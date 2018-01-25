“Herrmann
Motorcycle accident snarls Crofton traffic, kills 1, sends toddler to hospital

| January 25, 2018
On January 25, 2018 at 5:15p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash on MD-3 (Crain Hwy) northbound at Carver Road in Gambrills. Investigation showed that a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling on MD-3 northbound when it struck a Toyota minivan that was crossing northbound MD-3.

The driver of motorcycle, Stuart Livingstone (26) of Bowie was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the mini-van, April Quinn of Odenton,  and front seat passenger, Lisa Hanson of Silver Spring, refused medical treatment at the scene. Quinn’s daughter (1) was transported by State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center with unknown injuries.  The toddler was fastened into a car seat.

The primary cause of this collision is still under investigation but is believed to be excessive speed by the motorcycle. It is unknown if alcohol is a contributing factor.

