New Year, New You!

Are you thinking about quitting smoking? Commit to quit smoking or vaping in 2018! The Learn To Live program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Health offers free self-help information to help adults and teens quit smoking.

• Quit-Smoking Kit (available in English and Spanish): Provides adults with steps for quitting and staying smoke-free. To request a kit, call the Learn To Live Line, 410-222-7979, or the Spanish Language Line, 410-222-4479. Kits can also be ordered or downloaded at www.MyQuitKit.org.

• www.IQuitKit.org: Fun, interactive program that helps teens kick the habit.

The Department of Health, in partnership with community health care providers, sponsors free quit-smoking classes for adults who live, work or attend school in the county. The classes include counseling and may offer patches, gum or other FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy. Pre-registration is required. The following local health care providers offer the quit-smoking classes:

• Anne Arundel Community College, Health Services, 101 College Parkway, Arnold. Call 410-777-2480 or visit www.aacc.edu

• Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2002 Medical Parkway, Health Sciences Institute, Annapolis. Call 443-481-5555 or visit www.aahs.org/events

• Chase Brexton Health Care, 200 Hospital Drive, Suite 300, Glen Burnie. Call 410-837-2050 or visit www.chasebrexton.org

• Owensville Primary Care, 134 Owensville Road, West River. Call 410-867-4700 or visit www.owensvillepc.com

• University of Maryland, Baltimore Washington Medical Center, 305 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie. Call 410-555-8103 or visit www.mybwmc.org

For more information about cancer prevention and tobacco-use prevention and cessation, visit www.LearnToLiveHealthy.org or call 410-222-7979.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB