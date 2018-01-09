Kara Joyce and Janae David Join Crosby Marketing Communications

Kara Joyce and Janae David are the newest members of Crosby Marketing Communications’ growing team of more than 80 professionals. The two will support a variety of clients in the agency’s three specialized practice areas of Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes.

Kara Joyce joins Crosby as an Integration/PR Manager and has a strong background in account management, media relations and social media, most recently with Abel Communications. Prior to that, she was an Account Executive at Weber Shandwick, working on a variety of accounts, including Bank of America, Verizon, Healthcare.gov, Maryland Health Connection and the U.S. Army. Joyce will support Crosby’s work for the Health Resources and Services Administration’s national organ donation program, and Greenberg Gibbons, a leading real estate developer of mixed-used destinations. She has a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina-Columbia.

Janae David is Crosby’s new Multimedia & Digital Marketing Coordinator. She will work closely with the firm’s Production and Connections Planning team to assist with all phases of project management, digital asset management and coordinating with outside vendors. Janae’s previous position was with Baltimore Research Group, where she helped organize qualitative research programs. She is a 2017 Towson alumna, graduating with a B.S. degree in Business Administration and a minor in Marketing.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #31 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

