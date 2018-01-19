HeimLantz announces Business Executive Coaching Team

HeimLantz is pleased to welcome Bob Shannon of the Maryland business advisory firm First & Main Business Advisors to the firm.

“We are thrilled that Bob is joining our team,” said Carter Heim, CPA, CEO of HeimLantz. “The firm is excited about the opportunity to partner with Bob to launch our executive team leadership coaching services. Bob’s coaching of our HeimLantz executive team has been transformational to our firm. HeimLantz is now positioned with two Gazelles International Certified Coaches to help companies scale-up and build greater value.”

First & Main Business Advisors has been owned by Bob Shannon for more than ten years. First & Main provides business advisory services to scale up organizations for long-term success. Shannon brings decades of leadership and management experience to HeimLantz and its clients. He has helped more than 75 businesses in the DC and Baltimore Metro areas achieve success through the principles of “Scaling Up,” a strategy built by Gazelles International founder Verne Harnish. Shannon will be part of the new service line offering at HeimLantz – executive team coaching.

HeimLantz is a full service public accounting and business advisory firm serving the DC, Maryland and Virginia regions. The firm specializes in general accounting, business valuation, employee benefit plan audits, forensics and litigation support, succession planning, internal controls and outsourced CFO services. The HeimLantz team includes over 20 highly seasoned CPAs and Business Advisors.

