March to the polls draws more than 1000 to Annapolis

Yesterday, more than 1000 gathered at Lawyer’s Mall in Annapolis for the “March To The Polls” rally. A spin-off of last year’s Women’s March on Washington, the goal for 2018 is to be sure to vote and to put forth capable women on the ballot. Maryland’s primary is June 26th with the general election on November 8th.

The event began just after 11am with about 90 minutes of speeches from nearly 20 individuals including Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Car Snowden, representatives of several activist groups, all advocating for better representation across the board from the local, to the County, to the State, and Federal levels.

One young woman, Muheen Haq, an Muslim-American spoke to the crowd and relayed her experiences growing up as a Muslim-American.

After the rally, attendees took to the streets with a police escort and marched up College Avenue to Church Circle, down Main Street to City Dock where another rally was held allowing the general public and politicians the take the microphone for two minutes.

There were no incidents of violence reported. A Maryland Capital Police Officer familiar with rallies and protests estimated the crowd to be between 1100 and 1200.

