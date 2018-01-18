Icelandair returns to BWI

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport today welcomed the announcement that Icelandair will start nonstop service to Reykjavik, Iceland. Icelandair will operate flights between BWI Marshall Airport and Keflavik International Airport with four weekly roundtrip flights starting on May 28, 2018.

“Maryland’s status as an important international business and tourist destination continues to grow,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This new service from Icelandair will offer terrific new opportunities for travel and trade, and the added flights will strengthen global connections with Iceland and cities across Europe.”

Icelandair’s hub in Reykjavik connects with more than 25 markets across Europe. Icelandair will offer the service between BWI Marshall Airport and Iceland with its Boeing 757-200 aircraft. The airline’s fleet offers passengers ample legroom with popular in-flight entertainment and amenities.

“Icelandair is providing our travelers with more options to fly across the Atlantic,” said BWI Marshall Airport Executive Director, Ricky Smith. “Icelandair offers excellent customer service and a wide international range. We are pleased that the airline recognizes the potential for growth and success here at BWI Marshall Airport.”

BWI Marshall Airport continues to set records for passenger traffic, with new airlines and service to new markets. The airport set a new annual record for passenger traffic in 2016 with more than 25.1 million passengers. BWI Marshall Airport posted strong growth and consistent monthly records throughout 2017.

“The time is right for Icelandair to return to BWI. Icelandair has been in operation for over 80 years, and Baltimore has played an important role in that history. Today our network is bigger and stronger than ever, and we offer our passengers more flights, more connections, and a refreshing alternative to Iceland and beyond. We look forward to welcoming Baltimore aboard again,” said Icelandair CEO Bjorgolfur Johannsson.

The Icelandair service is the fourth new international air service for BWI Marshall Airport announced in recent months. Air Canada will add service to Montreal in May. Spirit Airlines will begin service to Montego Bay in March. Tour operator Vacation Express announced seasonal flights to Cozumel starting in June.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB