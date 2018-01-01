Drunk woman hits AACoPD officer with car during traffic stop

On December 31, 2017 at approximately 7:43 p.m., a lookout was broadcast for a possible intoxicated driver on Mountain Road traveling towards Edwin Raynor Blvd. Officers located the vehicle traveling on Mountain Road and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Rite Aid located at 3400 Mountain Road in Pasadena. During the stop, officers made contact with the female driver and observed that she smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. When officers asked her to exit her vehicle, she quickly placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated out of the parking lot onto Edwin Raynor Blvd.

Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance to the 8300 block of Country Grove, which is a dead end street. The driver then turned her vehicle and intentionally rammed a marked Anne Arundel County police vehicle as the officer was attempting to exit his vehicle. This caused the officer’s door to strike him causing injuries to his face, and mouth. The suspect vehicle continued onto Edwin Raynor Blvd being pursued by officers. Due to the suspect vehicles inoperability, it came to a stop in the area of Jumpers Hole Road at Obrecht Road where the driver was arrested without further incident.

The injured officer, a 23 year veteran of the department was transported to BWMC with non-life threatening injuries where he was treated and released. The vehicle operator was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, DUI, and numerous traffic related offenses.

Arrested:

Christina Brooke Hall | 34 | 200 Block Margate Drive, Glen Burnie, MD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB