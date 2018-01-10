“Herrmann
Deputy States Attorney resigns amid HACA subpoena questions

| January 10, 2018
Jonathon Church, Anne Arundel County’s Deputy States Attorney abruptly resigned yesterday. Church was embroiled in a dispute between the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) and the Annapolis Police Department. The police department had requested a roster of public housing residents and HACA refused. The police department then obtained a grand jury subpoena. HACA moved to quash the subpoena and it was ultimately withdrawn. However, controversy has surrounded the legality of the document and possible abuse of the grand jury system.

Church requested that the subpoena not be served on the residents as it might impede any existing investigations. However, there were no investigations, nor was there any criminal complaint attached to the subpoena. The Capital has more details and a copy of the subpoena.

Church was hired in 2015 when States Attorney Wes Adams won the office. Adams and Church had previously worked together in Prince George’s County. When contacted this morning, Adams would not comment on the resignation or the situation surrounding it other than to say, “Jonathon Church has been and is a valued member of the State’s Attorney’s Office.”

