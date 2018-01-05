Health Alert: 10 Below! Frostbite in 30 Min

Winter Gale brings Wind Chill to 10 below

Frostbite in 30 Minutes

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Gale warning for the Annapolis area, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph causing wind chill to as much as 10 below.

At 10 below, exposed skin will develop frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Know what to do if you need to help your friends and family – and share to help prevent frostbite & hypothermia injury.

Frostbite



Frostbite is damage to body tissue caused by extreme cold.

The first symptoms of frostbite will be a loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance of the affected area. The most likely areas to be affected are the fingers, toes, ear lobes, cheeks or the tip of the nose.

If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately!

If you must wait for help, slowly re-warm affected areas. However, if the person is also showing signs of hypothermia, warm the body core before the extremities.

Hypothermia

Hypothermia is a condition brought on when the body temperature drops to less than 95°F, and it can kill. For those who

survive, there is likely to be lasting damage to the kidneys, liver and pancreas.

Warning signs of hypothermia include:

Uncontrollable shivering

Uncontrollable shivering Memory loss Disorientation Incoherence Slurred speech Drowsiness Exhaustion.

Take the person’s temperature. If below 95°F, seek medical care immediately!

First Aid for Frostbite

If you or a family member does develop symptoms of frostbite, it is absolutely imperative that you do NOT do certain things. And at the same time, there are certain things you CAN do which can reverse and potentially save the affected area. With the freezing cold weather we will experience tonight and tomorrow, frostbite is possible so please follow this advice.

DO NOT DO THESE

Do not walk on affected feet or toes (unless absolutely necessary) Do not use dry heat (like a heater, fireplace, stove or lamp) Do not use a hearing pad or electric blanket Do not rub or massage the affected area

DO THIS

Get immediate medical attention for any form of frostbite other than frostnip (1st stage) Do not thaw your skin until there is no chance they will freeze again Protect your skin from further damage Get out of the cold Remove all wet clothing warm water (99-104 degrees F). Do not use HOT water Soak the frostbitten areas in. Do not use HOT water Soak until skin color returns to normal (about 30 minutes) or is no longer numb. Drink warm liquids (coffee, tea, or soup). Ok to use Tylenol or Ibuprofen

Expect the skin to first turn red and you will probably feel burning and tingling at first. If numbness or pain continues, or if you start to see blisters, get emergency help right away.

Remaining Safe During a Winter Storm

Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather

Run water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and kept clear.

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

Go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power or heat during periods of extreme cold.

Avoid driving when conditions include sleet, freezing rain or drizzle, snow or dense fog.

Keep a disaster kit at home!

Have a smaller disaster supply kit in your vehicle.

Disaster Kit Checklist:

Water —at least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day

Food —at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food

Flashlight(s) AND batteries (don’t forget the batteries!)

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc.)

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone–don’t forget the chargers!

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery

Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing for all household members

Ample alternate heating methods such as fireplaces or wood- or coal-burning stoves

Stay Safe and Warm!

Reminder: Please check on your older neighbors or those with disabilities to see if they need help too.

