolis area children with free, gently-used sporting goods. Individuals are invited to bring their used sporting goods to one of the designated collection sites: “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, Key School, Calvary United Methodist Church, Historic London Town and Gardens, Anne Arundel Medical Center. The free sports equipment will be distributed to kids at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis 21403 on Saturday, April 7.

Annapolis Restaurant Week

Thursday-Sunday, March 1-3

Participating Annapolis-area restaurants

www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/restaurant-week

[email protected]

An anticipated 40+ restaurants in downtown Annapolis and Anne Arundel County will be offering price fixed meals, including two-course lunches at $15.95 and three-course dinners at $34.95. Some restaurants will also be offering two-course breakfasts at $12.95. It’s a great opportunity to visit your favorite restaurants and to explore those you haven’t yet had an opportunity to enjoy. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your friends to delicious meals at reasonable prices! Sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

Blues @ Home: Mississippi’s Living Blues Legends by H.C. Porter

Thursday-Saturday, March 1-3

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Chaney and Martino Galleries, 2nd Floor, 108 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

https://marylandhall.org/

410-263-5544, 410-280-5640

The exhibit provides a glimpse into America’s music and the unique cultural heritage of Mississippi’s blues legends. Thirty-one portraits created by internationally known artist H.C. Porter are paired with the music and oral histories of the legends to create a multimedia experience. Hear the Blues. See the Blues.

Disgraced

Thursdays through Sundays, March 1-18

Thursday, 7:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Compass Rose Theater, 1623 Forest Drive, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

http://www.compassrosetheater.org/

410-980-6662

Set in a spacious apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the play explores the inner passions and beliefs of five Americans from different cultures. Ultimately, we are who we are. We act on our values and clash with opposing beliefs. That’s how wars begin. Intense and mesmerizing, the story explodes on the stage. Winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize. Adult themes and language.

Bent but not Broken – Art Exhibit

Thursday, March 1 to Saturday, May 19

Tuesday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Maryland artist Ulysses Marshall captures Frederick Douglass’ spirit through his highly expressive mixed media compositions – his colorful and poetic collages delivered with blunt sincerity. Marshall’s work talks of the glory, the pain, and the hope in Douglass’ life and in the African-American experience. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!

Friday, March 2

10:30 a.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, 21403

Admission: $5 per person, ages one and up. Free for museum members.

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

It’s Read Across America Day! Guest readers, including Mother Goose, share their Dr. Seuss favorites on the author’s birthday. Related craft activities. Appropriate for ages two to six. Includes museum admission.

ASO Masterworks Series: Guitarist Manuel Barrueco

Friday-Saturday, March 2-3

8:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

www.annapolissymphony.org

410-263-0907

One of the world’s top classical guitarists, Manuel Barrueco, joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra as featured soloist performing one of the most adored works for guitar and orchestra, Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez. The orchestra will also play Debussy’s Iberia from Images, and Respighi’s Pini di Roma.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Friday-Sunday, March 2-4

Friday-Saturday, 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

U.S. Naval Academy’s Mahan Hall, Maryland Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: $19. Tickets on sale January 30

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

410-293-8497

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber’s creation is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son. Produced in true Broadway style, it’s a fully-staged, costumed, and choreographed production with a live pit orchestra.

National Hockey League Stadium Series – Capitals vs. Maple Leafs

Saturday, March 3

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

https://www.nhl.com/capitals/info/stadium-series

The first-ever outdoor hockey game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium pits the Washington Capitals against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series.

14th Annual Black Tie & Diamonds

Saturday, March 3

6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Admission: $350 per couple

Westin Annapolis Hotel, 100 Westgate Circle, Annapolis 21401

www.annapolisrotary.org

410-693-6975

Guests will enjoy cocktails, sit-down dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions at the Black Tie and Diamonds Gala. Proceeds benefit the Central Y of Maryland (Arnold location). Gals, wear your prettiest dress and diamonds, and guys, your tuxedos! Proceeds will help the YMCA with its community programs. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Annapolis.

Hospice Cup Artist Selection Reception

Thursday, March 8

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Circle Gallery, 18 State Circle, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

www.hospicecup.org

410-919-8393

Every year Hospice Cup invites local artists to submit original artwork to promote the Hospice Cup Regatta. The artist selection reception at the Circle Gallery is a free event, open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece of art. The winning image is then used by Hospice Cup organizers on t-shirts, posters and other marketing materials.

Robert Indiana: Love and Hope

Tuesday-Sunday, March 8 to April 22

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

This retrospective exhibition chronicles the career of Robert Indiana from 1934 to 2017 and showcases many iconic images, including “Eat,” “Love,” and “Hope.” Two of his latest masterpieces, “Like a Rolling Stone,” a series featuring 1960s pop-culture figure Bob Dylan and others, and “The Alphabet,” the definitive work labeling him as the world’s premiere word artist, will be featured in this collection of 55 pieces, some of which have never been shown. The works showcase Indiana’s unique method of working with the same image on paper, canvas, print, and three-dimensional creations.

Lead On, Harriet!

Friday-Saturday, March 9-10

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, 21403

Admission: $10 per person. One adult free for every five children.

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

Learn about the Underground Railroad and meet the famous conductor from Maryland’s eastern shore, Harriet Tubman. Appropriate for ages nine and up. Dress for some outdoor activity. Girl Scout Juniors can earn the Playing the Past badge. Participation patch available for $2. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Shero Film Series

Saturday, March 10

Noon to 2:30 p.m., A Family/Kids’ Film

5:00 pm-7:30 pm: A feature length screening

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Inspired by Frederick Doulgass’ support of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, the Banneker-Douglass Museum and Filmsters presents films and a panel discussion that explores women’s empowerment, intersectionality and feminism. At noon, a family/kids’ film highlights women’s empowerment. A 5:00 p.m. feature-length screening

correlates with Douglass’ support of the women’s suffrage movement. The event will explore topics associated with today’s women’s empowerment movements. A brief panel discussion will cover topics including male ally-ship and intersectional feminism and how it’s portrayed in the mass media. (Definition of shero (plural sheroes): a woman regarded as a hero). Part of the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Annapolis Chorale Mass in B-Minor (BWV 232) JS Bach

Saturday, March 10

8:00 p.m.

St. Anne’s Church, Church Circle, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $45/Adults; Students Attend Free

http://liveartsmaryland.org/?p=5889

410-263-1906

As part of its Bach+ Series at historic St. Anne’s Church, Live Arts Maryland presents J.S. Bach’s Mass in B-Minor. The Annapolis Chorale Chamber Chorus, Annapolis Chamber Orchestra and organist and Bach expert Larry Molinaro perform under the direction of J. Ernest Green. One of the crowing achievements in Western Civilization, this piece is full of glorious music and puzzles that astonish to this day. Seating at St. Anne’s is limited, so get your tickets early!

6th Annual Annapolis Irish Week

Saturday-Saturday, March 10-17

Saturday, March 10, Irish Hooley, Loews Annapolis Hotel, 126 West Street, Annapolis, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 11, Annapolis Irish Parade, 1:00 p.m.

Week involves various locations around Annapolis

Admission: Hooley, $75; Parade participation, $350; Parade viewing, free

http://www.naptownevents.com/

Enjoy a celebration of Irish heritage, ceremony and events. The week begins with an Irish Hooley (celebration). It features a full dinner, drinks and five different acts, including heritage musicians, Irish Dancers, two pipe bands that bookend the evening. The headline act is the Dublin 5! The rest of the week includes a variety of activities – including an Irish Parade – that lead up to St. Patrick’s Day itself!

Annapolis/Edgewater Coin & Currency Show

Sunday, March 11

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Annapolis Elks Lodge, 2 Pythian Drive, Annapolis

Admission: Free admission and parking

www.coinshows.com

443-623-7025

Features 40 dealers. Sponsored by CEO Coins, Currency & Treasures. Hosted by the Colonial Coin Club.

La Traviata

Friday, March 16 and Sunday, March 18

Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

http://annapolisopera.org/

410-267-8135

Inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ play La Dame aux Camelias, La Traviata shares the tragic struggle of a Parisian courtesan, Violetta, who is torn between her desire for true love and her desire to keep her fashionable way of life. Despite Giuseppe Verdi proclaiming the premiere a fiasco, the opera has become one of the most produced works in the opera canon.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents The Glass Menagerie

Friday, March 16 to Sunday, April 15

Fridays, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $30 to $48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

A Tony Award ® winner, The Glass Menagerie is a modern American classic of great tenderness, charm and beauty. An antique society woman tries to cling to the world she’s known, even as life changes all around her. Tennessee Williams’ most personal work for the Broadway stage continues to fascinate audiences around the world. Directed by Donald Hicken.

Romeo and Juliet

Sunday, March 18

2:00 p.m.

Modell Lyric Opera House, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore 21201

Admission: Visit website: http://balletmaryland.org/Performances/RomeoJuliet/ModellPerformingArtsCenterattheLyric/tabid/1213/Default.aspx

410-224-5644

Ballet Theatre of Maryland celebrates Shakespeare’s genius with the poignant, archetypal love story Romeo & Juliet. Last performed by BTM more than six years ago, the tragic tale is told poetically and passionately through the fusion of dance, literature and Prokofiev’s magnificent musical masterpiece! Explore the depths of love, fate, and tragedy as experienced by Romeo and Juliet.

6th Annual Annapolis Film Festival

Thursday-Sunday, March 22-25

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Loews Annapolis, Asbury United Methodist Church, St. John’s Key Auditorium, Annapolis Elementary School

www.annapolisfilmfestival.com

410-263-3444

Diverse shorts, documentaries and feature films spanning the globe will be screened, some for the very first time. Film enthusiasts also have the chance to socialize and converse with local and international artists and movie makers. Tickets can be purchased individually online after March 1. General festival passes on sale since December 2017 (student and senior discounts available).

Men’s and Women’s Glee Club Spring Tour “Home” Concert

Friday, March 23

7:30 p.m.

U.S. Naval Academy’s Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: $19. Tickets on sale February 27

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

410-293-8497

The Naval Academy’s Men’s & Women’s Glee Clubs join forces to present a special performance for spring 2018. Join us for this memorable 90-minute concert featuring patriotic favorites, sea chanties, Broadway, and sacred songs in the beautiful Naval Academy Chapel.

Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning

Saturday, March 24

Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Eastport, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $25/person; People’s Choice Tasting, $75 – Taste the creations of 12 different restaurants and vote for best oyster dish

www.amaritime.org

410-295-0104

Celebrate the spring equinox and the beginning of boating season with a family-friendly feast of the Chesapeake’s most cherished bivalve. The sock burning tradition dates to the mid-1980s. It has been commemorated in “Ode to Equinox,” which will be recited as the first sock is thrown into the fire. Festivities include live music, shucking and cooking demonstrations, an oyster shucking contest and exhibits highlighting the area’s unique maritime heritage and the role oysters play in maintaining the health of the Bay. Feast on oysters any way you like them – raw, steamed, fried and grilled. “Welcome spring with a curious ritual: A bonfire stoked by socks, a ritual that means Top-Sider Season is just around the corner.” – Washington Post

Hard Hat Tour

Saturday, March 24

10:30 a.m. to noon

James Brice House, 42 East Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $18

www.annapolis.org

410-267-7619

Have you ever wondered what preservation in progress looks like? Take a peek behind the scaffolding at the James Brice House, where a major preservation effort is underway to restore the house to its 18th century grandeur. Join one of our public tours to peer beyond the sawdust to learn about the people who built the house, lived in it, worked in it, and the craftsmen who are restoring it today.

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 24

11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

Admission: $6 per child (tickets available online or in-store)

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Enjoy a spring day with the family on the farm to celebrate Easter! Join us for our annual Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Parade and the Easter Bunny! Photo Ops will be available with the Bunny throughout the event. Additional activities include our jumping pillow, egg toss, underground slide, tractor playground, live goats, snacks and more!

Fourth Annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

Thursday, March 29

5:00 p.m.; doors open at 4:00 p.m.

Hilton Baltimore-BWI Airport Hotel, 1739 West Nursery Road, Linthicum

Admission: Free for Vietnam Veteran and one guest; Cost for additional guest TBD

www.hospicechesapeake.org

443-837-1549

This commemorative day became Maryland law at the request of Hospice of the Chesapeake. It was in the first bill Governor Larry Hogan signed into law in 2015. States and organizations across the nation plan events at the end of March designed to give Vietnam Veterans the thank you and warm welcome they deserve.

APRIL

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents The Glass Menagerie

Sunday, April 1 to Sunday, April 15

Fridays, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $30 to $48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

A Tony Award ® winner, The Glass Menagerie is a modern American classic of great tenderness, charm and beauty. An antique society woman tries to cling to the world she’s known, even as life changes all around her. Tennessee Williams’ most personal work for the Broadway stage continues to fascinate audiences around the world. Directed by Donald Hicken.

Robert Indiana: Love and Hope

Tuesday-Sunday, April 1-22

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

St. John’s College, Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

This retrospective exhibition chronicles the career of Robert Indiana from 1934 to 2017 and showcases many iconic images, including “Eat,” “Love,” and “Hope.” Two of his latest masterpieces, “Like a Rolling Stone,” a series featuring 1960s pop-culture figure Bob Dylan and others, and “The Alphabet,” the definitive work labeling him as the world’s premiere word artist, will be featured in this collection of 55 pieces, some of which have never been shown. The works showcase Indiana’s unique method of working with the same image on paper, canvas, print, and three-dimensional creations.

Bent but not Broken – Art Exhibit

Sunday, April 1 to Saturday, May 19

Tuesday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Maryland artist Ulysses Marshall captures Frederick Douglass’ spirit through his highly expressive mixed media compositions – his colorful and poetic collages delivered with blunt sincerity. Marshall’s work talks of the glory, the pain, and the hope in Douglass’ life and in the African-American experience. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Author Talk with Ana Lucia Araujo

Thursday, April 5

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Ana Lucia Araujo is a historian of slavery and the Atlantic slave trade. She is author and editor of more than ten books, including Shadows of the Slave Past: Memory, Heritage, and Slavery (2014); and Reparations for Slavery and the Slave Trade: A Transnational and Comparative History (2017). Araujo will explore her most recent book, Reparations for Slaver and the Slave Trade. The book offers a transnational narrative history of the financial, material, and symbolic reparations for slavery and the Atlantic slave trade. Ana Lucia Araujo is a Brazilian-born Canadian historian and professor of History at Howard University. Part of the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial.

Thursday Concerts at St. Anne’s Church

Thursdays, April 5, 12, 19

6:15 p.m.

St. Anne’s Church, Church Circle, Annapolis

Admission: Free. Donations welcome.

https://stannes-annapolis.org/music/

410-263-1906

The series presents the best musicians in the region performing in an acoustically appealing church that features one of the finest pipe organs. Make rush hour a relaxing hour with some live music. No tickets required. Come as you are. Pay as you can. April 5: Enrique Reynosa, violin & Anna Nizhegorodtseva, piano. April 12: An Evening with the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra Players. April 19: Bach+ Chamber Series: Musical Offering. Sponsored by Live Arts Maryland.

Pipes & Drums Spring Concert

Friday, April 6

7:30 p.m.

U.S. Naval Academy’s Mahan Hall, Maryland Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: $11. Tickets on sale March 13

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

Tickets: 410 293 8497

The U.S. Naval Academy’s Pipes and Drums band was formed in 1996 through an endowment from the Naval Academy’s Class of 1961. It is an active ensemble in the Musical Activities Department and is the only active duty pipe band in the Department of the Navy. Pipes and Drums is one of only two active duty pipe bands in the military—the other being the Corps of Cadets Pipes and Drums at West Point. The midshipman ensemble includes bagpipers, highland drummers and highland dancers.

11th Annual Maryland Day 2018

Friday-Sunday, April 6-8

Historic and cultural sites throughout the Four Rivers Heritage Area

Admission: $1 or free entry to participating heritage and historical sites

https://marylandday.org/

410-222-1805

Celebrate Maryland’s Birthday at cultural, heritage, environmental and shopping locations in the Fours Rivers Heritage Area of Anne Arundel County, Maryland – Annapolis, Eastport, Edgewater, Deale and Galesville. The Maryland Day events are free or just $1 for the weekend. With over 40 events and 20 shopping discounts this is an affordable weekend to get out and explore Maryland. Sponsored by Four Rivers Heritage Area.

Maryland Day Weekend

Friday-Sunday, April 6-8

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: $1; free for members

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Celebrate Maryland history and heritage with only $1 admission all weekend! Special Saturday and Sunday activities include costumed interpreters representing a century of early Maryland History and opportunities for visitors to try their hand at making rope and chopping wood. Kids can even dress up in colonial-style clothing during their visit!

Maryland Day Weekend

Friday-Sunday, April 6-8

Free Seminar: Maryland Native Seminar – Saturday, April 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Along with the Four Rivers Heritage Area and other local organizations, Greenstreet Gardens is celebrating the founding of Maryland all weekend long with a special 20% off all Maryland native plants! Stop by Saturday morning for an informative free seminar on Maryland natives for your yard!

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents The Glass Menagerie

Fridays-Sundays, April 6-15

Fridays, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis

Admission: $30 to $48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

A Tony Award ® winner, The Glass Menagerie is a modern American classic of great tenderness, charm and beauty. An antique society woman tries to cling to the world she’s known, even as life changes all around her. Tennessee Williams’ most personal work for the Broadway stage continues to fascinate audiences around the world. Directed by Donald Hicken.

A Chorus Line

Thursdays through Sundays, April 6 to May 13

Thursday, 7:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Compass Rose Theater, 1623 Forest Drive, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

http://www.compassrosetheater.org/

410-980-6662

Filled with glittering spectacle, the musical play tells the story of aspiring dancers who hope talent and drive will make them stars. An exacting director is assembling a team of the best dancers for his show. Personal stories of hope and loss reveal the lives of the dancers off stage and shine a light on the reality behind their performances. Great dancing and powerful drama combine to make the play a must-see triumph. Winner of Nine Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

5th Annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival

Saturday, April 7

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, 1450 Generals Hwy., Crownsville 21032

Admission: Visit website

http://abceventsinc.com/maryland-chicken-wing-festival/

410-353-9237

Come taste the most inventive chicken wing recipes from the area’s best chefs, all while enjoying a local and regional craft beer selection. NEW for 2018 – limited number of tickets are available, no more wing tickets needed, more wings, more kids’ activities, and more music! bring the whole family. There’s fun for everyone! Event includes food, beer, contests, music, and kids’ areas. The event supports the YMCA’s Camp Letts.

2nd Annual Pass, Pick & Play

Saturday, April 7

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Tentative

“Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis 21403

Admission: Free

www.facebook.com/passpickplayannapolis/

410-263-7958

Free, gently used sporting equipment collected from January 29 through March 2 at collection sites around Annapolis will be distributed to Annapolis-area kids. Annapolis Recreation and Parks, in partnership with the Armstrong Family, is hosting the 2nd annual event.

Night on the Isle of Moorea: Hospice of the Chesapeake Annual Gala

Saturday, April 7

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Hilton Baltimore-BWI Airport, 1739 West Nursery Road, Linthicum

Admission: Visit website

www.hospicechesapeake.org

443-837-1531

The nonprofit’s signature black tie event features open bar, fine cuisine, silent and live auctions, live music and dancing. Hospice of the Chesapeake’s largest fundraiser of the year attracts nearly 500 attendees, supporting the organization’s mission and programs. Based in Pasadena, Maryland, Hospice of the Chesapeake serves patients and their families in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

Annapolis Chorale Season Finale! Peace and Joy!

Saturday, April 7

8:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

$17 to $50

http://liveartsmaryland.org/?p=5889

410-280-5640

J. Ernest Green conducts the Annapolis Chorale and Annapolis Chamber Orchestra in a concert marking the 100th Anniversary of America’s involvement in World War I. Musical works remind us that, in the end, we strive for peace! Gerald Finzi’s moving A Farewell to Arms and Beethoven’s monumental Choral Fantasy bookend a concert of music filled with optimism and hope.

Maryland Day Weekend at Chesapeake Children’s Museum

Saturday-Sunday, April 7-8

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, 21403

Admission: $1 per person, ages one and up.

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

It’s Maryland Day Weekend! Enjoy reduced admission and special events throughout the Four Rivers Heritage Area. Come play at the Chesapeake Children’s Museum and make a Maryland Memory.

38th Annual Concert of Taste

Sunday, April 8

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: $85 per person

410-757-1824T

he event features delicious food from the area’s finest restaurants, an open bar by Port Tack, Ltd., and a Live Auction and Golden Chance Raffle offering unique items. Music provided by Len Mitchard’s jazz ensemble, The Sharp Five, with a special appearance by the Annapolis Symphony’s principal trumpet, Chris Sala! Proceeds support Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s youth music education programs. Presented by the Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Beauty and the Beast

Sunday, April 8

2:00 p.m.

Bowie Center for the Performing Arts, 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie 20715

Adult, $25.00; Senior, $20.00; Student, $15.00; Child, $10.00

http://balletmaryland.org/Performances/BeautyandtheBeast/tabid/115/Default.aspx

410-224-5644

Experience magic, metaphor, symbolism, humor and romance, when the Ballet Theatre of Maryland (BTM) presents the hauntingly, transformative retelling of the classic fairytale: Beauty and the Beast. Enter an enchanted castle where Beauty discovers that nothing is what it seems; help her tame a Beast through the power of love; and become a part of the magic that unravels the hideous spell that’s kept the Beast Captive.

9th Annual Art Fest

Sunday, April 8

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

https://www.marylandhall.org

410-263-5544, ext. 10

Explore all that Maryland Hall has to offer in this free open house featuring demonstrations, hands-on activities, gallery events and mini performances. An exciting day of creativity for all ages.

Women’s Glee Club Reunion Concert

Sunday, April 8

3:00 p.m.

U.S. Naval Academy’s Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: $16. Tickets on sale March 13.

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

410-293-8497

Co-sponsored by the Naval Academy Women’s Glee Club and the Naval Academy Alumni Association Women’s Special Interest Group. Enjoy a concert featuring current and former members of the Women’s Glee Club to celebrate the extraordinary ensemble and Dr. Cindy Bauchspies’ accomplishments over the past 10 years as she wraps up her final season at USNA.

Leopard’s Drum – Part of the Legacy of Kunta Kinte

Sunday, April 8

6:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, 21403

Admission: $1 per person, ages one and up

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

It’s Maryland Day Weekend! Reduced admission and special events throughout the Four Rivers Heritage Area. Bring a picnic dinner to Chesapeake Children’s Museum and share in the re-telling of “Leopard’s Drum,” a traditional folktale from West Africa. Make a drum or bring your own drum to join in a rhythm circle following the story. Held outdoors, weather permitting. Sponsored by Kunta Kinte Celebrations and Chesapeake Children’s Museum. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Spring Organ Concert by Monte Maxwell

Friday, April 13

7:30 p.m.

U.S. Naval Academy’s Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: $16. Tickets on sale March 20.

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

Tickets: 410-293-8497

Monty Maxwell’s performing career has taken him to many concert halls, churches, and cathedrals, including esteemed venues such as New York’s Lincoln Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Kennedy Center, and St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. He has performed in Europe, South America, and Canada. He served as staff organist, performing weekly concerts on Philadelphia’s famed John Wanamaker Grand Court Organ, the largest playing pipe organ in the world. Mr. Maxwell has performed with Broadway artists, members of the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

ASO Masterworks Series: Cellist Julian Schwarz

Friday-Saturday, April 13-14

8:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

www.annapolissymphony.org

410-263-0907

Prize-winning cellist Julian Schwarz – who made his solo debut at age 11 – makes his first Annapolis appearance with the premiere of Lowell Lieberman’s Concerto for Cello, co-commissioned by the Annapolis Symphony. The evening will also feature Rousel’s Le Festin de l’Araignée (The Spider’s Feast) and the iconic Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 performed by the Annapolis Symphony.

17th Annual Boatyard Bar & Grill Opening Day Catch & Release Rockfish Tournament

Saturday, April 14 – Tentative

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Boatyard Bar & Grill, 400 Fourth Street, Annapolis

Admission: Captains & Boat Registration, $240; After Party (open to public) General Admission: $25 for drinks; $10 for food; $5 for kids; Pricing subject to change.

www.BoatyardBarandGrill.com/events/annapolis-fishing-tournament

410-216-6206

Chesapeake anglers excited about the start of the rockfish season can enjoy their favorite sport and support three local causes: Chesapeake Bay Foundation, CCA-Maryland and the Annapolis Police Department’s Youth Fishing Camp. Friday evening the skippers pick up their bags, slurp oysters and talk fish to the other captains. After a competitive day of fishing on Saturday, awards and prizes are handed out at the after-party which is open to the public in the Boatyard parking lots. It’s a huge, fun event with live music, cold beverages and grilled food.

36th Annual St. John’s vs. USNA Croquet Match

Saturday, April 14

1:00 p.m.

St. John’s College Campus Front Lawn, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: TBA

www.sjc.edu

410-626-2539

The “Johnnies” and the “Mids” vie for the coveted Annapolis Cup during this annual rite of spring. The croquet match brings together two starkly different institutions for an event Sports Illustrated says has “no parallel in intercollegiate sports”. Attendees dress “Great Gatsby”-style while enjoying a lavish lawn party that includes serenades by the St. John’s Freshman Chorus and swing music provided by the Naval Academy’s Trident Brass Band. The “Johnnies” play in different “uniforms” each year – ranging from camouflage khakis, to U.S. Naval Academy Imitation Crackerjack, to Vikings’ attire, to bare fee. The “Mid” follow the United States Croquet Association dress code.

Distinguished Artist Series: The Naval Academy Glee Club’s 45th Annual Spring Oratorio with special guest: The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem, Aaron Smith, Conductor

Friday, April 20

7:30 p.m.

Alumni Hall, 675 Decatur Road Annapolis

Admission: $45. Tickets on sale March 27.

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

Tickets: 410-293-8497

Requiem, by 20th-century French master Maurice Duruflé, is one of the composer’s most cherished works. Composed in 1947 at the end of World War II and based upon the hauntingly beautiful plainchant, the elegantly restrained setting is unique among requiems. Breaking away from the operatic and highly dramatic Requiem settings of Berlioz and Verdi, Duruflé instead focuses not on visions of hell and damnation but on images of rest and peace. Accompanying the Requiem will be additional choral and orchestral works.

7th Annual Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show

Friday-Sunday, April 20-22

Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City Dock, Annapolis

Admission: Adult, one day, $12; Adult, two-day combo, $19; 12 and under, free

http://www.annapolisboatshows.com/annapolis-spring-sailboat-show/

410-268-8828

The 2018 Spring Sailboat Show is the first opportunity of the year for experienced and novice sailors to shop for the latest in equipment, electronics, clothing and boating accessories at the show’s 100+ on-land nautical exhibits and on-site pro surf shops. The in-water show is expected to feature more than 100 new and brokerage boats, including catamarans, monohulls, racing boats, family cruisers, day sailors and inflatables. Cruisers University will take place April 19-22 at the U.S. Naval Academy Club. Individuals can register to learn all they need to live aboard a boat, plan a cruise, equip and maintain boats and feel at ease heading out.

Innovations 2018

Friday-Sunday, April 20-22

Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Adult, $52; Child/Student, $30; Senior, $43; RUSH (day of), $15; MHCA member, $47

http://balletmaryland.org/Performances/Innovations2018/tabid/1180/Default.aspx

Tickets, 410-280-5640; General information, 410-224-5644

New dramatic traditional and contemporary works come together as Ballet Theatre of Maryland presents Innovations 2017-2018. Composer Ryan Lucas has been commissioned to create another new work for BTM. Marc Galibre’s athletic and powerful Vortex returns; and the classical short version of Raymonda makes its BTM debut. Additional new and returning works will be announced. Grand Finale Season Celebration immediately follows Sunday’s matinee performance.

Spring Plant Sale

Saturday, April 21

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Free

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

The annual plant sale features a host of native annuals and perennials. The selection includes vegetables and herbs, Azaleas and Rhododendrons, flowering annuals in baskets and flats, and plants found in London Town’s horticultural collections. Bags of soil and kits to make small fairy or dinosaur gardens will also be available for purchase. Members and volunteers receive a 10% discount on plants all weekend.

Tot Time

Saturday, April 21 and every third Saturday of the month through November

10:00 a.m. to noon

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Have you ever stood with your child under a majestic tree and admired its beauty? Have you and your child shared the fun of hunting for leaf shapes or going on a nature treasure hunt? Research shows that experiences like these help children build lasting connections to the natural world and to the adults with whom they share these adventures. Join in the fun of outdoor adventures with our Tot Time monthly family programs. Activities are ongoing. So, come when you can and leave when you must.

7th Annual Goshen Farm Spring Open House

Saturday, April 21

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Goshen Farm, 1420 Cape St. Claire Road, Annapolis 21409

Admission: Free. Donations welcome

http://www.GoshenFarm.org

410-693-0498

Gather the family for a day of fun, history, entertainment, food, and wonder! Tour the 1783 Goshen Farm House, and learn about the history of the last colonial-era farm on the Broadneck Peninsula. Wander through the organic Sharing Garden, walk into the High Tunnel and observe Broadneck High School’s student experiments with hydroponics, compost, and bio-solids growing herbs and lettuces. Visit the Henson-Hall Slave Garden, built and maintained by local volunteers. It honors the memory of eleven enslaved people known to have lived and labored on the property. Drop by the Soil Health Pit for a discussion led by the Assistant State Soil Scientist. View the Apiary and watch bees gathering nectar and pollinating blossoms. Wander through the Goshen Farm Orchard, Memorial Grove, meadows, and/or the wooded paths. Food and refreshments available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of the 22-acre Historic Goshen Farm & Educational Center.

Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Dallas

Saturday, April 21

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

www.thebayhawks.com

866-99-HAWKS

Don’t miss the Chesapeake Bayhawks’ home opener against Dallas.

Poetry and Picas, Celebrating Robert Indiana: Hope and Love

Saturday, April 21

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Various participating sites around Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

Always wanted a poem written just for you? Today’s the day your dream could come true! About 50 professional and amateur poets from St. John’s College, the United States Naval Academy, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, and local poets will create poems on demand, on any subject related to the words “Love” and “Hope.” Poems will be created on manual vintage typewriters – complete with carbon copies on onion skin paper. Simply show up at one of the following participating sites and make your request: Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College, Banneker-Douglass Museum, Hammond-Harwood House, William Paca House, Back Creek Books, Old Fox Books and Coffee Shop, Market House at City Dock and Annapolis Collection Gallery. Presented by Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College.

Earth Day Garden Workshop

Sunday, April 22

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Visit website

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Indulge in a special plant-related project/ Theme and details to be announced.

Tutu Troupe Soiree

Tuesday, April 24

6:00 p.m.

BMW of Annapolis, 31 Old Mill Bottom Road, Annapolis 21409

Admission: $30

http://balletmaryland.org/Home/tabid/146/Default.aspx

410-224-5644

Ballet Theatre of Maryland dancers leave the stage for the fashion runway during the Tutu Troupe Soiree. By encore request, BMW of Annapolis is presenting the event at its state-of-the-art Mini Cooper showroom. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, our signature cocktail, beer, and wine will be served!

Wednesday Night Sailboat Races

Wednesday evening, April 25 and every Wednesday through August 29

First Gun: Approximately 6:10 p.m.

Annapolis Harbor

www.annapolisyc.com

410-858-4964

Grab your favorite dockside seat in America’s Sailing Capital to watch some 130 crews compete in midweek races that involve sailing around several marks in the Chesapeake Bay before heading back to Spa creek for a finish in front of the Annapolis Yacht Club.

The Maryland Concert Series presents the American Rogues

Saturday, April 28

7:30 p.m.

North County High School, 10 East First Avenue, Glen Burnie 21061

Admission: $25 for adults; $10 for children under 18

www.mdconcertseries.org

410-768-1854

Performances of this high energy American/Canadian group have electrified audiences on three continents, adding to their growing family of fans — affectionately known as the Rogue Army. The group has played at the World Music Festival in Quebec five years in a row and counting. Known for their musical skill, quick wit, compelling storytelling, and engaging stage show, the American Rogues have mastered the art of creating an immediate connection with audiences. They’re equally known for their epic, multi-instrumental sound that includes jigs, ballads, originals, covers, patriotic and military music, Irish foot-stompers and more.

Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage

Saturday, April 28

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Homes, Gardens, and Sites in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

Admission: $35 for a specific tour; $40, day of the event. Additional fee for boxed lunch.

www.historiclondontown.org/pilgrimage

410-222-1919

Explore nine beautiful Anne Arundel County houses, gardens, and sites. Featured sites include London Town’s National Historic Landmark William Brown House (c.1761); the Ballard residence; Arden; Dovesnest, the privately-owned gardens of acclaimed horticulturist Tony Dove; the Rosenwald School at the Galesville Community Center with Hot Sox baseball players and lunch available for an additional fee; the Zantzinger residence; Larkin’s Hundred; Smithsonian Environmental Research Center; and Margaret’s Fields.

The Coffee Table Truck will offer breakfast for sale at London Town. A boxed or seated lunch will be available at the Galesville Community Center (Site #5). Advance reservations recommended: Gertrude Makell at (410) 703-0610 or [email protected] Proceeds from the Anne Arundel County tour benefit Historic London Town and Gardens.

Denim & Diamonds Spring Bash

Saturday, April 28

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Anne Arundel Medical Center South Campus, 1997 Annapolis Exchange Parkway, Annapolis

Admission: $285 per person

www.denimanddiamonds.org

443-481-4739

Enjoy a night of fun, food and dancing under the stars. The “come as you like” Spring Bash tent party will feature food, live music and an auction. From your favorite pair of jeans to your best cocktail dress, everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds. It’s not just a party, it benefits the expansion of mental health and addiction services at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

16th Annual Annapolis Book Festival

Saturday, April 28

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Key School, 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis 21403

Admission: Free

https://www.keyschool.org/community/annapolis-book-festival

443-321-7813

One of the premier community events in the region attracts more than 3,000 people annually. The festival celebrates the beauty, power, passion and excitement of the written word. The event brings nationally renowned authors to The Key School in Annapolis to discuss their books and the craft of writing. The day also includes children’s activities, live music, refreshments, and new and used book sales.

13th Annual Walk for the Woods

Saturday, April 28

7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bacon Ridge Natural Area, Bacon Ridge Road, Crownsville, MD 21032

Admission: Free

www.SRLT.org

410 890 6837

Join us for a relaxing day in the woods! A variety of guided hikes, including bird watching and naturalist hikes, will be scheduled throughout the day. Organizers will also have ongoing programs, including “Critters Discovery” down by the stream, and “Say My Name,” in remembrance of those buried in the Crownsville Hospital Cemetery. Come for as long – or as short – a time as you like. Take a guided hike or wander through the trails on your own. Sponsored by Scenic Rivers Land Trust and Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks.

Tears of the Soul

Saturday-Sunday, April 28-29

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, 4:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Arts Center, Studio 194 Theatre, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

Admission: $25

www.theangelwingproject.org

443-433-6250

Original play about a family living in Memphis, Tennessee in 1968 during very turbulent times. They were impacted by the Sanitation Workers strike, the Vietnam War and the assassination of MLK. Presented by AngelWing Project.

Cruise to St. Michaels’ WineFest

Saturday-Sunday, April 28-29

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cruise departs from City Dock in Annapolis

Admission fee: Saturday, $155; Sunday, $135

http://cruisesonthebay.com/event/cruise-winefest-st-michaels-Saturday

410-268-7601

The best way to attend the Annual WineFest in St. Michaels! Cruise from Annapolis to St. Michaels aboard a Watermark yacht. Includes a continental breakfast on cruise to St. Michaels, a boxed meal on return cruise, and admission to WineFest.

VeggieMania

Saturday-Sunday, April 28-29

All Day Event

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

Admission: Free

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Choose from over 175 varieties of tomatoes and dozens of herb and vegetable plants to grow in your home garden. Our staff will be on hand to advise you on soil preparation, fertilization and other planting tips!

St. John’s College Community Art Exhibition

April 29 to May 13

Tuesdays-Sundays, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

The annual exhibition is a diverse collection of ceramics, paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, textiles, and photographs that elegantly represents the artistic talent of the college community.

MAY

62nd Annual May Day Basket Competition

Tuesday, May 1

Downtown Annapolis

http://www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/may-day-baskets

Considered to be one of the most beautiful days in historic downtown Annapolis, May Day greets visitors and area residents with door after door of baskets filled with beautiful spring flowers. Come with camera in hand to capture the handiwork of downtown Annapolis residents and merchants who welcome spring by decorating their doorways with baskets of blooming flowers. Some 20 volunteers from the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne judge the entries and invite winners to join them at an annual Garden Club Tea.

St. John’s College Community Art Exhibition 2018

May 1-13

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

This annual exhibition is a diverse collection of ceramics, paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, textiles, and photographs that elegantly represent the artistic talent of the college community.

Bent but not Broken – Art Exhibit

Tuesday, May 1 to Saturday, May 19

Tuesday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Maryland artist Ulysses Marshall captures Frederick Douglass’ spirit through his highly expressive mixed media compositions – his colorful and poetic collages delivered with blunt sincerity. Marshall’s work talks of the glory, the pain, and the hope in Douglass’ life and in the African-American experience. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Wednesday Night Sailboat Races

Wednesday evenings, May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and every Wednesday through August 29

First Gun: Approximately 6:10 p.m.

Annapolis Harbor

www.annapolisyc.com

410-858-4964

Grab your favorite dockside seat in America’s Sailing Capital to watch some 130 crews compete in midweek races that involve sailing around several marks in the Chesapeake Bay before heading back to Spa creek for a finish in front of the Annapolis Yacht Club.

The Politics of Activism

Thursday, May 3

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

410-216-6180

Inspired by the profound and complicated relationship between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, The Politics of Activism discussion explores historic and contemporary roles and intersections between activism and politics. Attendees will hear diverse ideas and perspectives on the topic and engage with leading scholars, activists, and elected officials. The event is presented in partnership with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and President Lincoln’s Cottage, a national monument on the grounds of the Soldiers’ Home. It’s known today as the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

A Chorus Line

Thursdays through Sundays, May 3-13

Thursday, 7:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

Compass Rose Theater, 1623 Forest Drive, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

http://www.compassrosetheater.org/

410-980-6662

Filled with glittering spectacle, the musical play tells the story of aspiring dancers who hope talent and drive will make them stars. An exacting director is assembling a team of the best dancers for his show. Personal stories of hope and loss reveal the lives of the dancers off stage and shine a light on the reality behind their performances. Great dancing and powerful drama combine to make the play a must-see triumph. Winner of Nine Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize.

Boom Boom Pow!

Friday, May 4

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Arts Center, Hal Gomer Gallery, 195 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

Admission: Free

http://chesapeakearts.org/

410-636-6597

A comic book themed exhibit with Ricky Chenoweth & Friends in the Hal Gomer Gallery. A group art show of comic book artists, illustrators, and fine artists to celebrate this special art form.

ASO Masterworks Series: Pianist Jon Nakamatsu

Friday-Saturday, May 4-5

8:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Visit website

www.annapolissymphony.org

410-263-0907

An American pianist living in California, Jon Nakamatsu was the Gold Medalist at the Tenth Van Cliburn Piano Competition. He tours the world giving elegant, powerful piano recitals. For his ASO return performance, he’ll play Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The Symphony will round out the evening with tastings of Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito Overture and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.

Madagascar, Jr.

Fridays-Sundays, May 4-20

Fridays, May 4, 11, 18, 7:00 p.m.; Saturdays, May 5, 12, 19, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Sundays, May 6, 13, 20, 2:00 p.m.

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis, 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis 21409

Admission: $15, adults; $12, seniors, kids 12 and under, and military

www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org

410-757-2281

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis presents a musical production of Madagascar, Jr., based on the DreamWorks film, featuring talented local youth performers.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents KISS ME, KATE

Friday-Sunday, May 4 to June 3

Fridays, 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sundays, 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis

Admission: $30-$48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410- 415-3513

A Tony Award ® -winning Broadway production comes to Annapolis! Passions run high as leading lady Lilli Vanessi and her ex-husband, actor/director Fred Graham, battle onstage and off in a production of Shakespeare’s TAMING OF THE SHREW. With romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes high jinx, KISS ME, KATE combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers: Cole Porter and William Shakespeare. Music and lyrics by Cole Porter, book by Sam and Bella Spewack. Directed by Sally Boyett.

8th Annual Naptown BarBAYq

Saturday, May 5

10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, 1450 Generals Hwy., Crownsville 21032

http://abceventsinc.com/naptown-barbayq/

410-353-9237

The KCBS-sanctioned event brings the barbecue to YOU! If you haven’t experienced genuine barbecue, now’s your chance! In addition to seeing a real barbecue competition, you can sample barbecue and vote for your favorite in our People’s Choice sampling. The family-friendly event includes kids’ activities, live entertainment, contests and more! The Naptown BarBAYq supports the Rotary Club of Parole.

27th Annual SPCA of Anne Arundel County’s Walk for the Animals

Sunday, May 6

8:00 a.m. to noon

Quiet Waters Park, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: Free

www.aacspca.org

410-268-4388

Walk for the Animals is one of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County’s most popular and successful fundraisers. The dog-friendly event includes vendors, demonstrations and fun for the entire family

16th Annual First Sunday Arts Festival

Sunday, May 6 and every first Sunday of the month through November

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

First block of West and Calvert Streets, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.firstsundayarts.com

[email protected]

Shop among the creations of 130 local and regional artisans; dine at outdoor cafes; and enjoy the music of more than seven live bands each month at the region’s premier monthly arts festival. It’s also a great time to explore art galleries, take a game room challenge and/or create your own artwork at shops on West Street. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

Peter and the Wolf with the Magic Circle Mime Company

Saturday, May 12

2:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $25-88; Student tickets, $10

www.annapolissymphony.org

410-263-0907

Three musicians and a conductor’s assistant must outwit a fearsome wolf that threatens the orchestra and audience! The concert hall becomes a dramatic setting, and musicians are characters in the story, as Prokofiev’s exhilarating musical tale, Peter and the Wolf, springs to life in this fun for all ages performance. Presented by Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Annapolis Watersports Festival

Saturday, May 12

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Annapolis Sailing School, 7001 Bembe Beach Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $40 to $60

800-638-9192 or 410-919-9402

The First Annual Annapolis Watersports Festival brings together the paddling and sailing communities and Annapolis businesses for a fun day of maritime activities in support of the Live Water Foundation.

Maritime Republic of Eastport’s 18th Annual .05K Bridge Run

Saturday, May 12

Race, Crack ‘O Noon; Registration, 10:30 a.m.

Spa Creek Bridge, Eastport

Admission: $20 for runners; free for spectators

www.themre.org

Described as “the least challenging athletic event ever conceived” by Runner’s World magazine, the .05K (yes, point-zero-5K) extreme sports event is a grueling test of mental and physical toughness as participants make their way across the Gulf of Eastport (AKA Spa Creek). Some competitors have taken as long as five minutes to complete the course that begins on the Annapolis side of the Spa Creek Bridge. Registration takes place in the parking lot of Fleet Feet at 318 6th Street in Eastport. The awards ceremony and trophy presentation take place around 12:10 p.m. Proceeds benefit local charitable organizations.

Shore Party

Saturday-Sunday, May 12-13

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with general admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Explore South River’s maritime history with costumed reenactors, boats and activities for the whole family. Living history sailors will help you try your hand at rope making and seamanship. Learn how sailors lived day to day and experience the art and science of navigation. Free costume rentals for children.

William Paca Garden Plant Sale

Saturday-Sunday, May 12-13

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4:00 p.m.

William Paca Garden, 1 Martin Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

www.annapolis.org

410-267-7619

For more than 40 years, the William Paca Garden Plant Sale has been providing plant lovers with an opportunity to take home a piece of history. HA volunteers raise over 8,000 plants – perennials, annuals, trees, vines and vegetable starts that represent the best of the old and the new. Staff and volunteers are on-hand to answer gardening questions. Proceeds support William Paca Garden programs.

Mother’s Day Dessert Cruise

Sunday, May 13

1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Cruise departs from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: Adults, $33; Children ages 3-11, $12; Ages 2 and under, free

http://cruisesonthebay.com/event/mothers-day-cruise

410-268-7601

Treat Mom to a beautiful Scenic Severn River Cruise on Cabaret II. Sweet treats for all onboard, mom-inspired drink specials at the bar, and a special place on the boat for the perfect photo op.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents, THE MISER

Tuesdays, May 15, 22, 29 and every Tuesday through September 25

7:30 p.m., with a special opening night celebration on May 15

Outdoor Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern’s 1747 Pub, 7 Church Circle, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $40, with a special Opening Night Celebration at $50

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Moliére’s Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. Watch as rich Harpagon’s whole family becomes the boiling point of unexpected madness. Moliére brilliantly blends satire and farce with a fast-moving plot full of surprises. Directed by Sally Boyett, this is the sixth year for ASC’s Comedy in the Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.

U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning Week 2018

Tentatively scheduled for May 18-25

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis

www.usna.edu

410-293-2292

Each year, approximately 1,000 midshipmen graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy and receive their commissions as officers in the U.S. Navy or Marine Corps. On Monday, cheer on members of the class of 2021 as they attempt to climb the Herndon Monument. Traditionally, the Blue Angels’ flight rehearsal is on Tuesday and the Blue Angels’ flight demonstration is on Wednesday. On Thursday, catch the Color Parade at Worden field. Friday is commissioning day.

6th Annual Armed Forces & Police Day Celebration

Saturday, May 19

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

National Cryptologic Museum, 8290 Colony Seven Road, Annapolis Junction 20701

Admission: Free

www.Facebook.com/NationalCryptologicMuseum

301-688-5849

Celebrate the men and women serving in our nation’s Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies here and abroad. Features food, drinks, games, and lots of hands-on activities presented by military and police organizations at the National Security Agency, Fort Meade and the local community. More than 1,500 people attended last year’s event the offered something for everyone.

Hard Hat Tour

Saturday, May 19

10:30 a.m. to noon

James Brice House, 42 East Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $18

www.annapolis.org

410-267-7619

Have you ever wondered what preservation in progress looks like? Take a peek behind the scaffolding at the James Brice House where a major preservation effort is underway to restore the house to its 18th century grandeur. Join one of Historic Annapolis’s public tours to peer beyond the sawdust and learn about the people who built the house, lived in it, and worked in it, and the craftsmen restoring it today.

Tot Time

Saturday, May 19 and every third Saturday of the month through November

10:00 a.m. to noon

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Have you ever stood with your child under a majestic tree and admired its beauty? Have you and your child shared the fun of hunting for leaf shapes or going on a nature treasure hunt? Research shows that experiences like these help children build lasting connections to the natural world and to the adults with whom they share these adventures. Join in the fun of outdoor adventures with our Tot Time monthly family programs. Activities are ongoing. So, come when you can and leave when you must.

20th Annual Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival

Saturday-Sunday, May 19-20, rain or shine

11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; gates open at 10:30 a.m.

Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Pkwy, Annapolis 21409

Admission: Visit website

http://www.bayblues.org/

410-257-7413

This year’s lineup includes: the Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’ Band, Doyle Bramhall II, Shemkia Copeland, Mike Zito, Mr. Sipp, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Heather Gillis Band, Brandon Taz Niederauer, and many more. Brian Setzer and the Rockabilly Riot are slated for the closing act Saturday night. Watch your favorites perform on the concert stage, complete with Jumbotron. Event includes a large crafter village as well as a wide variety of food

U.S. Naval Academy’s Commissioning Week Combined Concert

Tuesday, May 22

8:30 p.m.

Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: $19. Tickets on sale April 17

https://www.usna.ed/Music/

Tickets: 410-293-8497

The Naval Academy Men’s Glee Club, Women’s Glee Club, and Gospel Choir join forces to present a special performance in honor of the Class of 2018! Join us for a memorable 90-minute concert featuring patriotic favorites, sea chanties, Broadway and sacred songs in the beautiful Naval Academy Chapel.

Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Cruises

Tuesday-Wednesday, May 22-23

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cruises depart from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: Adults, $58; Children 11 & Under $33

http://cruisesonthebay.com/special-cruises/blue-angels-cruises/

410-268-7601

The Navy’s Blue Angels perform aerial demonstrations over the Severn River as a part of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Commissioning Week festivities. Watch the show from the water aboard a Watermark yacht.

U.S. Naval Academy’s Commissioning Week Organ Concert

Wednesday, May 23

4:00 p.m.

Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

410-293-8497

Immediately following the Blue Angels flight demonstration, join us in the Naval Academy Chapel to hear world-class organist Monte Maxwell demonstrate the incredible power and sound of one of the finest organs in the world. Ample air-conditioning included!

New Dimensions: Works from the Anne Arundel Community College Arts Faculty

May 23 to June 13

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

In addition to being educators, Anne Arundel Community College’s visual arts faculty are active working artists who are represented in some of Maryland’s finest galleries. The exhibition of more than 40 works highlights the diversity and breadth of their creativity as shown in paintings, prints, photographs, digital arts, mixed media, sculpture and ceramics.

Annapolis Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 28

10:00 a.m.

Memorial Day Parade

www.annapolis.gov

410-263-7997

Annapolis Greek Festival

Thursday-Sunday, May 31-June 3

Thursday, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.annapolisgreekfestival.org

410-573-2072

Capture a taste of Athens right here in Annapolis when you join in the fun at this annual family-friendly event. Enjoy Greek dance performances, sample Greek cuisine, savor Greek music, tour the beautiful Greek Orthodox Church and more.

JUNE

26th Annual Annapolis Leukemia Cup

Friday-Saturday, June 1-2

Annapolis Yacht Club, 12 Dock Street, Annapolis and Eastport Yacht Club, 317 First Street, Annapolis

Tickets for post-race party: $25.00, includes a BBQ dinner

http://www.leukemiacup.org/md/

The Seersucker & Linen Annual Summer Gala takes place on June 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Yacht Club and is open to the public. The Chesapeake Bay Yacht Racing Association sanctioned regatta takes place on June 2 at 10:00 a.m. The Eastport Yacht Club will then host the “All Hands on Deck” cruise and invitation-only luncheon which recognizes the 2018 Honored Hero Skippers – local survivors and patients. The public is invited to attend the post-race awards party and Rock the Dock for a Cure party at the Eastport Yacht Club. The party will feature live entertainment by the electric newgrass sensation, Swamp Donkey.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents KISS ME, KATE

Friday-Sunday, June 1-3

Friday, 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company, 1804 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis

Admission: $30-$48

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410- 415-3513

A Tony Award ® -winning Broadway production comes to Annapolis! Passions run high as leading lady Lilli Vanessi and her ex-husband, actor/director Fred Graham, battle onstage and off in a production of Shakespeare’s TAMING OF THE SHREW. With romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes high jinx, KISS ME, KATE combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers: Cole Porter and William Shakespeare. Music and lyrics by Cole Porter, book by Sam and Bella Spewack. Directed by Sally Boyett.

Annapolis Greek Festival

Friday-Sunday, June 1-3

Friday-Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.annapolisgreekfestival.org

410-573-2072

Capture a taste of Athens right here in Annapolis when you join in the fun at this annual family-friendly event. Enjoy Greek dance performances, sample Greek cuisine, savor Greek music, tour the beautiful Greek Orthodox Church and more.

Second Annual Annapolis Arts Week

Friday-Sunday, June 1-10

Various locations in and around Annapolis

Admission: Some free, some paid events

http://annapolisartsweek.com/

The ten-day event provides a snapshot of the depth and breadth of Annapolis’s thriving arts and entertainment scene. The celebration will be anchored in part by the plein air painting event, Paint Annapolis, and the 9th Annual Annapolis Arts and Wine Festival. Block parties, live music, performing arts, gallery exhibits and classes will add to the festivities.

New Dimensions: Works from the Anne Arundel Community College Arts Faculty

June 1-13

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

In addition to being educators, Anne Arundel Community College’s visual arts faculty are active working artists who are represented in some of Maryland’s finest galleries. The exhibition of more than 40 works highlights the diversity and breadth of their creativity as shown in paintings, prints, photographs, digital arts, mixed media, sculpture and ceramics.

Sustainable Seafood Soirée

Saturday, June 2

Time: TBD

Back Creek Nature Park, 7300 Edgewood Road, Annapolis

Admission: TBD

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-0104

In 2017, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park launched the Right Catch Sustainable Seafood program to promote local and sustainable seafood restaurants. In June, these efforts will be celebrated at the first annual Sustainable Seafood Soiree, where attendees can learn the best choices for seafood consumption to promote a healthy Bay ecosystem. The event promises great food and fabulous music – at an incomparable waterfront location, Back Creek Nature Park.

3rd Annual Bay Bridge Paddle

Saturday, June 2

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Check website for race times and race day schedule.

Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Pkwy., Annapolis 21409

Admission: Pre-registration required. Visit website for details.

http://abceventsinc.com/bay-bridge-paddle/

410-353-9237

Water enthusiasts of all ages and expertise are invited to participate in the race open to stand up paddle boards, kayaks and other paddle craft. With a beautiful sandy beach on the Western Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, paddlers take in expansive views overlooking the Bay Bridge. Each race presents a different experience and challenge. The Elite 9-mile Crossing challenges racers with a high level of fitness and paddling experience. Racers with less experience or conditioning can enjoy the 5K Paddle or the 1.5K recreation course closer to shore. Other memorable events round out the day. Features more than $7,000 in prizes and cash awards. Event supports the Foundation for Community Betterment.

Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Ohio

Saturday, June 2

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

www.thebayhawks.com

866-99-HAWKS

17th Annual Kids ‘n’ Kaboodle

Saturday, June 2

Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Weems-Whalen Memorial Athletic Fields, 935 Spa Road, Annapolis

Admission: Free

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

A free fair for the children of Annapolis. Everything is free! Food, book giveaway, games and prizes, live music, visits with career representatives. Sponsored by Chesapeake Children’s Museum.

18th Annual Secret Garden Tour

Saturday-Sunday, June 2-3

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Hammond-Harwood House, 19 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $30 in advance; $35 on June 2 and 3

www.hammondharwoodhouse.org

410-263-4683, ext. 10

This year’s tour takes guests through the historic neighborhoods of Charles, Cathedral and Franklin Streets as well as Acton Landing (the old Anne Arundel Medical Center), a district that’s just a minute’s walk from some of the state’s most historic areas: State and Church Circles and City Dock. Attendees will go beyond the gates of more than 12 private gardens displaying the needs and lifestyles of their owners. Participants will discover ideas for plantings and outdoor living areas. Proceeds benefit Hammond-Harwood House. Tickets may be purchased online starting in May.

16th Annual First Sunday Arts Festival

Sunday, June 3 and every first Sunday of the month through November

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

First block of West and Calvert Streets, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.firstsundayarts.com

[email protected]

Shop among the creations of 130 local and regional artisans; dine at outdoor cafes; and enjoy the music of more than seven live bands each month at the region’s premier monthly arts festival. It’s a great time to explore art galleries, take a game room challenge and/or create your own artwork at shops on West Street. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents THE MISER

Tuesdays, June 5, 12, 19, 26 and every Tuesday through September 25

7:30 p.m.

Outdoor Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern’s 1747 Pub, 7 Church Circle, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $40

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Moliére’s Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. Watch as rich Harpagon’s whole family becomes the boiling point of unexpected madness. Moliére brilliantly blends satire and farce with a fast-moving plot full of surprises. Directed by Sally Boyett, this is the sixth year for ASC’s Comedy in the Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.

Wednesday Night Sailboat Races

Wednesday evenings, June 6, 13, 20, 27 and every Wednesday through August 29

First Gun: Approximately 6:10 p.m.

Annapolis Harbor

www.annapolisyc.com

410-858-4964

Grab your favorite dockside seat in America’s Sailing Capital to watch some 130 crews compete in midweek races that involve sailing around several marks in the Chesapeake Bay before heading back to Spa creek for a finish in front of the Annapolis Yacht Club.

3rd Annual Dinner Under the Stars

Wednesdays, June 6, 13, 20, 27 and every Wednesday through September 19

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

First block of West Street

www.dinnerunderthestars.org

[email protected]

Dinner Under the Stars is a place for families and friends to come together and for couples to experience a romantic evening under the stars. You’re invited to spend Wednesday evenings dining, dancing and listening to live bands in the middle of the first block of West Street, just off Church Circle. Participating restaurants offer a wide choice of international and hometown flavors. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

2018 Latitude Adjustment Party

Thursday, June 7

Eastport Yacht Club, 317 First Street, Annapolis

Tickets: Admission, food & drink tickets available at the door. Pricing subject to change.

http://eastportyc.org/latitude-adjustment

The Latitude Adjustment Party is a public block party (with dancing and more!) thrown by Eastport Yacht Club to celebrate individuals who work in the Marine Trades; introduce and send off the Annapolis to Bermuda Ocean Race crews; and name the Outstanding Marine Wizards of 2018. The party has a long and colorful history – with Wes Wilde’s famous Rum Punch as its centerpiece! Music by the Tiki Barbarians.

13th Annual Bands in the Sand

Saturday, June 9

5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Philip Merrill Environmental Center, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: $150 per person or limited VIP tickets. Pricing subject to change.

http://www.cbf.org/events/bands-in-the-sand/

410-268-8816

Featured bands are destined to have you dancing in the sand. Check your shoes at the optional “shoe dock” and enjoy an evening of cool drinks, groovin’ live music, tasty food, and to-die-for raffle items on the beach. It’s a party to save the Bay, a natural treasure! 2017’s headliner, Los Lobos, entertained 1500 guests, with Misspent Youth closing out the night. Founding event sponsor, Boatyard Bar and Grill, will provide food & beverages throughout the evening.

13th Annual Eastport Home & Garden Tour

Sunday, June 10

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Homes and Gardens in Eastport

Admission: $25

http://www.eastportcivic.org/home—garden-tour.html

[email protected]

Eastport Civic Association’s 2018 Home & Garden Tour will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Eastport’s founding. This year’s tour will feature a variety of beautiful homes near the tip of the peninsula, that were constructed and renovated during different periods of Eastport’s development. Each year, the Home & Garden Tour shares the unique character of Eastport and its homes with the surrounding community. Proceeds benefit non-profit organizations in and around Eastport.

Annapolis/Edgewater Coin & Currency Show

Sunday, June 10

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Annapolis Elks Lodge, 2 Pythian Drive, Annapolis

Admission: Free admission and parking

www.coinshows.com

443-623-7025

Features 40 dealers. Sponsored by CEO Coins, Currency & Treasures. Hosted by the Colonial Coin Club.

Annapolis Maritime Museum Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series

Thursdays, June 14, 21, 28 and every Thursday through August 16

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Eastport, Annapolis

Admission: Free, $10 donation suggested

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-1040

Ten weeks of folk, classic rock, soul, psychedelic funk, country, Hawaiian swing, Island music, boogie-woogie, and swing – all on the beach!

Hard Hat Tour

Saturday, June 16

10:30 a.m. to noon

James Brice House, 42 East Street, Annapolis

Admission: $18

http://www.annapolis.org/

410-267-7619

Have you ever wondered what preservation in progress looks like? Take a peek behind the scaffolding at the James Brice House, where a major preservation effort is underway to restore the house to its 18th century grandeur. Join a public tour to peer beyond the sawdust and learn about the people who built the house, lived and worked in it, and the craftsmen who are restoring it today.

Tot Time

Saturday, June 16 and every third Saturday of the month through November

10:00 a.m. to noon

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Have you ever stood with your child under a majestic tree and admired its beauty? Have you and your child shared the fun of hunting for leaf shapes or going on a nature treasure hunt? Research shows that experiences like these help children build lasting connections to the natural world and to the adults with whom they share these adventures. Join in the fun of outdoor adventures with our Tot Time monthly family programs! Activities are ongoing. So, come when you can and leave when you must.

Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Atlanta

Saturday, June 16

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

www.thebayhawks.com

866-99-HAWKS

10th Annual Paca Girlfriends Party Flower Power Party

Wednesday, June 20

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (VIP entry at 5:00 p.m.)

William Paca House, 186 Prince George Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $75 General Admission; $150 VIP Admission; $500 Gold VIP Ticket; $1,000 Platinum VIP Ticket

www.annapolis.org

410-267-7619

You won’t want to miss this night of food, fine wine, friendship, flowers and fun! Experience the charm of the William Paca House; indulge in culinary creations donated by the area’s premier chefs; and stroll through the luxurious English-style garden filled with beautiful rose bushes, an endearing fish-shaped pond, and other garden features – all while sipping a signature Pacatini.

Wednesday Night Races Cruise

Wednesday, June 20

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tour departs from City Dock, Annapolis

Admission: Adults, $32; Children 3-11, $18; 2 & under, free

http://cruisesonthebay.com/event/wednesday-night-races-cruise

410-268-7601

Wednesday Night Sailboat Races are an Annapolis staple. Watch the races onboard Watermark’s Harbor Queen and nosh on happy hour appetizers. The River Run Bar is open too!

37th Annual Race Across America (RAAM)

Thursday-Monday, June 21-25

Susan Campbell Park, Annapolis City Dock

Admission: Free for fans/spectators

www.raceacrossamerica.org

720-381-6053

Race Across America challenges ultra-cyclists from around the globe to push their physical and mental limits to the max. Starting in Oceanside, CA, RAAM spans 3000 miles, climbs 175,000 feet, crosses 12 states and finishes at City Dock in Annapolis, MD. Open to amateur and professional racers in solo, 2-, 4-, and 8-person relay teams. No other race in the world is comparable to RAAM. It has become one of the greatest American sporting traditions, having had more than 35 countries represented. RAAM has not only proven to be one of the most challenging races in the world, but has also become a huge platform for racers to raise money and awareness for charities of their choice. Racers have raised more than $2 million per year over the past 5+ years.

Eastport a Rockin’ – waiting to hear back from Jess Pachler

Saturday, June 23

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Back Creek and 2nd Street, Eastport

Admission: TBA

http://eastportarockin.com/

410-916-5500

Created to expose local music to a larger audience, Eastport a Rockin’ has drawn attendees from throughout the neighborhood and across the region for more than 20 years and is known as the local music festival of the summer. Some 35 bands are expected to perform on 3-4 stages, keeping local, original music a key component of Eastport a Rockin’. Up and coming local bands with a wide range of styles will display their talents alongside longtime favorites. Over the years, Eastport a Rockin’ has featured such bands as Good Charlotte and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack. From rock to folk to roots to blues to jazz to bluegrass to funk, and even some Kindie rock, the breadth of music is sure to please. Features mouth-watering food, including local seafood, BBQ, gyros, shave ice and more. Thirst-quenching beverages include an array of domestic and craft beers and a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, smoothies and coffee drinks. The Kids Area includes moon bounces, face painters, tattoo artists, and other great family-friendly activities, as well as a stage with Kindie (Kid Indie) rock from local musicians and showcasing some of our local teen musicians. Proceeds from the event benefit deserving local charities.

Red White and Blue Celebration

Friday, June 29

4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fort George G. Meade, McGlachlin Parade Field, 4550 Parade Field Lane,

Fort Meade, MD 20755

Admission: Free

https://meade.armymwr.com/

301-677-1361

Join the service men and women of Fort George G. Meade for their annual Red, White and Blue Independence Day Celebration. Several thousand people are expected to turn out for the popular community event. Activities include a kiddie train, moon bounces, zip line rides and other inflatables. Guests are free to picnic or purchase from a variety of food and drink vendors. Please leave your pets at home. Sponsored by Fort Meade DFMWR.

JULY

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents LOVE’S LABOURS LOST

July/August – Dates TBA

Time: TBA

Location: Outdoor venue TBA

Admission: $25 to $55

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Shakespeare’s LOVE’S LABOURS LOST is a delightful comedy about young love with a surprise ending, performed under the stars. Four young men fall in love against their wills as the fates of royalty and peasants alike intertwine. The production is ASC’s third annual epic outdoor Shakespeare. Directed by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken.

Frederick Douglass Community Day

Sunday, July 1

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Banneker-Douglass Museum, 84 Franklin Street, Annapolis Admission: Free



410-216-6180

Inspired by the famous Frederick Douglass speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” BDM will host a fun summer event that features performances, a Frederick Douglass re-enactor, food/beverages, guided tours of our exhibitions, family fun and educational arts and crafts activities. Families and individuals of all ages and backgrounds will explore topics of freedom, community, art and history. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

6th Annual First Sunday Arts Festival

Sunday, July 1 and every first Sunday of the month through November

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

First block of West and Calvert Streets, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.firstsundayarts.com

[email protected]

Shop among the creations of 130 local and regional artisans, dine at outdoor cafes and enjoy the music of more than seven live bands each month at the region’s premier monthly arts festival. It’s a great time to explore art galleries, take a game room challenge and/or create your own artwork at shops on West Street. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

The Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Boston

Monday, July 2

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

www.thebayhawks.com

866-99-HAWKS

Fireworks Cruise

Tuesday, July 3

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tours depart from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: Adults, $50; Children 11 & under, $25

http://cruisesonthebay.com/special-cruises/fireworks-cruises

410-268-7601

Enjoy the best seat in town to view a spectacular neighborhood fireworks display aboard a Watermark yacht! Includes drink specials and light snacks for a fun evening event.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents THE MISER

Tuesdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and every Tuesday through September 25

7:30 p.m.

Outdoor Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern’s 1747 Pub, 7 Church Circle, Annapolis 21401Admission: $40

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Moliére’s Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. Watch as rich Harpagon’s whole family becomes the boiling point of unexpected madness. Moliére brilliantly blends satire and farce with a fast-moving plot full of surprises. Directed by Sally Boyett. This is the sixth year for ASC’s Comedy in the Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.

Annapolis Fourth of July Parade

Wednesday, July 4

6:30 p.m.

Downtown Annapolis

www.annapolis.gov

410-263-7997

The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with an old-fashioned community parade. The patriotic salute to our nation is always a crowd-pleaser, with thousands of viewers lining the route. The night wraps up with fireworks over the Annapolis Harbor starting around 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks Cruise

Wednesday, July 4

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tour departs City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: Adults, $55; Children 11 & under, $30

http://cruisesonthebay.com/special-cruises/fireworks-cruises

410-268-7601

Enjoy the best seat in town for the spectacular fireworks aboard a Watermark yacht! Includes drink specials and light snacks for a fun evening event.

Fourth of July Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony

Wednesday, July 4

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

William Paca House and Garden, 186 Prince George Street, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.annapolis.org

410-267-7619

Celebrate William Paca’s signing of the Declaration of Independence – America’s 1776 birth certificate. The day begins with a Naturalization Ceremony where dozens of people from communities around the globe become America’s newest citizens in a stirring ceremony. The celebration continues as visitors tour the grand Georgian mansion William Paca built 250 years ago and wander the paths of his beautifully restored two-acre 18th century pleasure garden. Along the way, visitors will likely encounter Mr. Paca and other notable Annapolis residents and hear why they pledged their lives, fortunes and honor to the revolutionary cause of American independence. Hands-on activities for all ages will bring the struggles for American independence to life. To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Frederick Douglass’s birthday, a stirring recital of his “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” speech will be conducted in the Paca Garden. In collaboration with the Maryland State Archives, primary documents illuminating the life of Frederick Douglass will be displayed with associated activities. Part of FrederickDouglass Bicentennial Celebration.

$4 for the 4th – Patriotic Activities and Crafts

Wednesday, July 4

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Musuem, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, 21403

Admission: $4 per person, ages one and up. Free for museum members

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

It’s our country’s birthday! Bring a picnic lunch. Make a flag. Join a children’s parade. Includes museum admission.

3rd Annual Dinner Under the Stars

Wednesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 and every Wednesday through September 19

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

First block of West Street

www.dinnerunderthestars.org

[email protected]

Dinner Under the Stars is a place for families and friends to come together and for couples to experience a romantic evening under the stars. You’re invited to spend Wednesday evenings dining, dancing and listening to live bands in the middle of the first block of West Street, just off Church Circle. Participating restaurants offer a wide range of international and hometown flavors. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

Annapolis Maritime Museum Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series

Thursdays, July 5, 12, 19, 26 and every Thursday through August 16

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Eastport, Annapolis

Admission: Free, $10 donation suggested

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-1040

Ten weeks of folk, classic rock, soul, psychedelic funk, country, Hawaiian swing, Island music, boogie-woogie, and swing – all on the beach!

The Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. New York

Saturday, July 7

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

www.thebayhawks.com

866-99-HAWKS

African American Heritage Tour

Saturdays, July 7 and August 4

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tour departs from Information Booth at City Dock

Admission: $20, $10

http://annapolistours.com/our-tours/african-american-heritage

410-268-7601

Explore the history and culture of area African-Americans. Includes stops at Thurgood Marshall and Alex Haley Memorials. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

Revolutionary London Town

Saturday-Sunday, July 7-8

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with general admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Step back into the contentious days surrounding the Declaration of Independence. Attendees can join the Continental Army or Continental Marines to learn musket drills; debate the merits of independence in William Brown’s tavern; and learn how colonists made a living at our Carpenters’ Shop and Tenement.

Wednesday Night Sailboat Races

Wednesday evenings, July 11, 18, 25 and every Wednesday through August 29

First Gun: Approximately 6:10 p.m.

Annapolis Harbor

www.annapolisyc.com

410-858-4964

Grab your favorite dockside seat in America’s Sailing Capital to watch some 130 crews compete in midweek races that involve sailing around several marks in the Chesapeake Bay before heading back to Spa creek for a finish in front of the Annapolis Yacht Club.

6th Annual Dog Days of Summer Cruise

Thursday, July 19

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tour departs from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: $30/Adults; $15/Children 3-11; 2 and under, free

http://cruisesonthebay.com/event/dog-days-summer-cruise-spca

410-268-7601

Bring your four-legged friends for a cruise with the SPCA representatives and members of Watermark’s crew. We’ll have special treats for people and pets. Benefits the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Charlotte

Saturday, July 21

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

www.thebayhawks.com

866-99-HAWKS

Tot Time

Saturday, July 21 and every third Saturday of the month through November

10:00 a.m. to noon

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Have you ever stood with your child under a majestic tree and admired its beauty? Have you and your child shared the fun of hunting for leaf shapes or going on a nature treasure hunt? Research shows that experiences like these help children build lasting connections to the natural world and to the adults with whom they share these adventures. Join in the fun of outdoor adventures with our Tot Time monthly family programs! Activities are ongoing. So, come when you can and leave when you must.

Eastport 150 Summer Celebration

Thursday-Sunday, July 26-29

Various locations across the Eastport Peninsula

Admission: TBD

www.Eastport150.com

410-916-5500

The Eastport 150 Summer Celebration will be a weekend of celebrating Eastport, old and new. The Eastport 150 Committee is putting together a series of events and commemorations and is gathering memories and artifacts. We invite you to join us! Follow us on Facebook at @Eastport150 to learn more and get involved. Have Eastport stories or photos to share? Visit the Journals of Eastport at Eastport150.com/joe.

Chesapeake Bayhawks vs. Denver

Saturday, July 28

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

www.thebayhawks.com

866-99-HAWKS

Hard Hat Tour

Saturday, July 28

10:30 a.m. to noon

James Brice House, 42 East Street, Annapolis

Admission: $18

http://www.annapolis.org/

410-267-7619

Have you ever wondered what preservation in progress looks like? Take a peek behind the scaffolding at the James Brice House, where a major preservation effort is underway to restore the house to its 18th century grandeur. Join a public tour to peer beyond the sawdust and learn about the people who built the house, lived and worked in it, and the craftsmen who are restoring it today.

Historic London Town and Gardens Summer Concert Series

Sundays, July 29 to August 26, Rain or Shine

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Free. Suggested donation of $10 per person

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Enjoy music in our ornamental gardens overlooking the South River. Bring your family (and your dogs!) and relax on our lawn. Pack a picnic basket or visit a food truck! No alcohol can be brought onto property, but it can be purchased on site. Beverage purchases support London Town’s programming.

AUGUST

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents LOVE’S LABOURS LOST

July/August – TBA

Time: TBA

Location: Outdoor venue TBA

Admission: $25 to $55

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Shakespeare’s LOVE’S LABOURS LOST is a delightful comedy about young love with a surprise ending, performed under the stars. Four young men fall in love against their wills as the fates of royalty and peasants alike intertwine. The production is ASC’s third annual epic outdoor Shakespeare. Directed by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken.

Wednesday Night Sailboat Races

Wednesday evenings, August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

First Gun: Approximately 6:10 p.m.

Annapolis Harbor

www.annapolisyc.com

410-858-4964

Grab your favorite dockside seat in America’s Sailing Capital to watch some 130 crews compete in midweek races that involve sailing around several marks in the Chesapeake Bay before heading back to Spa creek for a finish in front of the Annapolis Yacht Club.

3rd Annual Dinner Under the Stars

Wednesdays, August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and every Wednesday through September 19

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

First block of West Street

www.dinnerunderthestars.org

[email protected]

Dinner Under the Stars is a place for families and friends to come together and for couples to experience a romantic evening under the stars. You’re invited to spend Wednesday evenings dining, dancing and listening to live bands in the middle of the first block of West Street, just off Church Circle. Participating restaurants offer a wide choice of international and hometown flavors. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

Annapolis Maritime Museum Tides & Tunes Summer Concert Series

Thursdays, August 2, 9, 16

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Eastport, Annapolis

Admission: Free, $10 donation suggested

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-1040

Ten weeks of folk, classic rock, soul, psychedelic funk, country, Hawaiian swing, Island music, boogie-woogie, and swing – all on the beach!

73rd World’s Largest Crab Feast

Friday, August 3

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Admission: $70/adults; $25/ages 4-12; preferred dining, $140/adult; $25/ages 4-12

U.S. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis 21401

www.annapolisrotary.org

1-877-333-9667

Crustacean lovers feast on the Chesapeake Bay’s bounty at this all-you-can-eat and drink event that is arguably the largest crab feast in the world. Nearly 2,500 individuals are expected to finish off 345 bushels of #1 crabs (that’s nearly 40,000 of the big ones!), 3,400 ears of corn, 100 gallons of crab soup, 1,800 hot dogs, pulled pork, watermelon and hundreds of gallons of beer and soft drinks. Bring the kids too! Proceeds will benefit as many as 30 community non-profit organizations. Rotary Club of Annapolis has donated more than $1.5 million since 1946. Once again this year, local environmental group, Annapolis Green, is working with Annapolis Rotary to compost the crabs and other food remnants and utensils. It’s anticipated that 20,000 pounds of food waste will be collected. About two months following the feast, the watermelon rinds, corn cobs, brown paper and crab shell bits will have turned into compost used to benefit area gardens.

African American Heritage Tour

Saturday August 4

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tour departs from Information Booth at City Dock

Admission: $20, $10

http://annapolistours.com/our-tours/african-american-heritage

410-268-7601

Explore the history and culture of area African-Americans. Tour includes stops at Thurgood Marshall and Alex Haley Memorials. Part of Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Celebration.

16th Annual First Sunday Arts Festival

Sunday, August 5 and every first Sunday of the month through November

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

First block of West and Calvert Streets, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.firstsundayarts.com

[email protected]

Shop among the creations of 130 local and regional artisans, dine at outdoor cafes and enjoy the music of more than seven live bands each month at the region’s premier monthly arts festival. It’s a great time to explore art galleries, take a game room challenge and/or create your own artwork at shops on West Street. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

Historic London Town and Gardens Summer Concert Series

Sundays, August 5, 12, 19, 26, Rain or Shine

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Free. Suggested donation of $10 per person

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Enjoy music in our ornamental gardens overlooking the South River. Bring your family (and your dogs!) and relax on our lawn. Bring a picnic or visit a food truck! No alcohol can be brought onto property, but it can be purchased on site. Beverage purchases support London Town’s programming.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents THE MISER

Tuesdays, August 7, 14, 21, 28 and every Tuesday through September 25

7:30 p.m.

Outdoor Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern’s 1747 Pub, 7 Church Circle, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $40

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Moliére’s Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. Watch as rich Harpagon’s whole family becomes the boiling point of unexpected madness. Moliére brilliantly blends satire and farce with a fast-moving plot full of surprises. Directed by Sally Boyett. This is the sixth year for ASC’s Comedy in the Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.

Scottish Weekend

Saturday-Sunday, August 11-12

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with general admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

London Town was dominated by Scottish land owners. Learn about Scottish history in the colonial era and about the Scots who helped form Maryland culture by joining the Appin Historical Society for a weekend of fun.

Watermen’s Appreciation Day Cruise

Sunday, August 12

9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tour departs from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: $89/Adults; $40/Children 11 & under

http://cruisesonthebay.com/event/cruise-watermens-festival

410-268-7601

Hop aboard a Watermark yacht and cruise to St. Michaels’ Annual Watermen’s Appreciation Day and Crab Feast. The festival celebrates Chesapeake watermen and their heritage. It includes demonstrations, food, drinks, live music and more.

28th Annual Annapolis Art Walk

Thursday, August 16

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Art Galleries throughout downtown Annapolis

Admission: Free

http://www.artinannapolis.com/

410-267-7077

Peek over artists’ shoulders and watch them work. More than 20 galleries in downtown Annapolis host new art exhibits and feature artists working in oil, watercolor, ceramics, woodturning, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafts, and more during a festive evening of visual arts. Musicians perform around town and galleries serve light refreshments. Yellow balloons and banners are posted at participating galleries. Maps are available at each gallery. Come discover why American Style magazine has consistently designated Annapolis a “Top 25 Arts Destination”.

5th Annual Arts in the Park

Saturday, August 18

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Arts Center, in front of Hammonds Lane Theater, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

Admission: Free

http://chesapeakearts.org/

410-636 6597

A family-friendly festival of art, music, dance, theatre and food! Activities for kids of all ages, and lots of wonderful art vendors.

11th Annual C.R.A.B. Regatta

Saturday, August 18

Party, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Eastport Yacht Club, 317 First Street, Annapolis

Admission: Racer entry fee, $75; After Party open to public. Admission, food & drink tickets available for purchase at the door.

Pricing subject to change.

http://www.boatyardbarandgrill.com/events/crab

410-336-8880

The Boatyard Regatta benefits Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB), a non-profit organization dedicated to making sailing available for people with disabilities. Eastport Yacht Club hosts the fun, no-pressure, feel-good regatta where captains bring families and friends. After a day of sailing on the Bay, contestants and well-wishers enjoy food, libations and rockin’ live music at the huge after-party in Annapolis’s historic Eastport.

Tot Time

Saturday, August 18 and every third Saturday of the month through November

10:00 a.m. to noon

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Have you ever stood with your child under a majestic tree and admired its beauty? Have you and your child shared the fun of hunting for leaf shapes or going on a nature treasure hunt? Research shows that experiences like these help children build lasting connections to the natural world and to the adults with whom they share these adventures. Join in the fun of outdoor adventures with our Tot Time monthly family programs! Activities are ongoing. So, come when you can and leave when you must.

Hammond-Harwood House Garden Party

Saturday August 18

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Farm Winery, 195 Harwood Road, Harwood, 20776

Admission: $150

www.hammondharwoodhouse.org

410-263-4683

Enjoy a house tour, farm-to-table Maryland buffet, silent auction and live music. Proceeds benefit the Hammond-Harwood House museum.

7th Annual SPCA of Anne Arundel County’s Puppy Plunge

Sunday, August 19

Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Camp Letts, 4003 Camp Letts Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: $10 per adult; children and dogs, free

www.aacspca.org

410-268-4388

Fast becoming a local tradition, the fundraiser features music, vendors, dog bikini contest, and an infamous plunge – when attendees let their dogs take a dip in the river.

Annapolis Watercolor Club and The Gallery at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church– All Members Show

Tuesday, August 21 to Tuesday, September 25

Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park

Admission: Free

http://annapoliswatercolorclub.org/ and http://www.woodschurch.org/artministry

410-647-5047

Annapolis Watercolor Club and Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church sponsor an exhibition of original watercolors created by the AWC members. The exhibit is open to the public.

Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints

August 24 to October 14

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

This engaging exhibition features more than thirty woodblock prints and engravings by (or after) the German Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). The extraordinary innovator revolutionized the medium of printmaking in the late fifteenth century. Trained as a goldsmith, the painter, etcher and draftsman was praised for the remarkable compositional complexity and high level of naturalism in his works. Dürer gained an international reputation for his remarkable printmaking skills, which he single-handedly elevated to an independent art form.

The exhibition includes examples from his celebrated Small Woodcut Passion (1508-10), Life of the Virgin (1503-10), and the full set of sixteen prints from the famous Engraved Passion (15047-12). Subjects include narratives from the Old and New Testaments and mythology, portraits and images of saints.

42nd Annual Maryland Renaissance Festival

August 25 through October 21

Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis

Admission: See website

www.marylandrenaissancefestival.com

800-296-7304

The region’s premier outdoor event and second largest Renaissance Festival in the country is celebrating its 42nd season at Revel Grove. Travel back in time as you immerse yourself in the culture of a 16th-century English village, complete with King Henry VIII and his court. The festival features more than 250 performers, including jugglers, magicians, musicians, comedians, artists and more, ten stages, a 3,000-seat jousting arena, 130 craft shops, 42 food and beverage emporiums, games and attractions – all on a 24-acre site that includes 75 acres of complimentary parking. Let merriment abound!

SEPTEMBER

Uncertain Freedom: 1864

Saturday-Sunday, September 1-2

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with general admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Annapolis Watercolor Club and The Gallery at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church– All Members Show

Saturday, September 1 to Tuesday, September 25

Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park

Admission: Free

http://annapoliswatercolorclub.org/ and http://www.woodschurch.org/artministry

410-647-5047

Annapolis Watercolor Club and Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church sponsor an exhibition of original watercolors created by the AWC members. The exhibit is open to the public.

Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints

September 1 to October 14

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

This engaging exhibition features more than thirty woodblock prints and engravings by (or after) the German Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). The extraordinary innovator revolutionized the medium of printmaking in the late fifteenth century. Trained as a goldsmith, the painter, etcher and draftsman was praised for the remarkable compositional complexity and high level of naturalism in his works. Dürer gained an international reputation for his remarkable printmaking skills, which he single-handedly elevated to an independent art form.

The exhibition includes examples from his celebrated Small Woodcut Passion (1508-10), Life of the Virgin (1503-10), and the full set of sixteen prints from the famous Engraved Passion (15047-12). Subjects include narratives from the Old and New Testaments and mythology, portraits and images of saints.

42nd Annual Maryland Renaissance Festival

September 1 through October 21

Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis

Admission: See website

www.marylandrenaissancefestival.com

800-296-7304

The region’s premier outdoor event and second largest Renaissance Festival in the country is celebrating its 42nd season at Revel Grove. Travel back in time as you immerse yourself in the culture of a 16th-century English village, complete with King Henry VIII and his court. The festival features more than 250 performers, including jugglers, magicians, musicians, comedians, artists and more, ten stages, a 3,000-seat jousting arena, 130 craft shops, 42 food and beverage emporiums, games and attractions – all on a 24-acre site that includes 75 acres of complimentary parking. Let merriment abound!

16th Annual First Sunday Arts Festival

Sunday, September 2 and every first Sunday of the month through November

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

First block of West and Calvert Streets, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.firstsundayarts.com

[email protected]

Shop among the creations of 130 local and regional artisans, dine at outdoor cafes and enjoy the music of more than seven live bands each month at the region’s premier monthly arts festival. It’s a great time to explore art galleries, take a game room challenge and/or create your own artwork at shops on West Street. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents THE MISER

Tuesdays, September 4, 11, 18, 25

7:30 p.m.

Outdoor Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern’s 1747 Pub, 7 Church Circle, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $40

www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org

410-415-3513

Moliére’s Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. Watch as rich Harpagon’s whole family becomes the boiling point of unexpected madness. Moliére brilliantly blends satire and farce with a fast-moving plot full of surprises. Directed by Sally Boyett. This is the sixth year for ASC’s Comedy in the Courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.

3rd Annual Dinner Under the Stars

Wednesdays, September 5, 12, 19

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

First block of West Street

www.dinnerunderthestars.org

[email protected]

Dinner Under the Stars is a place for families and friends to come together and for couples to experience a romantic evening under the stars. You’re invited to spend Wednesday evenings dining, dancing and listening to live bands in the middle of the first block of West Street, just off Church Circle. Participating restaurants offer a wide choice of international and hometown flavors. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

Annapolis Maritime Museum’s September Sunsets Concert Series

Thursdays, September 7, 14, 21, 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Back Creek Nature Park, 7300 Edgewood Road, Annapolis

Admission: Free; $10 donation suggested

http://amaritime.org/

410-295-0104

In response to the popularity of its Tides & Tunes summer concert series, Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is introducing a September Sunsets concert series at Back Creek Nature Park. Featuring local bands, the fun-filled gatherings present the perfect opportunity for families and neighbors to reconnect and relax while enjoying the Museum’s beautiful new waterfront park.

20th Annual Arts Alive!

Friday, September 7

6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Price TBD

https://www.marylandhall.org

410-263-5544 x10

Maryland Hall’s largest fundraising event of the year supports our mission to deliver Art for All to our community. Mix and mingle in our “tent under the stars” at Maryland Hall’s front entrance; sample delicious food, wine, beer and signature drinks; and bid on items at our extensive silent auction. The evening continues with a live auction, raffle drawing and lively music that will keep you dancing all night!

51st Annual Maryland Seafood Festival

Saturday-Sunday, September 8-9

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Pkwy., Annapolis 21409

Admission: Visit website

www.mdseafoodfestival.com

410-353-9237

Enjoy seafood dishes, interactive cooking demonstrations by notable area chefs, our famous crab soup cook-off, competitions, kids rides and activities, live entertainment and more. Stop by the beer and oyster tent with big screen TV’s to watch the games. If you’ve been here before, come and see what we’ve added this year! Enjoy a relaxing day along the shores of the scenic Chesapeake Bay. The Maryland Seafood Festival proudly supports the YMCA’s Camp Letts.

Maryland Concert Series presents: Adrienne Canterna & Bad Boys of Ballet with guest artists

Saturday-Sunday, September 8-9

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2:00 p.m.

North County High School, 10 East First Avenue, Glen Burnie 21061

Admission: $25 for adults; $10 for children under 18

www.mdconcertseries.org

410-768-1854

Adrienne Canterna and the Bad Boys of Ballet will return to the Maryland Concert Series stage to kick off the new season. A Linthicum native, Canterna is an award-winning dancer and choreographer whose career took off after she won the USA International Ballet Competition’s Jr. Female Gold medal in 1998 at the age of 15. The Bad Boys of Ballet show is a hybrid mix of classical ballet, hip-hop, acrobatics, energy and movement – including athletic jumps, endless turns and endearing individuality.

2018 J/22 World Championship

Sunday-Friday, September 9-14 (9-10, registration; 11-14, race days)

Annapolis Yacht Club, 2 Compromise Street, Annapolis

https://www.annapolisyc.com/racing/2018j22worlds

410-858-4964

The J/22 is among the most popular classes of racing boats ever built with representation around the world in nine different countries, including the United States. The last time the World Championships were held in Annapolis was 2004. More than 130 teams visited the city at that time – in addition to their shore support teams. Sponsored by Annapolis Yacht Club.

Anne Arundel County Fair

Wednesday-Sunday, September 12-16

Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, 1450 Generals Highway, Crownsville 21032

www.aacountyfair.org

410-923-3400

2018 marks the 66th year the Anne Arundel County Fair will be amusing visitors of all ages with fun contests, including hog calling and watermelon eating! Booths feature everything from homemade wine and home-brewed beer, to furniture and one-of-a-kind Christmas decorations. Kids will enjoy the amusement rides, 4H Club animals, interactive car racing and more.

Navy vs. Lehigh – Subject to Change

Saturday, September 15

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis 21401

http://www.navysports.com/sports/m-footbl/sched/future-schedules.html

14th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash

Saturday, September 15

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Eastport, Annapolis

Admission: General admission, $75 – includes dinner and 2 beverage vouchers; VIP (Very Important Parrot Heads), $125 – ticket holders get to mingle with the band members and enjoy all the benefits of general admission

Pricing subject to change.

www.amaritime.org

410-295-0104

As warm days start to dwindle, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park invites music lovers from all over the region to head to the Bay for a final glimpse of summer. Event founding sponsor, Boatyard Bar & Grill, has put together a star-studded lineup that includes original members of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefers band performing on a waterfront stage. In 2017, Peter Mayer, Brendan Mayer and Doyle Grisham – as well as world-class musicians, John Frinzi, Scott Kirby, John Patti and Aaron Scherz – entertained throughout the evening. An extensive grilled buffet dinner and cocktails will be served. Proceeds benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park’s children’s education efforts. “Shells sink, dreams float. Life’s good on our boat.” Jimmy Buffett

37th Annual Hospice Cup Regatta

Saturday, September 15

Race takes place on Chesapeake Bay; Tentative location for party, Bert Jabin’s Yacht Yard, 7310 Edgewood Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $85

www.hospicecup.org

410-919-8393

The Hospice Cup Regatta is America’s oldest charity regatta. Whether you’re a sailor or a spectator, the event offers a fun-filled day on the Bay. Enjoy watching sail boat races from the deck of the spectator boat, race in the regatta, volunteer, or just come for the party!

Tot Time

Saturday, September 15 and every third Saturday of the month through November

10:00 a.m. to noon

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Have you ever stood with your child under a majestic tree and admired its beauty? Have you and your child shared the fun of hunting for leaf shapes or going on a nature treasure hunt? Research shows that experiences like these help children build lasting connections to the natural world and to the adults with whom they share these adventures. Join in the fun of outdoor adventures with our Tot Time monthly family programs! Activities are ongoing. So, come when you can and leave when you must.

2nd Annual La Fiesta Grande

Saturday, September 15

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Weems-Whalen Memorial Athletic Fields, 935 Spa Road, Annapolis

Admission: Free. All are welcome.

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, craft-making, soccer drills, and authentic Hispanic foods for sale. Supported by a grant from the Four Rivers Heritage Area, volunteers from Centro de Ayuda, and several community partners and local merchants.

8th Annual Goshen Farm Fall Open House

Saturday, September 15

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Goshen Farm, 1420 Cape St. Claire Road, Annapolis 21409

Admission: Free. Donations welcome

http://www.GoshenFarm.org

410-693-0498

Enjoy live music and tours galore! Visit and learn about the 1783 Goshen Farm House; the 60-family Sharing Garden; the Colonial Kitchen Garden; the Henson-Hall Slave Garden; the six, active beehives in the Apiary; the High Tunnel; the Soil Health Pit; and other points of interest. Kids will play popular colonial-era toys and games including: French hoops, hoop and roll, jump rope, ring toss, stilts and more. Hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade desserts and soft drinks are available for purchase. The nonprofit organization works to preserve 22+ acres of undeveloped farm land and its historic buildings on a more than 300-year-old farm. Proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of the Historic Goshen Farm & Educational Center.

Annapolis/Edgewater Coin & Currency Show

Sunday, September 16

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Annapolis Elks Lodge, 2 Pythian Drive, Annapolis

Admission: Free admission and parking

www.coinshows.com

443-623-7025

Features 40 dealers. Sponsored by CEO Coins, Currency & Treasures. Hosted by the Colonial Coin Club.

9th Annual Classic Wooden Sailboat Rendezvous and Race

Friday-Monday, September 21-24

Time: TBA

National Sailing Hall of Fame, 69 Prince George Street, Annapolis

Admission: Free for spectators; $30 to participate in the race

http://www.nshof.org/on-site-programs-at-our-docks/classic-wooden-sailboat-rendezvous-race/2017-classic.html

410-295-3022

This unique race provides a fun gathering of classic wooden sailboats to showcase their history and elegance, while providing an informal opportunity to compete in a low-key race against similar vessels. Each year, this event grows in popularity with participating boats traveling from as far away as Canada and ranging in size from 8- to 65-feet.

29th Annual Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival

Saturday, September 22

10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Susan Campbell Park, City Dock, Annapolis

Admission: Free

http://kuntakinte.org/

240-801-5543

Celebrate the rich heritage of Kunta Kinte whose story is told in the book, Roots: Saga of an American Family by Alex Haley. A family-friendly cultural festival celebrating the history and heritage of people of African American, African, and Caribbean descent. A full day of live music and dance. Ethnic food and wares for sale. Children’s activities presented by Chesapeake Children’s Museum. Sponsored by Kunta Kinte Celebrations.

Greenstreet Gardens Fall Festival

Saturdays and Sundays, September 22 to October 28

10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (last ticket sold at 4:00 p.m.)

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

Ticket Price TBD – Senior Citizen and Military discounts available

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Join us for a fun-filled fall day on the farm! Explore our 6-acre corn maze after you take a ride on the hayride! All activities are included for one low price including hay rides, jumping pillow, underground slide, face & hair painting, tire tower, corn box, and so much more!

5th Annual Blazers. Bourbon. Cigars

Thursday, September 27

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (VIP entry at 5:00 p.m.)

William Paca House and Garden, 186 Prince George Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission fee: $75 General Admission; $150 VIP Admission; $500 Host Committee

www.annapolis.org

410-267-7619

Join Historic Annapolis at the William Paca House and Garden for the original premier gentlemen’s-only evening. Enjoy bourbon, whiskey and scotch tastings, along with cigars, food from the area’s top chefs and unique offerings from an array of vendors.

Twist & Stout

Saturday, September 29

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Quiet Waters Park, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: TBD

410-222-7316

The new event offers wine, beer, food, music and an art festival at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis. Sponsored by Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation & Parks.

5th Annual Annapolis Italian Festival

Sunday, September 30, Rain or Shine

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sons & Daughters of Italy Lodge 2225, 620 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $1 donation

www.annapolissonsofitaly.com

www.festaitaliana-annapolis.com

The Italian Festival honors Santa Madre Cabrini, who helped Italian immigrants settle in the United States. Enjoy delicious Italian food and desserts. Day includes vendors, “exotic” Italian cars, ‘how to’ demonstrations and continuous music. Parking is free.

OCTOBER

Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints

October 2-14

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

This engaging exhibition features more than thirty woodblock prints and engravings by (or after) the German Renaissance master printmaker Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). The extraordinary innovator revolutionized the medium of printmaking in the late fifteenth century. Trained as a goldsmith, the painter, etcher and draftsman was praised for the remarkable compositional complexity and high level of naturalism in his works. Dürer gained an international reputation for his remarkable printmaking skills, which he single-handedly elevated to an independent art form.

The exhibition includes examples from his celebrated Small Woodcut Passion (1508-10), Life of the Virgin (1503-10), and the full set of sixteen prints from the famous Engraved Passion (15047-12). Subjects include narratives from the Old and New Testaments and mythology, portraits and images of saints.

Sins & Secrets

Select Fridays in October, TBA

6:00 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Visit website. Pre-registration required.

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

All new salacious stories for 2018! Pirates, murder, and scandal aplenty await you on this adults-only, after-hours tour. Explore the dark underbelly of London Town’s history. Walk the streets of the long dead seaport, discovering its more salacious stories. The tavern atmosphere comes alive with alcoholic beverages and refreshments, included in the price.

16th Annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament

Thursday, October 4

Registration: 9:00 a.m.; Shotgun start, 10:00 a.m.

Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, 310 Links Lane, Queenstown, MD

Admission: Visit website

www.hospicechesapeake.org

443-837-1531

Golfers enjoy goodie bags, full breakfast, lunch at the turn and a sumptuous awards banquet to cap off the day. Last year’s event raised more than $138,000 for programs and services offered by the nonprofit organization that serves individuals in Anne Arundel and Prince Georges counties.

U.S. Sailboat Show

Thursday-Monday, October 4-8

Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Friday to Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City Dock, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

http://www.annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-sailboat-show/

410-268-8828

Now in its 49th year, the nation’s oldest and largest in-water sailboat show featuring exclusively new boats attracts more than 50,000 boating enthusiasts from around the world to America’s Sailing Capital annually. The event is recognized worldwide as the premier sailing showcase for seminars, boating attire and accessories, foul weather gear and boats of all sizes. Includes Cruisers University, a curriculum on cruising and boat preparedness; Brokerage Cove, featuring pre-owned brokerage sailboats; Vacation Basin, dedicated to chartering, travel, vacations and charter boat ownership; and more!

Special Historic Hauntings Tours

Fridays-Saturdays, October 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27

7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Historic Annapolis Museum and Store, 99 Main Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $23/Adults; $13/Children 3-11; 2 & under, free

http://annapolistours.com/our-tours/october-ghost-tours/

410-268-7601

Take an Annapolis ghost tour with a costumed guide. Includes a tour inside spooky rooms in a historic house. Presented in partnership with Historic Annapolis.

15th Annual Annapolis Water Color Club and Historic Linthicum Walks – All Member Show

Saturday-Sunday, October 6-7, 13-14

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Linthicum Walks, 2295 Davidsonville Road, Crofton, MD

Admission: Free

http://annapoliswatercolorclub.org/ and http://historiclinthicumwalks.com/

410-562-3161

The Annapolis Watercolor Club and Historical Linthicum Walks are celebrating 15 years of exhibiting original watercolors in a beautiful, 200-year-old Anne Arundel County home. The exhibition is open to the public. A portion of the sales goes towards preserving the historical home. Sponsored by Annapolis Watercolor Club and Historical Linthicum Walks.

42nd Annual Maryland Renaissance Festival

October 6-21

Saturday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website

www.marylandrenaissancefestival.com

800-296-7304

The region’s premier outdoor event and second largest Renaissance Festival in the country is celebrating its 42nd season at Revel Grove. Travel back in time as you immerse yourself in the culture of a 16th-century English village, complete with King Henry VIII and his court. The festival features more than 250 jugglers, magicians, musicians, comedians, artists and other performers, ten stages, a 3,000-seat jousting arena, 130 craft shops, 42 food and beverage emporiums, games, attractions – all on a 24-acre site that includes 75 acres of complimentary parking. Let merriment abound!

Greenstreet Gardens Fall Festival

Saturdays and Sundays, October 6-28

10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (last ticket sold at 4:00 p.m.)

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

Ticket Price TBD – Senior Citizen and Military discounts available

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Join us for a fun-filled fall day on the farm! Explore our 6-acre corn maze after you take a ride on the hayride! All activities are included for one low price including hay rides, jumping pillow, underground slide, face & hair painting, tire tower, corn box, and so much more!

16th Annual First Sunday Arts Festival

Sunday, October 7 and every first Sunday of the month through November

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

First block of West and Calvert Streets, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.firstsundayarts.com

[email protected]

Shop among the creations of 130 local and regional artisans, dine at outdoor cafes and enjoy the music of more than seven live bands each month at the region’s premier monthly arts festival. It’s a great time to explore art galleries, take a game room challenge and/or create your own artwork at shops on West Street. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

4th Annual Lifeline 100 Century Ride

Sunday, October 7

Time: Visit website

Kinder Farm Park, 1001 Kinder Farm Park Road, Millersville 21108

Admission: Visit website

https://bikeaaa.org/lifeline-100/

Event offers a unique organized ride experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities with scenic 100- and 65-mile routes on road and paved trail; and 30- and 15-mile routes on paved trail only. Sponsored by Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel County Recreation & Parks and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

Yoga in the Gardens

Sundays, October 7, 14, 21, 28

10:00 a.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Rd, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Free. Suggested donation, $10 per person

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Open to all levels, the classes are a refreshing way to begin your Sunday morning. Zen provided by the gardens overlooking the South River, instruction provided by various area instructors, and yoga mat provided by you!

Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race Cruise

Thursday, October 11

Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Tour departs Annapolis Landing Marina, 980 Awald Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: Adults, $55: Children 11 & under, $27

http://watermarkjourney.com/

410-268-7601

Schooners join up once a year for a week’s worth of activities on the Chesapeake Bay. Cruise out to the start of the race south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge with Watermark. Join us as we watch the start of the race and briefly follow the schooners down the Bay. A Sailor will provide live narration.

U.S. Powerboat Show

Thursday through Sunday, October 11-14

Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

City Dock, Annapolis

Admission: Visit Website

http://www.annapolisboatshows.com/united-states-powerboat-show/

410-268-8828

Now in its 47th year, the nation’s oldest and largest in-water powerboat exhibition features everything from luxurious motor yachts and trawlers to high-performance boats and offshore fishing machines. The show includes family cruisers, center consoles, inflatables and the world’s largest power catamaran section. Attendees will also find a wide selection of marine equipment, high-tech electronics, accessories, gear, and related services. Includes Brokerage Cove, featuring previously owned boats; Cruisers University, a curriculum on cruising and boat preparedness; and more!

Seventh Annual Goshen Farm Harvest Pasta Dinner

Saturday, October 13

5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Gloria Dei! Lutheran Church, 461 College Parkway, Arnold 21012

Admission: $10.00/adult; $5.00/child 10 years or younger. Donations welcome. http://www.GoshenFarm.org

410.693.0498

If you like to eat fresh, locally-grown food; savor a delicious and plentiful entrée; relish fun, family-oriented events; and enjoy supporting the preservation of local history, plan to attend the Goshen Farm Harvest Pasta Dinner. Be prepared for an evening of good food that’s grown, prepared, and served by your neighbors! Homemade tomato sauce prepared from organically-grown tomatoes is the featured main course. Homemade meatballs in the traditional Italian style, spaghetti squash for the gluten-intolerant folks, salad, bread, side dishes, desserts, and beverages will also be on the menu. Advance ticket purchase is recommended (online: at www.GoshenFarm.org), with tickets available for purchase at the door. Funds raised benefit the restoration of Goshen Farm, one of the few remaining colonial-era farmsteads in Anne Arundel County.

16th Annual Oyster Festival

Sunday, October 21

12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Captain Avery Museum, 1418 East West Shady Side Road, Shady Side

Admission: TBA

http://www.captainaverymuseum.org/

410-867-4486

Enjoy food, live music by local artists, unique crafts, face painting and demonstrations showing the vital role oysters play in maintaining the health of the Chesapeake Bay. Seafood lovers are invited to feast on raw and fried oysters, oyster stew, fried oyster roll sushi, cream of crab soup, Maryland crab soup, and much more. Hamburgers, hotdogs and homemade desserts will also be available.

Taste of North County

Tuesday, October 16

Time: TBA

La Fontaine Bleue, 7514 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

Admission: Visit website

http://www.naaccc.com/

410-766-8282

Taste of North County kicks off North County Restaurant Week. Attendees sample the specialties of the restaurants that will be participating in North County Restaurant Week (October 19-26). Featured restaurants are from Glen Burnie, Ferndale, Pasadena, Millersville, Hanover and Severna Park.

5th Annual North County Restaurant Week

Friday, October 19 to Friday, October 26

Participating restaurants in Glen Burnie, Ferndale, Pasadena, Millersville, Hanover and Severna Park

http://www.northcountyrestaurantweek.com/

410-766-8282

Restaurants offer price fixed lunch and dinner menus to highlight the diverse and high-quality dining experiences offered by restaurants in northern Anne Arundel County. A variety of cuisines from American, Irish, Italian, Japanese, and Mexican, to regional seafood are being offered by participating restaurants. Sponsored by the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce.

Navy Football Homecoming – Subject to change

Saturday, October 20

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis 21401

Admission: http://www.navysports.com/sports/m-footbl/sched/future-schedules.html

Harvest Hootenanny

Saturday, October 20

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $5 per person, ages one and up. Includes museum admission

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

Meet live farm animals, tap along to live music, get creative with crafts, bounce along on a mini-hayride. Small fee for some crafts and hayrides. Includes museum admission.

Maryland Concert Series Presents: New Monopoly Band – Tentative

Saturday, October 20

7:30 p.m.

North County High School, 10 East First Avenue, Glen Burnie 21061

Admission: $25 for adults; $10 for children under 18

www.mdconcertseries.org

410-768-1854

Tot Time

Saturday, October 20 and every third Saturday of the month through November

10:00 a.m. to noon

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Have you ever stood with your child under a majestic tree and admired its beauty? Have you and your child shared the fun of hunting for leaf shapes or going on a nature treasure hunt? Research shows that experiences like these help children build lasting connections to the natural world and to the adults with whom they share these adventures. Join in the fun of outdoor adventures with our Tot Time monthly family programs! Activities are ongoing. So, come when you can and leave when you must.

Pumpkin Walk

Friday October 26

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Hammond-Harwood House, 19 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis 21401

Admission: $5 per child

www.hammondharwoodhouse.org

410-263-4683

This fun event for the whole family celebrates the season with games in the garden, a costume parade around the mansion and storytelling! Several fun activities will introduce children to the architecture of the house.

Halloween – All Saints Day Concert

Friday-Saturday, October 26-27

8:00 p.m.

U.S. Naval Academy’s Main Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website. Tickets go on sale on a TBA date in September.

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

Tickets: 410-293-8497

The USNA annual Halloween Concert is a spectacular evening of music, light, drama, and dance. The electrifying concert features USNA Chapel organist Monte Maxwell along with the multi-faceted talents of midshipmen in a presentation that has drawn record-breaking crowds to the Naval Academy Chapel. A wide variety of music from multiple genres is featured in a concert that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and All Saints’ Day.

Childhood Classics: One Hundred Years of Children’s Book Illustration

October 26 to December 14

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

Featuring more than 140 original works from more than 75 books, the exhibition explores the history of children’s books from the turn of the century pen and ink Mother Goose art of Sarah Noble Ives, to the most popular works of today, including the digital creations of Mo Willems. The exhibition features the original art of Dr. Seuss, the iconic Wild Things of Maurice Sendak and the perennial heroism of Garth Williams’ Stuart Little. Among the many classic illustrators featured are: Rosemary Wells, Richard Scarry, Chris Van Allsburg and Hilary Knight.

Cruise to St. Michaels’ OysterFest

Saturday, October 27

9:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Tour departs from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: Adults, $89; Children 11 & under, $40

http://cruisesonthebay.com/event/oysterfest-cruise

410-268-7601

Watermark presents a special late season Day on the Bay to St. Michaels to attend the Annual Oyster Festival at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Arrive by water to celebrate the Bay’s favorite bivalve! Includes festival admission. Complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and doughnut on morning cruise.

NOVEMBER

Childhood Classics: One Hundred Years of Children’s Book Illustration

November 1 to December 14

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

Featuring more than 140 original works from more than 75 books, the exhibition explores the history of children’s books from the turn of the century pen and ink Mother Goose art of Sarah Noble Ives, to the most popular works of today, including the digital creations of Mo Willems. The exhibition features the original art of Dr. Seuss, the iconic Wild Things of Maurice Sendak and the perennial heroism of Garth Williams’ Stuart Little. Among the many classic illustrators featured are: Rosemary Wells, Richard Scarry, Chris Van Allsburg and Hilary Knight.

27th Annual Annapolis by Candlelight

Friday-Saturday, November 2-3

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Private homes and public spaces in Annapolis’s Historic District

Admission: $35, general admission; $40 after October 28

www.annapolis.org

410-267-7619

A crisp autumn evening is the perfect time to walk through one of the historic neighborhoods of Annapolis. The experience is even better when the doors of the homes are open, and you are invited to come inside. During this tour of homes, visitors get a glimpse of how 21st-century Annapolitans care for – and live in – buildings built in the 20th, 19th, or 18th century. Each home is a reminder of the practical and aesthetic benefits of effective historic preservation.

Militia Muster

Saturday-Sunday, November 3-4

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with general admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

November kicks off with a bang when Oldton’s Baltemore Rangers return to London Town. Representing early Maryland Militia, the Rangers live in the town over the weekend, so they can drill, cook their food over hearth fires, and talk with you.

16th Annual First Sunday Arts Festival – the Holiday Edition!

Sunday, November 4

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

First block of West and Calvert Streets, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.firstsundayarts.com

[email protected]

Shop among the creations of 130 local and regional artisans, dine at outdoor cafes and enjoy the music of more than seven live bands each month at the region’s premier monthly arts festival. It’s a great time to explore art galleries, take a game room challenge and/or create your own artwork at shops on West Street. Sponsored by Inner West Street Association.

2018 Eastern Regional Oil Painters of America Exhibition

Sunday, November 4 to Sunday, December 2 – Tentative

Meet the Artists Reception, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Juried Awards announced 2:00 p.m.

McBride Gallery, 215 Main Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://www.mcbridegallery.com/

410-267-7077

The work of Oil Painters of America members from East of the Mississippi and Canada will be on display in the National exhibition. The focus in the jurying process is to select paintings that show the highest quality in draftsmanship, color, and composition, emphasizing a diversity in representational style and subject matter.

Lights on the Bay

Saturday, November 17 through Tuesday, January 1

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. nightly, weather permitting

$15 per car

Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis

http://www.lightsonthebay.org/

443-481-3161

Don’t miss this spectacular drive-through holiday lights show beside the Chesapeake Bay. The event features more than 70 animated and stationary displays, including traditional Maryland-themed favorites, holiday and children’s displays. Proceeds benefit SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Maritime Republic of Eastport’s Tug o’ War

Saturday, November 3

First Tug begins at crack o’ noon; registration opens at 10:30 a.m.

Second Street between Severn Avenue and Chart House Restaurant

Admission: $25 per tugger; team sponsorships available

www.themre.org

Drawing on a decades-old rivalry, the annual charitable event features the longest tug-of-war rope over a body of water in the world, pitting downtown Annapolitans against the rebels of the mock-breakaway Maritime Republic of Eastport. Dubbed the “Slaughter across the Water,” it features 450 tuggers in a series of heats and about 1,500 to 2,000 spectators. A 1700-foot rope spans across the Annapolis Harbor from Susan Campbell Park to Second Street in Eastport – with each side tugging for bragging rights. Accompanying festivities include live music by local bands, food vendors, crafters and a chili cookoff. Slaughter Across the Water is a nationally-recognized signature MRE event.

Twilight Wine Social Benefit

Friday, November 16

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

Admission: $20

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Join us and the finest local restaurants, wineries & breweries for a magical evening in our Christmas wonderland! Enjoy live music, delicious food & drink, raffle prizes, product specials and more! 100% of proceeds benefit the Captain Avery Museum.

Tot Time

Saturday, November 17

10:00 a.m. to noon

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Included with admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Have you ever stood with your child under a majestic tree and admired its beauty? Have you and your child shared the fun of hunting for leaf shapes or going on a nature treasure hunt? Research shows that experiences like these help children build lasting connections to the natural world and to the adults with whom they share these adventures. Join in the fun of outdoor adventures with our Tot Time monthly family programs! Activities are ongoing. So, come when you can and leave when you must.

4th Annual Lights and Leashes

Wednesday, November 21

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis 21409

$20 per car

http://www.lightsonthebay.org/

410-268-4388

For one night only, park your car and walk with your dog through the holiday light display at Sandy Point State Park. The event features more than 70 animated and stationary displays, including traditional Maryland-themed favorites, holiday and children’s displays. Sponsored by SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

American Indian Heritage Day

Friday, November 23

10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission fee: Included with general admission

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

The Cedarville Band of Piscataway Indians returns to London Town for its annual celebration of native peoples in Maryland. Skip Black Friday and join in a dance, talk with an elder, and enjoy the state holiday alongside the Piscataway.

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 24

10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Small businesses throughout Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

Admission: Free

www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/small-business-Saturday

[email protected]

Small businesses are what give communities their unique flavor. The locally owned restaurants, boutiques, galleries and shops in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County can be found nowhere else. You can show local business owners that you appreciate the unique experiences they have to offer when you visit them on this day.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Saturdays & Sundays, November 24 to December 23

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

Admission: Free

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Santa arrives Saturday, November 24th at 11:00 a.m.! He is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. until Christmas to take your own photos with. Mrs. Claus is also on site for story time! Stop by with the family to visit, write and mail your letter to Santa. Enjoy hot cider, holiday shopping and more.

Annapolis/Edgewater Coin & Currency Show

Sunday, November 25

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Annapolis Elks Lodge, 2 Pythian Drive, Annapolis

Admission: Free admission and parking

www.coinshows.com

443-623-7025

Features 40 dealers. Sponsored by CEO Coins, Currency & Treasures. Hosted by the Colonial Coin Club.

Grand Illumination – Annapolis Tree Lighting

Sunday, November 25 – Tentative Date

5:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Market Space at the Market House, 25 Market Street, Annapolis

With support from the Annapolis business community, the Annapolis Jaycees (Junior Chamber of Commerce) host the Lighting of the Tree in Annapolis during the City’s Grand Illumination event. Watch Santa arrive in town and enjoy singing and dance performances by area youth. The Jaycees provide refreshments and ornaments children can use to decorate the tree. Attendees are invited to bring nonperishable food items and new, unwrapped toys for the Jaycees’ annual Angel Tree Project.

DECEMBER

11th Annual Military Bowl

Date: TBA

U.S. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis 21401

https://militarybowl.org/

Tickets: 888-841-2787

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefitting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro) will match a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in its 11th Anniversary game.

State House by Candlelight

Saturday, December 1

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Maryland State House, State Circle, Annapolis

Admission: Free

http://msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdstatehouse/html/home.html

Enjoy this annual open house featuring performances by young musicians and vocalists from throughout Maryland. The oldest State House in continuous legislative use in the nation will be adorned with 24 Christmas trees representing every Maryland county and Baltimore City. Photo identification is required for individuals age 16 and older.

Captain Santa

Saturday, December 1

Time: 10:00 a.m. to noon

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $5 for non-member child; free for members’ children; free for adults

www.amaritime.org

410-295-0104

The Annapolis Maritime Museum welcomes Captain Santa. After taking a picture with St. Nick, kids can create eco-crafts and holiday gifts for family and friends while enjoying hot cocoa and a specialty popcorn bar. Coffee available for parents! This is a beloved family-friendly event.

Wreath Workshop

Saturday, December 1

10:00 a.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Visit website. Pre-registration recommended.

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Start your holiday season at our annual wreath workshop! Create your own holiday wreaths and centerpieces using greenery from our wooded gardens, bows, ornaments, and other festive decorations. Our expert wreath makers will guide you as you create the perfect natural holiday decorations for your home!

Maryland Concert Series Presents: Shades of Blue – Christmas Show – Tentative

Saturday, December 1

7:30 p.m.

North County High School, 10 East First Avenue, Glen Burnie 21061

Admission: $25 for adults; $10 for children under 18

www.mdconcertseries.org

410-768-1854

Jewelry and Gift-Making Workshop

Saturday, December 1

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum, 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis 21403

Admission: $12. One adult free for every five scouts. Extra adults and tagalongs, $4 each

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

Create unique works of wearable art for yourself or for a gift! Other gifts to make: sock puppet, candles, lip gloss, pot holders, pet toys, and bath salts. Come early for time to play in the museum. Pre-registration is appreciated.

72nd Annual U.S. Naval Academy’s Handel’s Messiah Concerts

Saturday-Sunday, December 1-2

Saturday, 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

Main USNA Chapel, 108 Blake Road, Annapolis

Admission: Visit website. Tickets go on sale at a TBA date in November

https://www.usna.edu/Music/

410-293-8497

A long-standing Naval Academy tradition, the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club joins the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and soloists from the Metropolitan Opera Company to present selections from Handel’s beloved Messiah. Conducted by Dr. Aaron Smith, USNA Director of Musical Activities, the beautifully elegant concert has been broadcast on public television stations regionally and nationwide.

2018 Eastern Regional Oil Painters of America Exhibition

Saturday-Sunday, December 1-2 – Tentative

McBride Gallery, 215 Main Street, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

http://www.mcbridegallery.com/

410-267-7077

The work of Oil Painters of America members from East of the Mississippi and Canada will be on display in the National exhibition. The focus in the jurying process is to select paintings that show the highest quality in draftsmanship, color, and composition, emphasizing a diversity in representational style and subject matter.

Holiday Candlelight Stroll

Fridays-Saturdays, December 1, 7, 14-15, 21-22

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tours depart from Information Booth at Annapolis City Dock

Admission: Adults, $21; Children 3-11, $12; 2 and under, free

http://annapolistours.com/our-tours/candlelight-stroll

410-268-7601

Stroll through Annapolis with a festively attired guide and hear about holiday traditions. Includes tour inside Hammond Harwood House for more seasonal spirit.

Childhood Classics: One Hundred Years of Children’s Book Illustration

December 1-14

Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Gallery, St. John’s College, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery

410-626-2556

Featuring more than 140 original works from more than 75 books, the exhibition explores the history of children’s books from the turn of the century pen and ink Mother Goose art of Sarah Noble Ives, to the most popular works of today, including the digital creations of Mo Willems. The exhibition features the original art of Dr. Seuss, the iconic Wild Things of Maurice Sendak and the perennial heroism of Garth Williams’ Stuart Little. Among the many classic illustrators featured are: Rosemary Wells, Richard Scarry, Chris Van Allsburg and Hilary Knight.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Saturdays & Sundays, December 1-23

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Greenstreet Gardens, 391 West Bay Front Road, Lothian 20711

Admission: Free

www.GreenstreetGardens.com

410-867-9500, ext. 208

Santa is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. until Christmas. Families are invited to come and take their own photos. Mrs. Claus is also on site for story time! Stop by with the family to visit, write and mail your letter to Santa. Enjoy hot cider, holiday shopping and more.

Jolly Express Cruises

Fridays-Sundays, December 1-31 – Except Saturday, December 8

6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Tours depart from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: Adults, $13; Children 11 & under, $13

http://cruisesonthebay.com/special-cruises/jolly-express

410-268-7601

Take a holiday-inspired “sleigh ride” cruise aboard Watermark’s Miss Anne, adorned with reindeer spirit.

4th Annual Chocolate Binge Festival

Sunday, December 2

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

First block of West Street in downtown Annapolis

Admission: $5 suggested donation

www.annapolischocolatefestival.com

[email protected]

Are you a chocoholic in need of a fix? You won’t want to miss the 4th Annual Chocolate Binge Festival! Two dozen local chocolate vendors will be selling chocolate specialties, including chocolate caramels, cakes, bars, truffles, fudge, cookies, candies, hot chocolate and more. Enjoy live music, roasting s’mores with the Fire Department, a gingerbread house moon bounce, Cocoa with the PoPo, a holiday market, the lighting of the Holiday Light Canopy – and a visit from Santa.

Midnight Madness Holiday Shopping

Thursdays, December 6, 13, 20

December 6 and 13, 6:00 p.m. to midnight; December 20, 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Downtown Annapolis

Admission: Free

www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/midnight-madness

[email protected]

Lights, garland, action! Historic Annapolis shops throw open their doors in a glorified block party that’s open to all. Enjoy outside musical performances as well as food and refreshments at many stores as you stroll along Main Street, Maryland Avenue, West Street, State Circle and City Dock in search of that perfect gift. Sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

Illuminated London Town

Fridays & Saturdays, December 7-22

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater 21037

Admission: Visit website

www.historiclondontown.org

410-222-1919

Experience the magic of a winter evening at Illuminated London Town! Sip hot cider and roast s’mores beside roaring fires in the Historic Area, included in the price. Explore the gardens illuminated with festive holiday lights. Discover colonial nighttime and holidays at a candlelit William Brown House, decorated for the season. Enjoy special performances in the gardens each week.

36th Annual Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade

Saturday, December 8

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Annapolis Harbor and Spa Creek

Admission: Free

www.eastportyc.org/lights

844-463-6392

More than 30 brightly lit boats bedecked for the holiday season parade around the Annapolis Waterfront and Spa Creek. Themes including Santa Claus, Polar Bear Christmas, a Christmas Angel and the Abominable Snowman have delighted young and old in this traditional Annapolis holiday event. Thousands of lights and a host of jolly revelers make this a fun Christmas event for the entire family. Prime viewing areas include: Eastport, Spa Creek, City Dock and Naval Academy sea wall. Sponsored by the Eastport Yacht Club.

Lights Parade Cruise

Saturday, December 8

4:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tours depart from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: $149 per person

http://cruisesonthebay.com/event/lights-parade-dinner-dessert-cruise

410-268-7601

An Annapolis Tradition. Enjoy dinner at Severn Inn followed by a dessert cruise aboard Watermark’s luxurious Catherine Marie to watch light bedecked boats cruising Spa Creek.

16th Annual ALS Artisan Boutique

Sunday, December 9

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Annapolis Hotel, 173 Jennifer Road, Annapolis 21401

Admission: Free

www.alsinfo.org

410-991-4959

More than 55 regional artists will showcase jewelry, pottery, confections, wood working, wearable art, painting, glassware, mixed media, children’s wear and accessories and more – all to benefit patients and families living with ALS. Includes live music, silent auction and raffle.

Hats and Noisemakers

Monday, December 31

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Weems Whalen Memorial Athletic Fields, 935 Spa Road, Annapolis, 21403

Admission: $5 per person

http://www.theccm.org/

410-990-1993

Get ready for the countdown! Decorate a hat or crown. Make a noisemaker. CCM closes early so everyone can get to the City’s family-friendly event at Weems Whalen Memorial Athletic Fields. (Early fireworks at the ball fields at 5:30 pm.)

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Cruise

Monday, December 31

10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Tour departs from City Dock in downtown Annapolis

Admission: $83 per adult

http://cruisesonthebay.com/event/new-years-eve-fireworks-cruise-annapolis

410-268-7601

Elegant evening cruises on Watermark’s finest yachts to enjoy the fireworks and ring in 2019. Dancing, cocktails and light food.

City of Annapolis New Year’s Eve Celebration

Monday, December 31

3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., kid-friendly activities at Weems Whelan Fields behind Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis

8:00 p.m. to midnight, Susan Campbell Park, City Dock, Annapolis

Admission: Free

http://www.annapolis.gov/

410-263-7997

Family activities fill the day and music and dancing fill the night at this annual celebration welcoming the New Year. For the third year, kids’ activities will take place on Weems Whelan fields behind Maryland Hall and Bates Middle School. Participants are invited to park at Park Place garage and take City of Annapolis-provided shuttles to and from the new location. Activities will include crafts for kids to make, obstacle courses, moon bounces and music performed by kids’ rock bands. The first round of festivities wraps up with on-site fireworks at approximately 5:30 p.m. Then it’s off to area restaurants for dinner with the kids. The second round of festivities includes live music and dancing at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock beginning at 8:00 p.m. and ending with midnight fireworks. Sponsored by City of Annapolis.

