Michael Heup awarded Jimmy Myrick Jr. Governor’s Courage Award by Governor Hogan

Governor Larry Hogan today attended the 22nd annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge held at Sandy Point State Park.

The Plunge, which attracted over 800 officers from around the state this year, raises funds for the Special Olympics.

The governor presented this year’s Jimmy Myrick Jr. Governor’s Courage Award to Michael Heup, who served as a Global Ambassador for Special Olympics as a law enforcement torch run final leg team member at the World Winter Games in Austria in 2017. The award is named after the late Jimmy Myrick Jr., a Special Olympian and founder of the Super Plunge, who became friends with the governor during his battle with cancer after being treated in the same hospital.

The award is presented annually to a Special Olympian who demonstrates exceptional courage each day through selfless acts of compassion and generosity.

