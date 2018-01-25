Ignite Annapolis #3 coming on February 12th

Enlighten us, but make it quick!

Are you familiar with Ignite talks? They are like TED talks, only shorter.

Ignite is all about fast, fun presentations. Speakers must build their presentations with 20 slides, each of which is shown for 15 seconds, giving each speaker 5 minutes on stage.

Ignite is a geek event in over 100 cities worldwide. At Ignite Annapolis, 16 artists, technologists, thinkers and personalities get 5 minutes and 20 slides to spark new conversations and collaborations across cultures and disciplines.

This will be a fantastic evening at Maryland Hall.

Ignite Annapolis #3

Monday, February 12, 2018 at Maryland Hall

7:00 – 9:00 pm

Doors open at 6:30p

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

801 Chase St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Tickets (just $10) on sale here!

