Go forth and volunteer

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

6:00-9:00 p.m., Tues., Mar. 20, 2018, 2018 Annual Awards Ceremony & Banquet: For the past 19 years, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region has proudly honored those in the disability community who have made a difference and personified our Core Values at our Annual Awards Ceremony and Banquet to be held this year at the Doubletree Annapolis Hotel. We need your help to make this year’s ceremony the best yet! Have you noticed someone in the community who has made a difference in the lives of those with developmental disabilities? What about a staff member of The Arc? Please review the 2018 award categories and nominate someone now; see website: http://www.thearcccr.org/events/community-awards-banquet/ . Nominations are due by Tues., Feb. 27, 2018. For more information, contact Angie DeMorland at 410-990-1935 or e-mail: [email protected]. The Arc advocates for and supports County citizens with developmental disabilities. Volunteers are needed to serve on the board of directors, help with fund raising, assist in the office, and to help with special events. Volunteers, 16 years and older, are also needed as gardening assistants at the Arc’s sensory garden in Annapolis, including plant care, patio maintenance, planting trees/shrubs, etc. and to help with leaf and yard maintenance at 30 homes the Arc manages throughout the County.

Good Neighbors S(o)uper Bowl Food Drive, Feb. 1-3, 2018

After the big Thanksgiving and Christmas food collections and distributions, food donations slow substantially, yet the need continues. Help restock the SPAN and ACAN, the local Severna Park food pantries. Donations spots will be all over Severna Park during Superbowl Weekend, Feb. 1 -3. Be a good neighbor and find a drop off location near you. See web site– www.goodneighborsgroup.org. Questions? Contact Julie Shay,

I5 Serve

Volunteers are needed weekly for our mobile food pantry team that travels throughout Anne Arundel County to give groceries in high food deprived areas. From elderly on a fixed income, to homeless, to families in need because of an unexpected circumstance, we meet them where they are to provide nourishment. In Anne Arundel County the homeless often suffer from the lack of ability to access even the most basic needs. Our mobile service goes out to multiple locations where the homeless live to administer the services. Our trailer is fully portable and can literally pull up anywhere without needing access to power. We are also able to use this trailer as disaster relief service unit as needed. In addition, we have just started our Afterschool Program held on Wednesday and Thursday from 2:30-5:00 p.m. – both days at a library; contact the office for more info about the Afterschool Program at [email protected]. Questions? Contact Derric Wright at 410-672-4260 or [email protected]. See website at http://i5serve.com.

Londontowne Symphony Orchestra

The mission of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is to provide high quality classical and light classical music concerts for the enrichment and enjoyment of the residents of Anne Arundel County and surrounding areas, and to provide an opportunity for student, amateur and professional musicians to learn and grow under the guidance of a professional music director. The LSO needs volunteers to help with the marketing and promotion of the orchestra. Assistance with writing press releases and newsletters, spreading concert news to print and online media, and promoting concerts in retirement centers and other market concentrations is also needed. Questions? Contact Buzz Stillinger at 410-562-8920 or[email protected]. See website at: www.lso-music.org/.

Museum of Maritime Pets

The Museum of Maritime Pets, a 501(c)(3) organization, is currently seeking volunteers to help in several areas ­– 1. Financial Volunteer: A retired CPA or the equivalent with a financial background to help streamline our Museum’s financial record-keeping and reporting would be ideal. We only ask, at most, two hours per month at the Museum office; 2. Website Manager: Update Events and News pages on museum’s website; post new images and videos; add periodic new material to Breed and Exhibits pages. Familiarity with the web and the internet required; and, 3. Internet Researcher: Follow up on leads provided to the Museum re: archival and photographic material in various world-wide repositories. Contact curators and librarians for leads on materials available for download. Familiarity with the internet and an interest in history and animals required. Express interest for volunteer opportunities at The Volunteer Center web site at:https://www.aacvc.org/organization. Questions? Contact Patricia Sullivan at 410-829-6616 or[email protected] or call, and see Museum website: www.museumofmaritimepets.org.

South River Federation

The South River Federation is seeking volunteers as well as sponsors for its 14th Annual South River on the Half Shell Live & Silent Auction to be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Byzantium Event Center at the SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. This is our biggest event of the year. We need all kinds of volunteers to help make this our best auction ever! If you are able to volunteer your time or are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Suzanne Martin: [email protected] t or 410-224-3802 x 202. See web site at–http://www.southriverfederation.net/south-river-news-events.

We Care and Friends

We Care and Friends is a grass-roots organization that depends on volunteers to help where needed. If you are interested in volunteering during one of our fundraisers, mentoring youth, at summer camp, in the office, during Thanksgiving or the Christmas Toy Drive, please let us know. Please contact us at 410-263-2874 or email [email protected]. See web site for more information at – www.wecareandfriends.org.

