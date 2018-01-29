First Lady Hogan to attend opening of GiGi’s Playhouse

GiGi’s Playhouse will open its 35th North American location at 129 Lubrano Drive in Annapolis, Maryland on February 3, 2018. The Grand Opening Celebration will take place from 2-4 p.m., complete with playhouse tours, music, games, a ribbon cutting and more. First Lady Yumi Hogan is attending the ribbon cutting ceremony and will make remarks.

“Our program participants continue to change the way people view Down syndrome through their amazing self-confidence and skills,” says Nancy Gianni, founder and president of GiGi’s Playhouse, Inc. “The new Grand Opening in Annapolis will be our 35th location in North America! Attending the Grand Opening will be a wonderful and important opportunity to support our individuals and families, and also a great opportunity to learn more about the work we do. Helping children and young adults at GiGi’s Playhouse extends beyond the Down syndrome diagnosis. If you believe in a kinder and more accepting world, and believe in helping others, then GiGi’s Playhouse is the place for you.”

Gianni will attend the opening with the young girl whose name adorns every Playhouse location: her daughter, GiGi. GiGi was born with Down syndrome in 2003 and is the inspiration behind the creation of these Playhouses. Nancy and GiGi reside near GiGi’s National Achievement Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois and will be traveling Annapolis to attend the opening. Gianni and First Lady Hogan will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

A group of local volunteers came together over two years ago to bring GiGi’s Playhouse to Annapolis. Their countless hours of work, dedication and drive have moved this concept from a dream to a reality. Together, the group has raised over $250,000 in donations, organized and executed numerous events to raise awareness of GiGi’s Playhouse, developed and implemented a strategic plan to establish the Playhouse in Annapolis, and much more.

“Annapolis is the perfect location for GiGi’s to open its first Maryland Playhouse,” says Kim Eckert, president of GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis. “The community has been so welcoming, encouraging and supportive and with Annapolis’ central location, we’re able to support a large network of families from northern Virginia to Ocean City and Baltimore”.

The ribbon cutting will take place at approximately 3:20 p.m.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center that focuses on achievement, belief, and confidence via FREE therapeutic and educational programs for children, adults and their families. The Annapolis Playhouse will initially offer five different programs and two open play sessions, and will later expand its program offering. Each program focuses on a specific aspect of skill development in the areas of education, social skills, speech and language skills, and fine and gross motor development.

