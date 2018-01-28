Paul Reed Smith bringing down the house at Maryland Hall on February 2nd

Maryland’s own legendary guitar maker Paul Reed Smith brings his namesake band, The Paul Reed Smith Band, to Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts for a performance on Friday, February 2, 2018 at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.marylandhall.org or by calling 410-280-5640.

The Paul Reed Smith Band is composed of the Grainger brothers (Greg and Gary) in the rhythm section, Michael Ault and Bill Nelson on guitars, vocalist Mia Samone and Paul Reed Smith on guitar. The group weaves together their own combination of funk, rock, R&B, fusion, Cajun swing, reggae and DC/Baltimore groove that Smith has described as “Chesapeake Gumbo.” They’ve traveled all over the world, “including favorite venues in Germany, Italy and Japan, to spread love through good music.” The Band’s most recent CD “Time to Testify,” was released last year.

As the community’s arts center, Maryland Hall is dedicated to art for all, providing lifelong, accessible engagement in the arts. Serving 100,000 people each year, Maryland Hall educates, enriches and enhances lives through performances in our newly-renovated theatre, exhibitions in several galleries, education classes and workshops for all ages, and outreach programs that bring the arts to underserved students and our community.

For more information or to order tickets, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visit www.marylandhall.org . Box office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 am– 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

