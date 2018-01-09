Emergency road repairs on I-97 tomorrow may complicate your drive

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will close the left lane on northbound I-97 Bridge over Crownsville Road (north of the US 50 interchange) to permanently repair a bridge expansion joint. Crews will close the left lane on northbound I-97 beginning at 9 a.m. All lanes should reopen by 1:30 p.m. This repair follows a temporary remedy that was made on Monday.

Motorists should expect delays during the road repair and consider using MD 178 (Generals Highway) to I-97 as an alternate route. For real-time traveler information, including access to live traffic cameras, log onto www.md511.org.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB