“Her Stories: A Women’s Art Show” opens at Gallery 90

Local women artists of all experience levels, from first time exhibitors to veteran professionals, will share their stories in images in Gallery 90’s new exhibit, “Her Stories: A Women’s Art Show,” curated by the Chesapeake Arts Center. The exhibit will run from Jan. 9 to Feb. 16 in the art gallery that is located throughout the Hospice of the Chesapeake’s administrative building on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

Five photographers, including Nicole Caracia and Kimmary MacLean of Anne Arundel County, Emily Forgo of Linthicum, Brandi Foster of Hagerstown and Erica Rodriguez of Severna Park, and one screen printer, Sam Jenkins of Millersville, will be featured in this exhibit. Gallery 90 was established to realize the vision of creating a harmonious work environment for Hospice of the Chesapeake administrative staff and visiting nurses, caregivers and volunteers who work directly with patients and their families.

Free docent-led tours will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 19. For reservations or to schedule a private tour for a group, contact Renate Little at 443-837-1328 or [email protected]. For more information about the artists or the exhibit, contact Nicole Caracia at [email protected] or visit www.chesapeakearts.org.

