Fire investigators trying to identify suspect in Crofton fires
Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in a series of incendiary fires in the Crofton and Gambrills area of the county.
Members of the public who can identify the suspect in the videos below by his face, clothing or mannerisms are encouraged to contact fire investigators via the anonymous Arson TIPS line at 410-222-TIPS(8477) or through the web at Arson Tips. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to report suspicious or unusual activity to 9-1-1 or via the TIPS line.
This is an active criminal investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.
