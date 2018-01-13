Go on. Volunteer! You know you want to!

31Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Annapolis Language Bank

Volunteers with a second language capability extend a warm welcome to area visitors who might have difficulty communicating in English. Volunteers also are called upon by Public Safety officials, health organizations, hospitals, the Red Cross, State, County and the City of Annapolis, and other organizations. Volunteers are listed in the Language Bank by language in alphabetical order. If you or someone you know has a second language capability and is not currently listed as a Language Bank volunteer, we would urge a telephone call to the Communications Office, City of Annapolis, 410-263-7997 or E-mail: [email protected]. See web site at: https://www.annapolis.gov/790/Language-Bank.

Annapolis Maritime Museum

Are you a lover of the Bay and a history buff? Then come join the crew at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Volunteer guides are needed to lead tours of our historic waterfront facility in Eastport. We are looking for outgoing and dedicated individuals to guide and inspire visitors, Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Training and materials provided. Please call 410-295-0104 x 13, email [email protected], or visit www.amaritime.org.

Anne Arundel County Dept. of Aging and Disabilities

The Department is seeking volunteers for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) which helps seniors and low income adults with their 2017 income tax forms. Volunteers are not required to have a financial background in order to help with tax returns, although CPAs, attorneys, bookkeepers and persons with financial training are encouraged to volunteer. Volunteers will be stationed at one of the county’s seven Senior Centers and will be available by appointment from Monday,February 5 through Friday, April 6, 2018. Volunteers will be certified by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They help only with simple tax returns, which will be filed electronically. Volunteers do not do tax returns involving partnerships or corporations, self-employed persons, or rental properties. If you are interested in being a VITA volunteer, contact Isaac Jones, Jr., at 410-222-1818 or [email protected] for more details.

Arts On Stage

The mission of Arts On Stage, Ltd. is to artistically, culturally and educationally enrich the minds of children through live, professional theatre productions. We hope to stimulate, encourage, educate, and promote interest in live theatre of all types in children of all ages. Ushers needed to work on an occasional basis during the school day at live theatrical performances. A small stipend is offered, as well as opportunity to watch the presentations. Primary tasks include greeting, seating, and assisting school groups and families. For more information and to volunteer, contact Debbie Best at[email protected] or 410-252-8717; see website at www.artsonstage.org/.

Arundel House of Hope

Arundel House of Hope’s programs encompass a variety of services for individuals experiencing homelessness in Anne Arundel County. These include transitional housing through the Fouse Center, Permanent and Community Housing, Supportive Housing through the Safe Haven Program, the Resource and Day Center, and the Winter Relief rotating shelter program. General volunteer needs include administrative support, transportation to and from appointments, job counseling and life skills coaches, computer maintenance help, and persons to serve on the board of directors. Additional volunteer opportunities vary by location but include facilities maintenance and repair, grounds maintenance, and support of the clinic. Donations of food and clothing items, cleaning, office and kitchen supplies, paper products, toiletry items, landscaping tools, and more are also needed. Interested volunteers can contact Mario Berninzoni at [email protected] or 410-863-4888. Web site: www.arundelhoh.org.

Maryland Food Bank

The mission of the Maryland Food Bank is to lead the movement and nurture the belief that together we can improve the lives of Marylanders by ending hunger. Volunteers continue to be needed at the Maryland Food Bank and can participate in a number of opportunities including: repacking donated food in our warehouse, helping bag and flash-freeze meals in the Charles T. Bauer Community Kitchen, and working directly with our partner agencies to distribute food to hungry Marylanders. The new VolunteerHub makes it easier than ever to volunteer at the Baltimore location. to find out more and sign up, visit the website at mdfoodbank.org/volunteer or call 410-737-8282.

Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts

Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts, a world-class performing arts center, offers premier artistic programming, innovative arts education and a unique cultural venue for the greater Annapolis region and the state of Maryland. MTPA has a variety of volunteer needs, from individuals looking to help with a one-day outdoor event, to professionals who would like to join a nonprofit Board of Trustees or volunteer their time and business expertise to help a local arts organization grow. With only one full-time staff member, we rely on volunteer services to help fulfill our programming, and we’re always happy to meet new people! We are currently seeking a volunteer with experience related to running and managing a Capital Campaign with a non-profit arts organization. For more information contact Mattie Fenton at [email protected] or 410-626-6055. See web site at – http://www.mtpa-annapolis.org .

Meade High School History Judges Needed

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, 3:30 – 6:30, p.m., Annual History Night Competition: Meade High’s Social Studies Department is hosting their fourth Annual History Night competition on Tuesday, Jan. 23, beginning at 3:30 in the Media Center of Meade High School. Each year they ask local industry and community partners/volunteers to judge their students on their ability to interpret the annual theme. This year’s theme is Conflict and Compromise . Your participation and feedback will help prepare the students for the spring competition. Volunteers should be able to evaluate a variety of projects without previous knowledge and communicate constructive criticism in a positive manner to teenagers. If you are interested, contact Beth Tipper at [email protected]

South Sudan Hope Network

The mission of our 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Annapolis, MD is to provide support to those who have been affected by war and continue to be affected by the devastation in South Sudan; our goal is to restore the lives and welfare of communities of those so affected. Volunteers are needed to assist with social media updates, to organize and work at events, for tax preparation assistance, marketing, grant search and procurement assistance, and for fundraising coordination. For more information and to volunteer, contact Monica Lindsey at 240-210-6440 or[email protected]. See more information at– https://www.facebook.com/SouthSudanHope/.

