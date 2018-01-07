MSP honor’s County resident as 2017 Aviation Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command recognized Cpl. Stephen Reuter as the 2017 Aviation Command Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year.

Reuter, a resident of Anne Arundel County, is assigned to the Easton Section (Trooper 6) as a flight paramedic and assistant section supervisor and is being recognized for his outstanding performance in both roles.

As a state police flight paramedic, Reuter provides exceptional pre-hospital care to critically injured and ill patients across the Eastern Shore and throughout Maryland. Reuter’s nomination frequently referred to his efforts to educate and motivate fellow flight paramedics before, during and after medevacs. He especially enjoys working with newer crew members to ensure they are prepared to tackle medevacs, airborne law enforcement and search and rescue missions.

In addition to his accomplishments as a flight paramedic, Reuter is the assistant section supervisor. In this role, he assists the section supervisor in all facets of operational and administrative management of the Easton Section, which includes a dedicated hangar facility, an AW139 helicopter and 14 personnel.

Reuter distinguished himself as a supervisor and leader and his superiors and coworkers trust and rely on his work product and judgment due to his established record. In nominating Reuter, his supervisor, Sgt. Brian Francis, noted he “fosters an environment of motivation and efficiency” and one “highly conducive for employees to excel.”

Reuter’s regional supervisor, Sgt. Michael Mann, said: “I always find him well prepared, well-spoken and well thought out. He operates at a level far beyond his rank and experience and he does it extremely well.”

Maryland State Police Aviation provides round-the-clock coverage in Maryland for a variety of airborne public safety missions. Ten AW-139 helicopters based out of seven sections across the state provide medevac, search and rescue, aerial law enforcement, and homeland security services.

