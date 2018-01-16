Meade High School sophomore among finalists for State Board of Education

Meade High School sophomore Nina Huff is one of four finalists to be the next student member of the Maryland State Board of Education.

Huff was notified of the honor this week. She will take part on the Maryland Association of Student Councils’ (MASC) Legislative Session on February 3, at which time she will give a speech and outline her key issues for voting members.

“I was on the bus going to my high school swim practice once I checked my email and read the great news that I was selected as a finalist for the SMOB position,” said Huff, who serves on Superintendent George Arlotto’s Teen Advisory Committee. “I felt so excited and accomplished while reading the email. I immediately called my parents to tell them the great news and they were also very proud me. I am very thankful for the opportunity to be a finalist for this position.”

Huff is a member of the volleyball and swim teams at Meade. She has also been active in the school’s Student Government Association and the Key Club.

“You will not find a better student to represent in this position,” Meade High School Principal John Yore said. “Nina is highly engaged, very passionate but also compassionate. She is always looking for ways to make other students’ lives better.”

MASC delegates will whittle the field of finalists to two, and the names of those candidates will be forwarded to Gov. Larry Hogan. The governor must make appoint one of those two students to the seat.

As is the case in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the student member of the Maryland State Board of Education serves a one year term.