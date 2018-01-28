Marylanders rake in the dough with Airbnb rentals

As Maryland families continue reaping the economic benefits of home sharing, Airbnb is releasing new data on the income its host community earned during 2017 to help to pay their mortgage, rent and other monthly bills. Between January and December 2017, residents of Maryland made $42.2 million by sharing their homes with tourists, interns, and business travelers.

A recent review of the platform also found that 990 Airbnb guest arrivals were booked in Baltimore for New Year’s Eve 2017 — representing a 100 percent increase in guest arrivals from New Year’s Eve 2016.

“Home sharing through Airbnb continues to be a unique and flexible way for Maryland families to make more money, pay their bills, and support their communities,” said Will Burns, Public Policy Director for Airbnb in Maryland. “We look forward to 2018 being another successful year of giving residents in Baltimore, Annapolis, Silver Spring and all corners of the state an economic boost, travelers more affordable accommodations, and neighborhood businesses more foot traffic.”

Further analysis of Airbnb stays in Maryland during 2017 revealed:

A total of 265,000 Airbnb guest arrivals occurred across the state.

Approximately 5,500 Maryland families hosted at least one Airbnb guest.

The typical host shared their home 51 nights and earned $5,600 in additional income.

Fifty-eight percent of Airbnb hosts in Maryland are women.

The following data is an overview of 2017 guest arrivals and total host income, broken down by the top fifteen home sharing cities in the state of Maryland:

City 2017 Guest Arrivals 2017 Host Income Baltimore 75,800 $11.3 Million Annapolis 23,100 $3.8 Million Silver Spring 16,000 $3.6 Million Hyattsville 7,300 $1 Million Fort Washington 6,000 $1.1 Million Bethesda 5,100 $1.5 Million Frederick 5,000 $580,000 Frostburg 4,400 $480,000 Rockville 4,200 $931,000 Temple Hills 3,800 $308,000 Ocean Pines 3,400 $505,000 Gaithersburg 3,000 $524,000 Oxon Hill 2,900 $579,000 Bowie 2,900 $460,000 Oakland 2,800 $301,000

