Not too early to think about burning your socks

For Annapolitan boaters, there’s nothing more indecent than wearing socks with boat shoes…and nothing more cathartic than burning them at the start of spring in a bonfire on the beach.

That bonfire, along with all you can eat oysters, will be provided at the region’s most curious of traditions: the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning. Join us on Saturday, March 24th, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. as we say goodbye to this year’s harsh winter and hail the beginning of boating season!

“This is an authentic and unique Annapolis tradition that started right here in Eastport,” said Alice Estrada, Executive Director of the Museum. “We love seeing how it has been replicated nationally.”

Burn your socks my friend, the winter is done,

Tis time for boating, crabbing, and fun.

New this year are boat rides for visitors wishing to see the Museum’s new second campus just across Back Creek. Old favorites remain, though, like the always-popular oyster shucking contest, open to any guest who wants to give it a shot. Start practicing!

Admission to this Eastport party includes unlimited raw and roasted oysters, live music by the Eastport Oyster Boys, admission to the Museum’s exhibits, and a chance to tour a skipjack. Food trucks will be on site, and beer, wine, and themed cocktails will be available for purchase.

For guests looking for a little something special, the People’s Choice ticket is a great option. Just $75, it includes two drink tickets and a private tasting. You are the judge as 10 premier Annapolis restaurants compete for best oyster dish.

General admission tickets are just $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door (if available; this event sells out each year). Kids 12 and under are free. All tickets are available for purchase online through What’s Up Tix.

Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s leading developers and investors in commercial real estate, is returning as this year’s title sponsor. All proceeds from the event benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s award-winning education programs.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating students and adults on the area’s rich maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay through programs, exhibits and community events. For more information on this and other events, visit www.amaritime.org.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB