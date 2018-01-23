MHEC announces the 2017-2021 Maryland State Plan for Postsecondary Education

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) has announced that the 2017-2021 State Plan for Postsecondary Education is available online. The State of Maryland is celebrated as a national leader in higher education, which directly contributes to the state’s vibrant economy.

“MHEC is excited to release our four-year State Plan, focused on increased student success with less debt,” Maryland Higher Education Commission Secretary James Fielder said. “Governor Larry Hogan has provided record funding and continues to make higher education a top priority, which is demonstrated by Maryland’s national ranking as the leading state for innovation and achievement.”

A major issue highlighted in the State Plan is the increasing burden of student debt, now estimated at more than $1.3 trillion nationally, or more than $27,000 per Maryland graduate. Secretary Fielder highlights how access, success, and innovation support “student success with less debt” in the State Plan.

This is also the first time the State Plan has put measures in place to track performance, ensuring that the outlined goals and expectations are achieved.

The online version of the 2017-2021 State Plan is available at https://tinyurl.com/studentsuccesswithlessdebt

