Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls opens first two franchised locations

Capitalizing on one of the hottest food trends out there right now Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, the unique, fast-casual restaurant concept has just launched its third and fourth locations and its first two franchise stores this month in Belvedere Square, Baltimore and National Harbor, MD. These expansions mark the rapid growth and continued success of this highly regarded concept and the launch of the company’s franchise program headed by experienced restaurant entrepreneur, Dan Beck.

Coming off the wildly-successful openings of its flagship location in Annapolis, MD and its affiliate location in Rehoboth Beach, DE, Mason’s is bringing its succulent menu to the chain’s third and fourth locations that includes its signature Classic and Connecticut-style lobster rolls alongside other delicious New England-inspired creations you won’t find anywhere else like Lobster BLT, Lobster Grilled Cheese and for those cold winter days, authentic New England Clam Chowder and creamy Lobster Bisque.

Belvedere Square is a newly refurbished gourmet “foodies market paradise” just north of prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and franchisee Christopher Deshler, a born and bred New Englander, has gotten off to a spectacular start. “Since diving for lobster as a kid, I have long dreamed of owning the kind of place where people can come to enjoy lobster rolls”, says Deshler. “Customers rave about our lobster rolls and I’m so proud to be a part of the growing Mason’s concept.”

The just opened National Harbor franchise location is capitalizing on the emergence of this popular destination on the DC Waterfront which has become a major attraction with the likes of the MGM National Harbor Hotel and Casino, the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center, the Capitol (Ferris) Wheel and a tremendous array of world class events and dining venues.

Beck knows a thing or two about operating outstanding restaurant ventures. After over 25 years of restaurant ownership, Beck concentrated his wealth of industry and particularly seafood expertise on procuring and selling high-end seafood to upscale restaurants.

Key to Mason’s success is its compelling business model that requires only a small footprint and modest up-front investment from franchisees—typically less than half of comparable fast-casual offerings. The one-two combo of a bold, new brand and a streamlined, cost-efficient business model casts a promising future for Mason’s continued success.

For more information about Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls or Mason’s franchise opportunities, visit www.masonslobster.com

