MIDN Tran awarded Rotary Foundation Global Grant Scholarship

Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Michelle Tran, 21, of Centreville, Va., was awarded the Rotary Foundation Global Grant Scholarship. Global Grant Scholars plan to pursue a career in the Rotary Foundation’s six areas of focus, which include peace and conflict prevention and resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development.

Tran is an Ocean Engineering major and currently serves as 3rd Company Executive Officer, USNA STEM Outreach President, and Vietnamese-American Midshipmen Club President. She is a member of the intramural dodgeball team and is a marathon runner. Tran is on the Superintendent’s List and is ranked in the top 15 percent of the Class of 2018 in Overall Order of Merit. Over the summer, she volunteered and conducted water research in Israel as a Summer International Service Leadership (SISL) Scholar and interned with the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management. She intends to pursue a Master’s in Water Science and Policy at King’s College London or Oxford University. Her interests are in disaster response in flood-prone regions and its effect on immigrant migration.

In 2014, Tran graduated from Chantilly High School in Chantilly, Va. She will commission as a Navy Ensign. After completing her graduate education, Tran will serve as a Surface Warfare Officer (Meteorology and Oceanography Option).

The Rotary Fund encourages and fosters: first, the development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service; second, high ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society; third, the application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business, and community life; and fourth, the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service. During the past 100 years, the Rotary Foundation has spent $3 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects, and spends $7.5 million on scholarships every year.

