New Executive Director at Conflict Resolution Center

The Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Georgia Noone-Sherrod as its new Executive Director. Ms. Noone-Sherrod is an accomplished leader and a passionate activist with substantial business development expertise building and managing strategic partnerships, forming coalitions, producing high-profile events and cultivating relationships with foundations, industry leaders and corporate partners.

A veteran advocate, she has worked with and for major non-profits including the ACLU, NAACP, ACS and Maryland Legal Aid. In Anne Arundel County where she lives with her husband and two children, Georgia has worked closely with the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families, AACPS. the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

Georgia’s extensive experience includes conducting mediations and facilitations with communities in crisis and mediating bargaining agreements with union. She has also raised millions of dollars for non-profit organizations, assessed and analyzed data systems, created case management tools to assist in tracking and reporting program outcomes and managed compliance.

She holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Communications with minor studies in Political Science and Psychology from Lamar University in Texas, as well as a Master’s of Arts degree in Legal and Ethical Studies from the University of Baltimore. She is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Law and Policy at Northeastern University.

AACRC, located on Riva Road in Annapolis, provides mediation, facilitation, and education for the peaceful resolution of conflicts to all county residents, and to those incarcerated in the Jessup correctional facilities. More information from www.aacrc.info.

