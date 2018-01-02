NYC bound? New megabus stop in Annapolis comes online January 10th

Thinking about heading to the Big Apple sometime? Great news, megabus is offering a brand new service from Annapolis to NYC. The megabus stop in Annapolis is located at the MTA Truman Park & Ride lot (275 Harry S. Truman Parkway).

There will be two morning services per day to NYC and two evening services returning from NYC. Tickets are available for purchase now for travel beginning on January 10th at megabus.com.

