Pasadena man charged with manslaughter for providing fatal dose of heroin

| January 4, 2018
On October 8, 2017, at approximately 10:51 a.m., officers responded to a fatal overdose in the 200 block of Meadow Road in Pasadena. When officers arrived they located 28 year old Jared Weddle deceased from an apparent heroin overdose. Detectives from the Fatal Overdose Unit responded and began an investigation. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to identify Jacob Caldwell as the suspect that sold the fatal heroin overdose to the victim. On December 4, 2017, detectives submitted charges to the Anne Arundel County Court Commissioner charging Caldwell with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of heroin, and possession of heroin. On December 29, 2017 Caldwell was located and placed under arrest.

Suspect:

Jacob Zachariah Alle Caldwell | 26 | 200 Block Meadow Road, Pasadena, MD

 

