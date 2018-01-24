Kamenetz has more than $2 million to challenge Hogan for Government House

Continuing to build momentum since launching his campaign in September, Baltimore County Executive and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kamenetz announced his campaign has more than $2 million in cash-on-hand, the highest reported amount for any Democrat running for statewide office. This significant cash advantage positions Kamenetz as the strongest candidate to win the June primary.

In his campaign’s annual report, Kamenetz will end the reporting period having raised over $2.2 million for the 2018 cycle with over $2 million in cash-on-hand. He will report over $1.06 million in receipts since the January 2017 filing, with 88 percent of his contributions coming from the state of Maryland.

“I’m proud of the support our campaign is receiving. It’s increasingly clear that Maryland is ready to reject a do-nothing governor who’s enabled Donald Trump’s destructive, say-anything agenda,” said Kamenetz.

Kamenetz is currently in the final year of his second term as Baltimore County Executive and previously served four terms on the Baltimore County Council. He is a past President of the Maryland Association of Counties and the Baltimore Metropolitan Council.

Category: Local News, NEWS