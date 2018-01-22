Newtowne 20 Art Exhibit at City Hall



Stop by Annapolis City Hall and see the work of some of our young artists in February.

Funded by the non profit organization Future History Now whose principals are internationally known artists, Jeff Huntington and Julia Gibb and curated by international photographer Allison Zaucha, the exhibit will feature the Ben Franklin Mural created by the kids at Stanton Center for the Mayoral Inaugural and the photographs of Newtowne 20 youth who attended workshops organized by Allison Zaucha.

Some of Ms. Zaucha’s work will be included as well.

Fuuture History Now, a non profit organization committed to creating art projects with children, has funded projects in Annapolis at the Market House,SPCA, Naval Academy Stadium, Chestertown, Maryland and has been involved in art projects in France,Brazil, and India.

Futurehistorynowannapolis.org

Allison Zaucha, a professional photographer, who works with news organizations and commercial clients worldwide, Is dedicated to working with

Non profits and social issue organizations. For the last two years, she has been conducting workshops at Newtowne through the support of VIsion Workshops, a non profit that creates workshops for youth from underserved communities worldwide.

Allisonzaucha.com

Annapolis City Hall Art Exhibit. 160 Duke of Gloucester Street

Opening Reception February 12……..5-7pm

Gallery Hours Mon-Fri. 830-430 pm

