Ignite Annapolis announces speakers for February 12 event

For the third year, Annapolis will host its own Ignite Talks event. Part of a global movement to build community and spark discussion, Ignite Annapolis will take place on Monday, February 12 in the main auditorium at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. The event, which is produced in partnership with Annapolis-based non-profit The Friends Foundation, will feature 16 thought provoking speakers each presenting for five minutes with 20 slides. The evening will be emceed by local radio DJ Rob Tim of WRNR and will include topics like kindness in our schools, open data, caring for aging parents, leadership, immigration, journalism, and much more. Ignite 3 is proud to announce our selected speakers:

Briah Barksdale

Victoria Bruce

Cynthia Cruz and Jennifer Godinez

Christa Hassenkopf

Sylvia Henderson

Chrissy Holt

Wesley Huey

Jeff Huntington and Julia Gibb

Gary Jobson

Jim Keeney

Suzanne Martin

Conor McManus

Matt Puglisi

Lavontay Santos

Lisa Spalitta

Liz Thibodeau

Nicole Weaver and Mary Grace Folwell

Ignite Talks are an international phenomenon and are now being held in over 100 cities worldwide. Ignite presenters share their personal and professional passions. The Annapolis Ignite Talks have proven to be sell out evenings. The event will be on February 12 from 6:30 – 9:30 pm and tickets are just $10. Special thanks to our Luminary Sponsors MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate, Scarborough Capital Management, and South Moon Under. All proceeds will benefit The Friends Foundation of Annapolis. For more information or to buy tickets, visit: igniteannapolis.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB