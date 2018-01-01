Frankenstein coming to Bowie Community Theatre

Frankenstein by Victor Gialenalla, adapted from novel by Mary Shelley is coming to Bowie!

Set in nineteenth-century Switzerland, this classic tale of horror and suspense details the ill-fated experiments of young Dr. Frankenstein as he attempts to fathom the secrets of life and death. Purchasing cadavers from two unsavory grave robbers, he gives life to a creature both hideous and touching—and so physically powerful and mentally twisted that he soon brings death or destruction to all who stand in his way. Adhering more closely to the original novel than did the famous motion picture versions, the play blends moments of brooding terror and sudden shock with questions of morality and the dangers of unrestrained scientific inquiry.

Who: Bowie Community Theatre

What: Frankenstein by Victor Gialenalla, adapted from novel by

Mary Shelley

When: March 9-25, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM, Sunday matinees at 2PM

Please note: Add’l Saturday matinee March 17 – 2PM

Where: Bowie Playhouse, White Marsh Recreation Park

16500 White Marsh Park Drive, Bowie, MD 20715

(Handicapped parking and theatre facilities available)

Bring one non-perishable food item for donation to the Bowie Food Bank in exchange for one FREE concession item!

Reservations: (301) 805-0219 or www.BCTheatre.com

Ticket Prices: $22/adults, $17/Seniors (62+) & Students

(Group rates available)

Cash, Check and Major Credit Cards accepted.

