Maryland Events: 4 Upcoming Amazing Ones to Look for!

As you know, Maryland has a very lively and fun-filled ambiance. The people of this small state in the Mid-Atlantic live life at its best while being always surrounded by a lot of fun and laughter.

However, like every other year, 2018 has a bunch of fantastic events on the horizon. And here are a few!

Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Convention

Repticon travels throughout the nation on a yearly basis while filling the arenas with regional and national vendors of unique and excellent reptiles, amphibians, and various exotic animals. You’ll get to enjoy some interactive seminars and live encounters during each hour of the event, which will feature the enormous number of reptiles and amphibians. Get ready for this festival which is going to happen on Jan 20 and Jan 21.

Timonium Motorcycle Show

Well, if you just love to ride motorcycles then this show is for you! It is definitely a unique festival that is going to take place from February 9th to 11th at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Moreover, every foreign and local manufacturer of motorcycle available in the USA usually takes part in this festival. There will be more than 100 exhibits which will cover everything on motorcycling. So, if you are a biker… or want to be one, this festival is for you!

Folklore Society of Greater Washington Minifest

This festival is going to happen at Takoma Park Middle School at Maryland. It is actually a stupendous music festival that is definitely going to let your body move with the awesome beats. If you plan to attend this event then it is quite sure that you are going to experience some spectacular banjos and bodhrans along with waltzing, and more! So save February 3rd on your calendar!

Soul Purpose Productions KarmaFest

This event at Maryland always ends up with a great feeling of purity of mind and soul by whomever attends that. Expect to get in touch with your inner-self through the relaxing sessions of yoga, calming meditation and soothing live music. It all goes down on February 10th and 11th in Upper Marlboro.

These might be off the typical festival-goer’s radar; but definitely worth checking out!

