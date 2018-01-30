New study shows Maryland is pretty well educated

With enrollment in higher education increasing by over 5 million since the year 2000 and with new research showing the positive effects of higher education on earnings over a lifetime, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Most & Least Educated States in America .

In order to determine where the most educated Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 15 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma to average university quality to gender gap in educational attainment.

How educated is Maryland? (1=Most; 25=Avg.):

* 23rd – % of High-School Diploma Holders

* 11th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

* 3rd – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

* 2nd – % of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders

* 14th – Avg. University Quality

* 15th – Racial Gap in Educational Attainment

* 1st – Gender Gap in Educational Attainment

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-educated-states/31075/

