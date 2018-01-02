Music of the Bay and Beyond: Concert to benefit West & Rhode Rivers

Chesapeake songster Janie Meneely and guitar-playing balladeer Rob van Sante will join forces with West & Rhode Riverkeeper Jeff Holland and friends for an evening of music from the Bay and Beyond. The concert will benefit the West and Rhode Rivers and will take place at the Galesville Memorial Hall on Saturday, January 27, from 8 to 11 p.m.

Rob van Sante performs with Alan Reid of The Battlefield Band and John Connolly, who penned Fiddler’s Green. Rob adds his virtuoso guitar to the array of Janie’s “Bay-spun” originals, while Janie adds vocal harmonies to Rob’s traditional ballads.

Riverkeeper Jeff Holland, a founding member of Them Eastport Oyster Boys, will open the concert with original and traditional songs, accompanied by Rich Elmquist on guitar and Hugh Cassidy on cello. Jeff and Janie worked together in the 1990s in the Chesapeake folk trio Crab Alley. They’ll reprise some of their favorite songs from that era just for fun.

Janie has been writing and singing about Chesapeake people, places and history for going on 30 years now, chronicling the stories of Bay watermen or poking fun at sailors’ traditions. From the somber “Oyster Wife” about the infamous oyster wars to the turn-about tale of ladies on the loose in “Twiddles,” her songs inform as much as they entertain. And she isn’t the only one who sings them; a dozen of her songs have been recorded and performed by other artists at home and abroad.

Dutch-born Rob is a guitarist of skill and subtlety. His mother was a child prodigy on piano, so it’s no surprise that music has played an important part in his life. He uses a variety of non-standard tunings as well as the odd bit of high tech gear like an EBow, which adds an ethereal luster to the guitar sound. During the 1970s, 80s and 90s he toured extensively throughout Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, working with such stalwarts of the British folk and jazz scene as Danny Thompson, Jon Strong, Tom Napper, Tom McConville, Kate Rusby, John McCusker . . . the list goes on (www.reidvansante.com). More recently he toured with The Battlefield Band, the renowned Scottish group steeped in traditional music.

Proceeds will help the West & Rhode Riverkeeper keep the West and Rhode Rivers fishable, swimmable, crab-able and kayakable. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.westrhoderiverkeeper.org.

Beer and wine will be served for a modest additional charge. The nearby Inn at Pirate’s Cove will offer pre-concert dinner specials.

For more information, call Jeff Holland at 443-758-7797 or write [email protected].

What: Music of the Bay and Beyond | Janie Meneely & Rob van Sante in concert with Riverkeeper Jeff Holland and friends

When: Saturday, January 27, 2018

Time: 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Galesville Memorial Hall, 952 Main St., Galesville, MD 20765

Admission: $20 / cash bar for beer and wine

URL: http://www.westrhoderiverkeeper.org

Phone: 443-758-7797

